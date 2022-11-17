ESPN Wins 14 Clio Sports Awards

ESPN Wins 14 Clio Sports Awards

2022 winning projects include: Fifty/50, That’s a W, and more

ESPN has won 14 Clio Sports awards according to a recent announcement from Clio Awards.

ESPN, led by ESPN Marketing efforts, won two gold, eight silver and four bronze Clio Sports Awards across 11 projects with “One App One Tap 3” winning three Clio (two gold, one silver), and “Postseasoning” winning two Clio (two bronze).

Partners supporting ESPN efforts include Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners, Arts & Letters Creative Co, an Adidas collaboration, and internal production. The ceremony is December 8 in New York City.

A full winners list can be found here. ESPN-specific winning projects below.

ESPN 2022 Clio Sports Awards
Gold Winners
Title Creative Partner Medium Category Entry Type
One App One Tap 3 Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners Film Craft Animation Product/Service
One App One Tap 3 Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners Film Craft Music Product/Service
Silver Winners
Title Creative Partner Medium Category Entry Type
The Undefeated’s Black History Always On ESPN+: Monochrome ESPN Film 5 minutes and over Media & News
Title IX — The Fight Continues ESPN Film 61 seconds to 5 minutes Media & News
One App One Tap 3 Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners Film Craft Copywriting Product/Service
2021 NBA Finals ESPN (ESPN on ABC) Film Craft Direction Media & News
All Time Is At Stake Arts & Letters Creative Co. Film Craft Editing Media & News
Fifty/50 Arts & Letters Creative Co. Film Craft Editing Media & News
Fifty/50. The Stories of Title IX Arts & Letters Creative Co. Film Craft Editing Media & News
That’s A W Arts & Letters Creative Co. Integrated Campaign N/A Media & News
Bronze Winners
Title Creative Partner Medium Category Entry Type
Shoebox Sends Sneakerhead Back In Time Adidas Originals Design Premium Items Product/Service
Postseasoning Arts & Letters Creative Co. Experiential Other Media & News
Postseasoning Arts & Letters Creative Co. Fan Engagement Experiential Media & News
The Galvanizer ESPN, Inc. Film Craft Visual Effects Media & News
