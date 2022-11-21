ESPN & the International Federation of Competitive Eating Reach Extension on Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is staying on ESPN platforms.

ESPN recently announced it has signed an extension with the International Federation of Competitive Eating (IFOCE) on a new, multi-year deal to keep ESPN as the exclusive domestic partner for the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest through 2029.

“You can’t beat the spectacle that is the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest,” said John Suchenski, ESPN Director of Programming & Acquisitions. “It’s a sports calendar and Fourth of July staple, one of those classic, timeless events we know fans look forward to every year. It has had memorable moments over the years, and we’re ecstatic that many more will be on our platforms for the foreseeable future.”

Last year, the event returned to the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Coney Island, where professional eater Joey Chestnut defended his Mustard Yellow Belt for his record-setting 15th victory on the men’s side, and had professional eater Miki Sudo return to the head position on the podium for her eighth Pink Belt.

Rich Shea, president of Major League Eating, said: “We’re thrilled to extend our agreement with ESPN and ensure that viewers will continue to join in this great July Fourth tradition. ESPN is a fantastic broadcast partner and they capture the spirit of the event perfectly.”

ESPN has had the annual July 4 contest on its platforms since 2004.