ESPN Platforms Present Every Match of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship
- First and Second Rounds Exclusively on ESPN+, Subsequent Rounds on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
- First Ever ESPN Volleyball Whip-Around Show, The 5th Set
The 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be shown in its entirety across ESPN Platforms. The First and Second Rounds (Dec. 1-3) will be available exclusively on ESPN+, with subsequent rounds televised on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU while also simulcast on ESPN+.
New to ESPN’s championship coverage this year is its first ever volleyball whip-around show, aptly dubbed The 5th Set. The unique offering will be available on ESPN+ during the First and Second Rounds, providing viewers with the opportunity to keep up with multiple matches at once. The show will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, respectively. Sam Gore will host, joined by commentators Paul Sunderland and Jennifer Hoffman.
First and Second Round matches will originate from the campus sites of the top-16 seeds in the tournament:
No. 1 Seed Hosts
- Louisville
- Texas
- Stanford
- Wisconsin
No. 2 Seed Hosts:
- Nebraska
- Minnesota
- Pittsburgh
- San Diego
No. 3 Seed Hosts:
- Florida
- Kentucky
- Ohio State
- Oregon
No. 4 Seed Hosts:
- Baylor
- Creighton
- Marquette
- Penn State
ESPN’s coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will continue all the way to Omaha. The national semifinals will be live from CHI Health Center Omaha on Thursday, Dec. 15 on ESPN, with the title game airing on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball First and Second Round Schedule:
Site: Kentucky
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Thu, Dec 1
|4:45 p.m.
|Bowling Green vs. Western Kentucky
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Loyola Chicago vs. Kentucky
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|7 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Marquette
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Thu, Dec 1
|5 p.m.
|Wright State vs. Georgia Tech
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Ball State vs. Marquette
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|7 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Baylor
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Thu, Dec 1
|5:30 p.m.
|Colorado vs. Rice
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Stephen F. Austin vs. Baylor
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|8 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Nebraska
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Thu, Dec 1
|5:30 p.m.
|Kansas vs. Miami (FL)
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Delaware vs. Nebraska
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|8 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Texas
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Thu, Dec 1
|6 p.m.
|Georgia vs. Towson
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas
|ESPN+/LHN
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec 3
|9 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: San Diego
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Thu, Dec 1
|8 p.m.
|UNLV vs. Washington State
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Northern Colorado vs. San Diego
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|10:30 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Louisville
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|4 p.m.
|Tennessee vs. Purdue
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Samford vs. Louisville
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 3
|6 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Pittsburgh
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|4 p.m.
|James Madison vs. BYU
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Colgate vs. Pittsburgh
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec. 3
|7 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Creighton
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|4:30 p.m.
|South Dakota vs. Houston
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Auburn vs. Creighton
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Florida
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|4:30 p.m.
|Florida Gulf Coast vs. Iowa State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Florida A&M vs. Florida
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 3
|7 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Ohio State
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|5 p.m.
|High Point vs. USC
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Tennessee State vs. Ohio State
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 3
|6 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Penn State
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|5 p.m.
|Yale vs. UCF
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|UMBC vs. Penn State
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 3
|6:30 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Minnesota
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|5:30 p.m.
|Northern Iowa vs. Florida State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|SE Louisiana vs. Minnesota
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 3
|8 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Wisconsin
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|5:30 p.m.
|TCU vs. Washington
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Quinnipiac vs. Wisconsin
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 3
|7 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Oregon
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|7 p.m.
|Utah State vs. Arkansas
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Loyola Marymount vs. Oregon
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 3
|10 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Stanford
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|7:30 p.m.
|LSU vs. Hawai’i
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Pepperdine vs. Stanford
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 3
|9 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
-30-