ESPN, WABC Announces 2022 TCS New York City Marathon Broadcast Schedule

ESPN and WABC today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, taking place Sunday, Nov. 6 on ABC and ESPN networks.

For the first time, a domestic Spanish-language broadcast of the New York City Marathon will be produced and distributed by ESPN. The marathon will air live in Spanish on ESPN3 and the ESPN App., beginning at 8:30a ET, followed by an encore presentation of the Marathon from 8-10pm ET on ESPN Deportes, the first time a marathon will air on the network.

The broadcast will be presented by host Mariano Ryan and analyst Gustavo Huerta from an ESPN studio in Argentina.

Joining the talent team for this year’s domestic broadcast will be five-time New York City Marathon champion and 13-time Paralympic medalist Kurt Fearnley and running reporter Chris Chavez. Fearnley will be in the broadcast booth as a race analyst for all four professional divisions, and Chavez will make his broadcast debut on the men’s moto.

ESPN SportsCenter Anchors John Anderson and Sage Steele, Olympics broadcaster Lewis Johnson, three-time Olympian and former American record-holder Deena Kastor, and Olympian Carrie Tollefson will round out the national talent.

The group will be joined throughout the race by ABC7’s Eyewitness News reporters Ryan Field, Sam Ryan, Anthony Johnson, Kemberly Richardson, Michelle Charlesworth, Lee Goldberg, Brittany Bell, and Josh Einiger.

Ashton Kutcher, Amy Robach, Tiki Barber, Matt James, Ellie Kemper, and Claire Holt, are among the celebrities set to run in the race.

TCS New York City Marathon Broadcast Coverage: