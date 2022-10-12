Top Rank Presents Historic Women’s Championship Doubleheader: Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall & Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Seven world titles and two Ring Magazine belts will be on the line in an all-female card this Saturday, October 15 (2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT) streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ from the O2 Arena in London. Originally scheduled for September 10, this historic card was postponed by the British Boxing Board of Control due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

In the main event, two-time U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs), the WBC/WBA/IBF/Ring Magazine middleweight champion aims to, once again, become the undisputed champion at 160 pounds. She will face WBO titleholder Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs), one of the sport’s most devastating knockout artists. Marshall handed Shields an amateur defeat in 2012, the only time Shields has been toppled as a pro or amateur.

In the title unification co-feature, Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) will look to get one step closer to becoming the first undisputed champ in her division when she puts her WBO/IBF/Ring Magazine junior lightweight titles on the line against bitter rival and WBC champion Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs). Mayer, a 2016 U.S. Olympian from Los Angeles, is a 2022 ESPY Award nominee and ranks as one of the sport’s elite pound-for-pound practitioners. Baumgardner, from Fremont, Ohio, became a world champion last year when she knocked out local favorite Terri Harper in Sheffield, England.

Adding to this all-female card is Crystina Poncher, who will be calling the action ringside. Joining her as analysts will be Hall of Famer Andre Ward, future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley, Jr., and Mark Kriegel. Poncher is currently boxing’s only female play-by-play commentator.

Original Content: Fans can catch up on the 4-part ESPN+ original series “Claressa Shields” plus “Relentless: Mikaela Mayer” and “The Gloves Are Off: Shields vs. Marshall” on the Get Ready for Shields vs. Marshall collection on the ESPN App.

ESPN.com

ESPN+, ESPN App Boxing Content: Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

Max on Boxing Max Kellerman hosts a 30-minute series weighing in on key boxing news and providing insights on the sport’s top fighters and upcoming events

Who Do U Fight 4? Get to know the next generation of Top Rank stars and learn what drives them

Follow @ESPNRingside: Facebook Instagram Twitter TikTok

Exclusively on ESPN+: Shields vs. Marshall and Mayer vs. Baumgardner (All Times ET)

Date Time Event Fights World Titles Thurs., Oct. 13 8 a.m. Top Rank Press Conference — — Fri., Oct. 14 8 a.m. Live Weigh-In — — Sat., Oct.15 2:30 p.m. Main Claressa Shields (C*) vs. Savannah Marshall (C**) IBF*, WBA*, WBC*, WBO** Women’s Middleweight Co-Feature Mikaela Mayer (C*) vs. Alycia Baumgardner (C**) IBF*, WBC**, WBO* Women’s Jr. Lightweight Undercard Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik Undercard Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva Undercard Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov

-30-

MEDIA CONTACTS

Ardi Dwornik: 646-547-5612 / [email protected]

Dave Nagle: 860-766-2241 / [email protected]