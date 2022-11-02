ESPN, WABC Announces 2022 TCS New York City Marathon Broadcast Schedule

First-ever Spanish-language airing on ESPN Deportes set for Sun., Nov. 6 race

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 7: The 2021 TCS New York City Marathon is held on November 7, 2021. The course goes through all five boroughs of New York City, starting in Staten Island and ending in Central Park. This year marks the 50th running of the marathon. The finish line in Central Park. (Photo by Da Ping Luo for NYRR)
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 7: The 2021 TCS New York City Marathon is held on November 7, 2021. The course goes through all five boroughs of New York City, starting in Staten Island and ending in Central Park. This year marks the 50th running of the marathon. The finish line in Central Park. (Photo by Da Ping Luo for NYRR)

ESPN and WABC today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, taking place Sunday, Nov. 6 on ABC and ESPN networks.

For the first time, a domestic Spanish-language broadcast of the New York City Marathon will be produced and distributed by ESPN. The marathon will air live in Spanish on ESPN3 and the ESPN App., beginning at 8:30a ET, followed by an encore presentation of the Marathon from 8-10pm ET on ESPN Deportes, the first time a marathon will air on the network.

The broadcast will be presented by host Mariano Ryan and analyst Gustavo Huerta from an ESPN studio in Argentina.

Joining the talent team for this year’s domestic broadcast will be five-time New York City Marathon champion and 13-time Paralympic medalist Kurt Fearnley and running reporter Chris Chavez. Fearnley will be in the broadcast booth as a race analyst for all four professional divisions, and Chavez will make his broadcast debut on the men’s moto. 

ESPN SportsCenter Anchors John Anderson and Sage Steele, Olympics broadcaster Lewis Johnson, three-time Olympian and former American record-holder Deena Kastor, and Olympian Carrie Tollefson will round out the national talent.

The group will be joined throughout the race by ABC7’s Eyewitness News reporters Ryan Field, Sam Ryan, Anthony Johnson, Kemberly Richardson, Michelle Charlesworth, Lee Goldberg, Brittany Bell, and Josh Einiger.

Ashton Kutcher, Amy Robach, Tiki Barber, Matt James, Ellie Kemper, and Claire Holt, are among the celebrities set to run in the race.

 

TCS New York City Marathon Broadcast Coverage:

Date/Time (all times ET) Details Network Notes
Fri., Nov. 4
5:00-6:30p Live opening ceremony ESPN3

WABC-TV*

abc7ny.com

ABC7New York app

 *WABC-TV available in the NY area only
Sat., Nov. 5
11:30p-12:00a Countdown to Starting Line ESPN3

WABC-TV

abc7ny.com

ABC7New York app

 *WABC-TV available in the NY area only
Sun., Nov. 6
7:00-8:30a Pre-Race Coverage ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN App and ESPN.com)

WABC-TV

abc7ny.com

ABC7New York app

 *WABC-TV available in the NY area only
8:30-11:30a Live race broadcast ESPN2

ESPN App

ESPN3 (Spanish language)

WABC-TV*

abc7ny.com

ABC7New York app

 *WABC-TV available in the NY area only
11:30a-1:00p Continuing race broadcast WABC-TV*

ESPN App

ESPN3

abc7ny.com

ABC7New York app

 *WABC-TV available in the NY area only
9:00a-4:30p Finish line view ESPN3

abc7ny.com
3:00p-5:00p Encore presentation ABC
8:00p-10:00p Re-air of race ESPN Deportes
8:00-11p Final finisher ESPN3

abc7ny.com

ABC7New York app

 

 

 

