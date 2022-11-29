ESPN Sticks the Landing with More Than 60 Hours of Industry-Leading NCAA Gymnastics Programming in 2023

ESPN vaults to new heights in its NCAA Gymnastics coverage across ESPN platforms, with more than 60 hours of flips, full-outs and all-around action in 2023. Collegiate gymnastics will shine in the spotlight once again this season, with the NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth closing out the 2023 campaign on broadcast television for the third consecutive season.

ABC is the home of the 2023 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships, with the Championship Final live on Saturday, April 15, at 4 p.m. ET. The semifinal rounds will flip into action on Thursday, April 13 on ESPN2, with Semifinal I at 3 p.m. and Semifinal II 9 p.m. Thursday. Surround championship coverage will be live on ESPN+ to bring viewers to each apparatus for every second of the action. Also returning this season is streaming coverage of NCAA Regionals on ESPN+, showcasing real-time action of every gymnast and apparatus from regional rounds in Denver, Los Angeles, Norman and Pittsburgh.

Between the regular season, Conference Championship Saturday and comprehensive coverage of all rounds of the NCAA Gymnastics Championship, more than thirty meets featuring teams from the Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC will be available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ESPN3 and ESPN+, with additional action on SEC Network+ throughout the season.

Defending national champion Oklahoma will be on ESPN platforms three times in 2023, including a top two showdown at home against second-ranked Utah on ESPN in primetime. The Sooners and Utes flip into action at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Six regular season meets are set for ESPN2 this season, starting with No. 2 Utah hosting fourth-ranked LSU at 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, the opening night of ESPN’s 2023 collegiate gymnastics programming.

National finalists Florida, Utah and Auburn are set for a dozen combined appearances in 2023, including NCAA individual champions Trinity Thomas (Florida – all-around, uneven bars, floor), Suni Lee (Auburn – balance beam) and Jaedyn Rucker (Utah – vault) all returning for a final year of high-flying collegiate competition.

SEC Network’s “Friday Night Heights” franchise returns in 2023, with eight consecutive weekends of high-flying action from around the conference beginning on Friday, Jan. 6. Viewers will be treated to a record six “Friday Night Heights” tripleheaders on SEC Network, ESPN2 and ESPNU featuring SEC squads during the 2023 regular season, including a quadruple-header on Friday, Feb. 13. In total, SEC Network will showcase 19 live meets in the 2023 regular season. Please click here for more on SEC gymnastics.

ESPNU and SEC Network are teaming up once again to close out the regular season with Championship Saturday on Saturday, March 18. The Big 12 Gymnastics Championship will be carried live in primetime at 7 p.m. with the champion crowned on ESPNU.

The SEC Gymnastics Championship will be telecast live, with the 2023 edition airing exclusively on SEC Network. Coverage of the afternoon session flips on at 3:30 p.m. with the evening session tumbling along at 8 p.m.

As always, every meet on ESPN networks is available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch.

2023 SCHEDULE – NCAA WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS ON ESPN PLATFORMS

Date Time (ET) Meet Network Fri, Jan 6 7 p.m. No. 9 Michigan State at No. 5 Alabama SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 4 LSU at No. 2 Utah ESPN2 Fri, Jan 13 6 p.m. No. 4 LSU at No. 14 Kentucky ESPN2 7 p.m. Georgia at No. 8 Missouri SEC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 6 Auburn at No. 3 Florida ESPN2 8:30 p.m. No. 5 Alabama at No. 13 Arkansas SEC Network Fri, Jan 20 7 p.m. No. 8 Missouri at No. 4 LSU SEC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 3 Florida at No. 5 Alabama ESPNU 8:30 p.m. No. 13 Arkansas at No. 6 Auburn SEC Network Sun, Jan 22 8 p.m. No. 2 Utah at No. 1 Oklahoma ESPN Fri, Jan 27 6 p.m. Georgia at No. 3 Florida SEC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 Kentucky SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Arkansas SEC Network Fri, Feb 3 6 p.m. No. 14 Kentucky at No. 8 Missouri SEC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 6 Auburn at No. 5 Alabama SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 11 UCLA at No. 2 Utah ESPN2 9 p.m. Georgia at No. 4 LSU SEC Network Fri, Feb 10 5:30 p.m. No. 20 Minnesota at No. 7 Michigan ESPNU 7 p.m. No. 8 Missouri at No. 3 Florida SEC Network 8:30 p.m. No. 4 LSU at No. 6 Auburn SEC Network Fri, Feb 17 7 p.m. No. 5 Alabama at Georgia SEC Network 8:30 p.m. No. 13 Arkansas at No. 14 Kentucky SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 3 Florida at No. 4 LSU ESPN2 Sun, Feb 19 6 p.m. No. 6 Auburn at No. 8 Missouri SEC Network Fri, Feb 24 6 p.m. No. 14 Kentucky at No. 3 Florida SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Georgia at No. 6 Auburn SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 8 Missouri at No. 13 Arkansas SEC Network Fri, Mar 3 9 p.m. No. 3 Florida at No. 1 Oklahoma ESPN2 Mon, Mar 6 5:30 p.m. No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 7 Michigan ESPNU Sat, Mar 18 3:30 p.m. SEC Championship – Afternoon Session SEC Network 7 p.m. Big 12 Championship ESPNU 8 p.m. SEC Championship – Evening Session SEC Network

All rankings based on College Gym News’ Way-Too-Early 2023 Power Rankings