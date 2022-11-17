ESPN Wins 14 Clio Sports Awards

ESPN has won 14 Clio Sports awards according to a recent announcement from Clio Awards.

ESPN, led by ESPN Marketing efforts, won two gold, eight silver and four bronze Clio Sports Awards across 11 projects with “One App One Tap 3” winning three Clio (two gold, one silver), and “Postseasoning” winning two Clio (two bronze).

Partners supporting ESPN efforts include Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners, Arts & Letters Creative Co, an Adidas collaboration, and internal production. The ceremony is December 8 in New York City.

A full winners list can be found here. ESPN-specific winning projects below.