ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Travels West for Its First Show at Montana State Ahead of the Cat-Griz Rivalry Game

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot travels to Bozeman, Mont., this weekend for Montana State’s rivalry game against Montana – the third time this season that GameDay is visiting a new campus site. Montana State is the first Big Sky Conference school to host ESPN’s premier pregame show and this is the second visit to an FCS site in 2022. GameDay will be live from Dyche Field from 9 a.m. – noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 19 (ESPN and ESPN App).

In addition to GameDay, Saturday’s 121st playing of the Cat-Griz rivalry game will kick off at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Treasure State football rivalry game began in 1897 and Montana leads the all-time series 73-41-3. Montana State (9-1) currently ranks No. 3 in the national FCS football rankings while the rival Grizzlies (7-3) are at No. 12.

Rece Davis leads the show in his eighth season as host and is joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee and David Pollack. Reporters Jen Lada, Gene Wojciechowski and newcomer Jess Sims, along with research producer Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica and college football insider Pete Thamel, round out the GameDay crew for the season.

Scheduled Features & Highlights

UVA Remembrance – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were so much more than football players at the University of Virginia. They were sons. They were grandsons and brothers. They were bright young men with promise-filled tomorrows. Their shocking deaths were gutting to all who knew them. As the healing begins, a community has come together to honor and remember these three young men with love, support and solidarity. (Reporter: Andrea Adelson)

UVA Remembrance – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were so much more than football players at the University of Virginia. They were sons. They were grandsons and brothers. They were bright young men with promise-filled tomorrows. Their shocking deaths were gutting to all who knew them. As the healing begins, a community has come together to honor and remember these three young men with love, support and solidarity. (Reporter: Andrea Adelson)

More Than a Score – A consensus 4-star recruit out of St. Louis, Kamryn Babb came to Ohio State with high expectations. Five years and four ACL tears later, Babb has barely seen the field he once thought he would dominate, but an unwavering faith led the wide receiver back to the field and even into the endzone, creating one of the most magical moments in Buckeyes' history.

The Band Is on The Field – "The most amazing, sensational, dramatic… exciting, thrilling finish in the history of college football!" Those were the exact words used by game announcer Joe Starkey on the day it happened – Nov. 20, 1982. Part of the E60 special, the game is reflected on four decades later with Starkey's description of the last-second miracle play that included five laterals, a cannon, a trombone and the bitter rivalry between the Cal Bears and Stanford Cardinal, still holding true. (Jeremy Schaap)

Lincoln Riley Conversation – The USC head coach discusses his regrets about how he left Oklahoma, the key to the team's turnaround, why Caleb Williams should be a Heisman candidate and why he thinks there is a real chance for the Trojans to make the playoff. (Gene Wojciechowski)

The Brawl of the Wild – Fly fishing, skiing and craft beer are all things the people of Montana love. But on the football field, they love their Grizzlies and Bobcats even more. ESPN senior writer Kevin Van Valkenburg – who played football at Montana in the mid-90s – shares what it means to be from Montana and his experience playing in the "Brawl of the Wild."

Duke head coach Mike Elko will join the GameDay crew in this week’s edition of ‘Live WIRED’ ahead of the Blue Devils game at Pitt.

ESPN’s Expanded Digital Coverage

ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show, Countdown to GameDay Live, co-hosted by Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. will be live from Bozeman on Nov. 19, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The show is available across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.

Additional GameDay updates can be found via ESPN PR’s Twitter and College GameDay’s Twitter and details throughout the week can be found HERE and on College GameDay’s Hub HERE.

