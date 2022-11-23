ESPN Events’ SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl and New Mexico Bowl Games Prepared to Flex Times and Networks

ESPN Events is prepared to flex the kickoff times and networks of the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl and the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17 during the upcoming college football bowl season.

The Las Vegas Bowl, which will feature the first scheduled bowl matchup of Pac-12 and SEC programs in 33 years, is currently scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET | 4:30 p.m. PT on ABC at Allegiant Stadium, which is also scheduled to host a Las Vegas Raiders NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET | 5:20 p.m. PT.

If the Raiders game is flexed to an earlier time – leaving a shorter window to prepare Allegiant Stadium for the NFL game, the Las Vegas Bowl will move to an earlier kickoff at 2:30 p.m. ET | 11:30 a.m. PT on ESPN.

If the Las Vegas Bowl move happens, the New Mexico Bowl – which is scheduled to feature a team from the Mountain West against an opponent from the American, Mid-American, Sun Belt or Conference USA at University Stadium in Albuquerque – will then move to the 7:30 p.m. ET | 5:30 p.m. MT window on ABC.

“The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl and New Mexico Bowl are both owned and operated by ESPN Events, so this change is a solution that will work for all parties,” said Clint Overby, Vice President, ESPN Events. “While this situation poses a challenge, we are accustomed to flexibility and having to maneuver our event schedules. We are more than prepared to move forward with this revised schedule if necessary.”

The game times and networks will be confirmed by the first week of December, the same week the bowl matchups are finalized. For more information on both events, visit https://lvbowl.com/ (SRS Distribution Bowl) and https://newmexicobowl.com/ (New Mexico Bowl).

ESPN Events

