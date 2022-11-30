ESPN Platforms Present Every Match of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship

ESPN Platforms Present Every Match of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship

Photo of Kimberly Elchlepp Kimberly Elchlepp12 hours ago
  • First and Second Rounds Exclusively on ESPN+, Subsequent Rounds on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
  • First Ever ESPN Volleyball Whip-Around Show, The 5th Set

The 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be shown in its entirety across ESPN Platforms. The First and Second Rounds (Dec. 1-3) will be available exclusively on ESPN+, with subsequent rounds televised on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU while also simulcast on ESPN+.

New to ESPN’s championship coverage this year is its first ever volleyball whip-around show, aptly dubbed The 5th Set. The unique offering will be available on ESPN+ during the First and Second Rounds, providing viewers with the opportunity to keep up with multiple matches at once. The show will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, respectively. Sam Gore will host, joined by commentators Paul Sunderland and Jennifer Hoffman.

First and Second Round matches will originate from the campus sites of the top-16 seeds in the tournament:

No. 1 Seed Hosts

  • Louisville
  • Texas
  • Stanford
  • Wisconsin

No. 2 Seed Hosts:

  • Nebraska
  • Minnesota
  • Pittsburgh
  • San Diego

No. 3 Seed Hosts:

  • Florida
  • Kentucky
  • Ohio State
  • Oregon

No. 4 Seed Hosts:

  • Baylor
  • Creighton
  • Marquette
  • Penn State

ESPN’s coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will continue all the way to Omaha. The national semifinals will be live from CHI Health Center Omaha on Thursday, Dec. 15 on ESPN, with the title game airing on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Full Bracket

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball First and Second Round Schedule:

 Site: Kentucky

Date Time (ET) Game Network
First Round
Thu, Dec 1 4:45 p.m. Bowling Green vs. Western Kentucky ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. Loyola Chicago vs. Kentucky ESPN+
Second Round
Fri, Dec 2 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

 Site: Marquette

Date Time (ET) Game Network
First Round
Thu, Dec 1 5 p.m. Wright State vs. Georgia Tech   ESPN+
  8 p.m. Ball State vs. Marquette   ESPN+
Second Round
Fri, Dec 2 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

 Site: Baylor  

Date Time (ET) Game Network
First Round
Thu, Dec 1 5:30 p.m. Colorado vs. Rice   ESPN+
  8 p.m. Stephen F. Austin vs. Baylor   ESPN+
Second Round
Fri, Dec 2 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

 Site: Nebraska

Date Time (ET) Game Network
First Round
Thu, Dec 1   5:30 p.m. Kansas vs. Miami (FL) ESPN+
  8 p.m. Delaware vs. Nebraska   ESPN+
Second Round
Fri, Dec 2 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

 Site: Texas

Date Time (ET) Game Network
First Round
Thu, Dec 1    6 p.m. Georgia vs. Towson   ESPN+
  9 p.m. Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas   ESPN+/LHN
Second Round
Fri, Dec 3 9 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

 Site: San Diego

Date Time (ET) Game Network
First Round
Thu, Dec 1 8 p.m. UNLV vs. Washington State   ESPN+
  10:30 p.m. Northern Colorado vs. San Diego   ESPN+
Second Round
Fri, Dec 2 10:30 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

 Site: Louisville

Date Time (ET) Game Network
First Round
Fri, Dec 2   4 p.m. Tennessee vs. Purdue   ESPN+
  7 p.m. Samford vs. Louisville ESPN+
Second Round
Sat, Dec 3   6 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

 Site: Pittsburgh

Date Time (ET) Game Network
First Round
Fri, Dec 2 4 p.m. James Madison vs. BYU ESPN+
  7 p.m. Colgate vs. Pittsburgh ESPN+
Second Round
Sat, Dec. 3 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

 Site: Creighton

Date Time (ET) Game Network
First Round
Fri, Dec 2 4:30 p.m. South Dakota vs. Houston  ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. Auburn vs. Creighton    ESPN+
Second Round
Sat, Dec 3 7:30 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Florida

Date Time (ET) Game Network
First Round
Fri, Dec 2 4:30 p.m. Florida Gulf Coast vs.  Iowa State ESPN+
  7 p.m. Florida A&M vs. Florida ESPN+
Second Round
Sat, Dec 3 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

 Site: Ohio State

Date   Time (ET) Game Network
First Round
Fri, Dec 2 5 p.m. High Point vs. USC ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. Tennessee State vs. Ohio State   ESPN+
Second Round
Sat, Dec 3 6 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

 Site: Penn State

Date Time (ET) Game Network
First Round
Fri, Dec 2 5 p.m. Yale vs. UCF   ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. UMBC vs. Penn State   ESPN+
Second Round
Sat, Dec 3 6:30 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Minnesota

Date Time (ET) Game Network
First Round
Fri, Dec 2 5:30 p.m. Northern Iowa vs. Florida State   ESPN+
  8 p.m. SE Louisiana vs. Minnesota   ESPN+
Second Round
Sat, Dec 3 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Wisconsin

Date Time (ET) Game Network
First Round
Fri, Dec 2 5:30 p.m. TCU vs. Washington   ESPN+
  8 p.m. Quinnipiac vs. Wisconsin ESPN+
Second Round
Sat, Dec 3 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

 Site: Oregon

Date Time (ET) Game Network
First Round
Fri, Dec 2 7 p.m. Utah State vs. Arkansas ESPN+
  10 p.m. Loyola Marymount vs. Oregon   ESPN+
Second Round
Sat, Dec 3 10 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Stanford   

Date Time (ET) Game Network
First Round
Fri, Dec 2 7:30 p.m. LSU vs. Hawai’i ESPN+
  10 p.m. Pepperdine vs. Stanford   ESPN+
Second Round
Sat, Dec 3 9 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

