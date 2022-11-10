ACCN’s Signature Studio Shows to Originate Live from Syracuse for No. 23 Florida State at Syracuse

ACC Network (ACCN) will take its signature studio programs ACC Huddle, In Play and ACC PM on the road this weekend and travel to Syracuse, N.Y., for the Week 11 ACC Primetime Football matchup between No. 23 Florida State and Syracuse.

ACC Huddle, with host Jordan Cornette and analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt and Eddie Royal, will be live Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. – noon ET at JMA Wireless Dome, and will have coverage throughout the day along with a primetime show from 6:30-8 p.m., and a one-hour show at the end of the day recapping all of the ACC football action.

Additionally, ACCN’s weekday afternoon studio shows – In Play and ACC PM – will also be live from Syracuse on Friday. Both shows will originate from demo field at ACCN’s fan activation footprint at The Quad in front of Hendricks Chapel beginning at 3 p.m. The fan activation at The Quad will also be open to visitors from noon-kickoff on Saturday.

ACCN Football Programming Schedule – Nov. 11-12