ESPN Wins 14 Clio Sports Awards
2022 winning projects include: Fifty/50, That’s a W, and more
ESPN has won 14 Clio Sports awards according to a recent announcement from Clio Awards.
ESPN, led by ESPN Marketing efforts, won two gold, eight silver and four bronze Clio Sports Awards across 11 projects with “One App One Tap 3” winning three Clio (two gold, one silver), and “Postseasoning” winning two Clio (two bronze).
Partners supporting ESPN efforts include Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners, Arts & Letters Creative Co, an Adidas collaboration, and internal production. The ceremony is December 8 in New York City.
A full winners list can be found here. ESPN-specific winning projects below.
|ESPN 2022 Clio Sports Awards
|Gold Winners
|Title
|Creative Partner
|Medium
|Category
|Entry Type
|One App One Tap 3
|Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners
|Film Craft
|Animation
|Product/Service
|One App One Tap 3
|Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners
|Film Craft
|Music
|Product/Service
|Silver Winners
|Title
|Creative Partner
|Medium
|Category
|Entry Type
|The Undefeated’s Black History Always On ESPN+: Monochrome
|ESPN
|Film
|5 minutes and over
|Media & News
|Title IX — The Fight Continues
|ESPN
|Film
|61 seconds to 5 minutes
|Media & News
|One App One Tap 3
|Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners
|Film Craft
|Copywriting
|Product/Service
|2021 NBA Finals
|ESPN (ESPN on ABC)
|Film Craft
|Direction
|Media & News
|All Time Is At Stake
|Arts & Letters Creative Co.
|Film Craft
|Editing
|Media & News
|Fifty/50
|Arts & Letters Creative Co.
|Film Craft
|Editing
|Media & News
|Fifty/50. The Stories of Title IX
|Arts & Letters Creative Co.
|Film Craft
|Editing
|Media & News
|That’s A W
|Arts & Letters Creative Co.
|Integrated Campaign
|N/A
|Media & News
|Bronze Winners
|Title
|Creative Partner
|Medium
|Category
|Entry Type
|Shoebox Sends Sneakerhead Back In Time
|Adidas Originals
|Design
|Premium Items
|Product/Service
|Postseasoning
|Arts & Letters Creative Co.
|Experiential
|Other
|Media & News
|Postseasoning
|Arts & Letters Creative Co.
|Fan Engagement
|Experiential
|Media & News
|The Galvanizer
|ESPN, Inc.
|Film Craft
|Visual Effects
|Media & News