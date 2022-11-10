ACCN’s Signature Studio Shows to Originate Live from Syracuse for No. 23 Florida State at Syracuse

ACC Network

ACCN’s Signature Studio Shows to Originate Live from Syracuse for No. 23 Florida State at Syracuse

Photo of Amy Ufnowski Amy Ufnowski9 hours ago

ACC Network (ACCN) will take its signature studio programs ACC Huddle, In Play and ACC PM on the road this weekend and travel to Syracuse, N.Y., for the Week 11 ACC Primetime Football matchup between No. 23 Florida State and Syracuse.

ACC Huddle, with host Jordan Cornette and analysts Eric Mac LainEJ ManuelMark Richt and Eddie Royal, will be live Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. –  noon ET at JMA Wireless Dome, and will have coverage throughout the day along with a primetime show from 6:30-8 p.m., and a one-hour show at the end of the day recapping all of the ACC football action.

Additionally, ACCN’s weekday afternoon studio shows – In Play and ACC PM – will also be live from Syracuse on Friday. Both shows will originate from demo field at ACCN’s fan activation footprint at The Quad in front of Hendricks Chapel beginning at 3 p.m. The fan activation at The Quad will also be open to visitors from noon-kickoff on Saturday.

ACCN Football Programming Schedule – Nov. 11-12

Date Time Program/Game Location
Friday, Nov. 11 3 p.m. In Play

Jordan Cornette, EJ Manuel

 The Quad
  4 – 6:30 p.m. ACC PM

Tre Boston, Taylor Tannebaum

 The Quad
Saturday, Nov. 12 11 a.m. – noon ACC Huddle

Jordan Cornette, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal

 JMA Wireless Dome
  Noon Pitt at Virginia

Chris Cotter, Charles Arbuckle, Lericia Harris

 Charlottesville, Va.
  3:30 p.m. Boston College at NC State

Mike Monaco, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis

 Raleigh, N.C.
  6:30 – 8 p.m. ACC Huddle

Jordan Cornette, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal

 JMA Wireless Dome
  8 p.m. Florida State at Syracuse

Dave O’Brien Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs

 JMA Wireless Dome
  Postgame ACC Huddle

Jordan Cornette, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal

 JMA Wireless Dome

 

 

 

Tags
Photo of Amy Ufnowski Amy Ufnowski9 hours ago
Photo of Amy Ufnowski

Amy Ufnowski

Back to top button