November 10, 2022

ESPN Signs P.K. Subban to Multi-Year Contract for NHL Coverage

ESPN has signed three-time NHL All-Star and Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban to a multi-year agreement.

Subban will join ESPN’s industry-leading roster of dynamic NHL play-by-play announcers, analysts and reporters, making his season debut in the coming weeks as an in-studio NHL analyst. Subban will work primarily as a studio analyst for NHL coverage, while also serving as an in-game analyst for select NHL games throughout the regular season.



“For a long time, I’ve sat in the locker room with teammates and discussed what it would be like to be on the other side as analyst,” said Subban. “I have a vested interest in growing the game and know the importance of the rapidly expanding sports landscape, so I look forward to bringing my unique insights from having recently been on the ice and now my off-ice perspective.”

Mark Gross, ESPN senior vice president, Production and Remote Events, added: “P.K. brings a fresh perspective to his analysis, having recently retired from the game, but he also draws on much more than just his experience on the ice, which gives him a unique, fun perspective that fans will love. We have a great team of analysts, hosts and reporters, and adding P.K. to the mix just makes us that much better.”

Subban played 13 seasons in the NHL for the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils, and won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 2013. P.K. is also the 2022 King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner, presented annually to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and who has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to their community. Subban has been committed to racial and social justice, underserved youth, COVID-19 relief and youth hockey through his foundation, P.K. Subban Foundation.

A native of Toronto, Subban won a gold medal at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics as a member of Team Canada, and he was the cover athlete for EA’s NHL 19, which captured Subban in his famous “Skateman” celebration pose. Subban also won gold medals at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in 2008 and 2009.

Set to debut next year, Subban will also host P.K.’s Places, part of the expansion of the Places Universe on ESPN+. P.K.’s Places will give fans fun and interesting perspectives on the history of hockey and the NHL as Subban visits some of his favorite people and places in the sport.

###

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670

ESPN+

Kevin Ota | [email protected] | 860-839-7834

Olivia Wilson | [email protected] | 904-303-3538