October 3, 2022
‘That is Hockey’: ESPN Releases New Creative for the NHL’s Upcoming 2022-23 Season
ESPN has released its new creative promoting the National Hockey League’s upcoming 2022-23 season on ESPN and ESPN+. In year two of NHL coverage, the new “That is Hockey” campaign features ESPN NHL analyst and hockey legend Mark Messier as the “voice of hockey,” establishing ESPN and ESPN+ as the “home of hockey.” Leaning into the rising young stars, future hall of famers and overall competitiveness of the game, the spot aims to illustrate that hockey is the best it’s ever been, and The Walt Disney Company’s sports platforms are where to catch the action.
ESPN worked with agency Fallon and director Jeremy Pettit to capture the essence and energy of today’s game. The creative is set to run Monday night during ESPN’s coverage of Monday Night Football and will run across Disney’s owned and other paid linear and digital platforms in the lead up to and throughout the NHL season.
“After an exhilarating first year back in business with the NHL, we are thrilled to continue our work to engage fans, draw them to our coverage and help grow the game of hockey,” said Laura Gentile, Executive Vice President, Commercial Marketing, Disney Networks & ESPN. “Collaborating with Mark Messier, truly an icon of the game with a face and voice that ‘is’ hockey, strengthens our message that the game has never been better and continues to evolve to captivate fans old and new.”
Charlie Wolff, Creative Director, Fallon, said, “Hockey is a singular sport. And not just because of the ice or the puck or the nuances of the game – it’s singular in its energy. In the way the game makes you feel. With “That is Hockey,” we sought to make ESPN not just the home of hockey, but the arbiter of all those things that make hockey…hockey.”
‘That is Hockey’ is the second creative campaign that has debuted since The Walt Disney Company, ESPN and the National Hockey League announced a historic and innovative seven-year television, streaming and media rights deal, beginning with last year’s 2021-2022 season.
This year’s regular season begins in North America on Tuesday, October 11, in an ESPN doubleheader showcasing a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Final with the Tampa Bay Lightning visiting the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden and the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena.
