Top Rank Presents Hotly Anticipated Lightweight Battle: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz

Main Card: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT — Undercard: 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Lomachenko vs. Ortiz will be live, this Saturday, Oct 29 at 10 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+. The event takes place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

In the 12-round lightweight main event, Ukraine’s fighting hero, two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-division world champion and boxing’s former pound-for-pound king, Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) will make his triumphant return against unbeaten contender” Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs). Lomachenko was set to fight then-unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. earlier this year, but when Russia invaded Ukraine, he put his boxing career on hold to join a territorial defense battalion in his homeland.

The 10-round featherweight co-feature sees two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) attempt to author a highlight-reel knockout against the durable Jose Matias Romero (26-2, 9 KOs).

The undercard features a pair of Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalists, heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) and featherweight Duke Ragan (7-0, 1 KO). Ragan and Torrez’s Olympic teammates, junior welterweight Tiger Johnson (5-0, 4 KOs) and middleweight Troy Isley (7-0, 4 KOs), will also be featured in separate bouts. Rising middleweight Nico Ali Walsh (6-0, 5 KOs), grandson of “The Greatest,” makes his second career New York City appearance in a six-rounder against Montana native Billy Wagner.

Joe Tessitore will call the action on the main card, alongside Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley, Jr. Crystina Poncher and Bernardo Osuna will share undercard duties along with Ward and Bradley. Mark Kriegel will serve as analyst/commentator across all bouts.

(Thursday) Amid the Rubble of War, Vasiliy Lomachenko’s Dream Survives by Mark Kriegel.

Max on Boxing Max Kellerman hosts a 30-minute series weighing in on key boxing news and providing insights on the sport’s top fighters and upcoming events

Exclusively on ESPN+: Lomachenko vs. Ortiz (All Times ET)

Date Time Event Fights Network Thurs., Oct. 27 1:00 p.m. Top Rank Press Conference — ESPN+ Fri., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Live Weigh-In — ESPN2 Sat., Oct.29 10:00 p.m. Main Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz ESPN+ Co-Feature Robeisy Ramirez vs. Jose Matias Romero 6:15 p.m. Feature Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Ahmed Hefny Undercard Duke Ragan vs. Luis Lebron Undercard Nico Ali Walsh vs. Billy Wagner Undercard Tiger Johnson vs. Esteban Garcia Undercard Troy Isley vs. Quincy LaVallais Undercard Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Barrera Undercard Eric Mondragon vs. Haven Brady Jr.

Ahead of the October 29 lightweight battle, ESPN presents Battle Lines: Lomachenko, a 30-minute celebration that takes fight fans inside the heart and soul of Loma amidst crisis in his native Ukraine. While on a clear path to challenge for the unified lightweight world championship, Lomachenko bravely paused his professional career to join the territorial defense battalion of his hometown during the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. Despite the endless conflict, viewers will see a glimpse of the Ukrainian fighting spirit and follow Lomachenko as he prepares to return to the ring, return to winning ways, and seal his shot at undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney.

The show will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com.

Battle Lines: Lomachenko

Date Network Time (ET) Wed Oct 26 ESPN2 7 p.m. Thurs Oct 27 ESPNEWS 7:30 a.m. Fri Oct 28 ESPNEWS 9 a.m. Sat Oct 29 ESPN2 7 a.m. ESPNEWS 3 p.m.

