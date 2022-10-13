Top Rank Presents Undisputed Rematch from Down Under: Haney vs. Kambosos, Jr.

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN Presented by AutoZone: Haney vs. Kambosos, Jr. 2 will be live, this Saturday, Oct 15 at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

In the main event, undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) will defend all the belts against former champion and Sydney native “Ferocious” George Kambosos, Jr. (20-1, 10 KOs). Haney and Kambosos first tangled June 5 in Melbourne in front of a Victorian-record boxing crowd of 41,129 fans as Haney earned a clear points verdict to become the undisputed champion.

In the feature streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+, Australian two-time world title challenger Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (23-2, 18 KOs) takes on Thai veteran Nawaphon Kaikanha (51-1-1, 46 KOs) in a 12-round final eliminator for the WBC bantamweight world title.

Top female Australian, Cherneka Johnson (14-1, 6 KOs), will defend her IBF Jr. Featherweight title against fellow Australian Susie Ramadan (29-3, 12 KOs).

Bernardo Osuna will be on location calling the action in Australia. Joining him will be Hall of Famer Andre Ward, future Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr., and Mark Kriegel as analysts.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

8:00 p.m. Undercard ESPN+ Cherneka Johnson (C) vs. Susie Ramadan IBF Jr. Featherweight Andrew Moloney vs. Norbelto Jimenez John Mannu vs. Adrian Sosa (Swing Bout) Jason Moloney vs. Nawaphon Kaikanha WBC Bantamweight title eliminator 10:30 p.m. Main Event ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast) Devin Haney C) vs. George Kambosos Jr. IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO Lightweight Midnight* Post Show ESPN+ State of Boxing

*Immediately following Main Event

Ahead of Saturday’s event, ESPN is presenting Rooted in Oakland: Devin Haney, a 30-minute profile of the undisputed Lightweight world champion. Ranked #1 on the recent ESPN.com “Top 25 Under 25” list , the program takes fight fans to “The Town” where Haney has quickly become one of Oakland, California’s greatest sports talents. NBA superstar and fellow Oakland-native Damian Lillard narrates. The show is also available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com.

Rooted in Oakland: Devin Haney

Date Network Time (ET) Fri Oct 14 ESPN2 2 a.m. ESPNEWS 9 a.m. Sat Oct 15 ESPN2 6 a.m.

Top Rank: Real Time Go all-access with top fighters throughout fight week as they work their way to fight night Boxing

Top Rank

State of Boxing

Max on Boxing Max Kellerman hosts a 30-minute series weighing in on key boxing news and providing insights on the sport’s top fighters and upcoming events

Who Do U Fight 4? Get to know the next generation of Top Rank stars and learn what drives them

