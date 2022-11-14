ESPN’s Cross-Platform XFL Draft Week Coverage Begins with Exclusive Airing of Behind the Scenes Special, Drive To The XFL Draft

Nov. 15: The XFL-Produced Special Offers Unprecedented Look at Dany Garcia & Dwayne Johnson Putting Their League Vision in Motion

Nov.16-17: Live XFL Draft Begins with Expansive Digital Coverage Across ESPN Platforms

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2 will air a 30-minute, behind-the-scenes special, Drive To The XFL Draft. After its initial airing, the special will also be available on demand on ESPN+.

The XFL-produced, can’t-miss special offers viewers unprecedented access behind the curtain as league Chairwoman and Owner, Dany Garcia, and league owner, Dwayne Johnson, work toward bringing their vision for the XFL to life.

With a shared passion for football and the rare opportunity to provide players with the tools to achieve their dreams, the film chronicles Garcia and Johnson’s travels to XFL showcases across the country where they connect with players, hear their stories and make important decisions about XFL operations.

Garcia and Johnson have a long track record of successful business ventures across the media and entertainment industry, and they will bring their unmatched experience and competitive drive to build the XFL into a successful league and expand the football ecosystem.

Viewers will see this firsthand as Garcia – the first woman to own an equal or majority ownership stake in a major professional U.S. sports league – and Johnson work to craft a culture putting the XFL at the intersection of dreams and opportunity.

Nov. 16-17: ESPN’s expansive digital XFL Draft coverage

Beginning Nov. 16, the XFL Draft will get underway from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans will be able to follow Draft events with a live and interactive Draft Central board at XFL.com. Full details on the entire 2023 XFL Draft Week are available here.

In addition to bringing fans behind the scenes the prior night with the Drive To The XFL Draft special, the network will also provide fans wide-ranging options across its digital platforms to follow the selection of the League’s first draft class and the next generation of stars ahead of the 2023 kickoff season.

“The XFL Draft Week coverage and accompanying XFL Draft special, Drive To The XFL Draft, are only the beginning of what will be an incredibly exciting and highly-anticipated upcoming season for fans,” said Tim Reed, ESPN vice president, programming & acquisitions. “We are excited to work with the XFL to bring fans exclusive access inside the action all season long both on and off the field, in as many innovative and engaging ways as possible.”

“ESPN and TWDC continue to be tremendous partners to the XFL, and we are grateful for their collaboration as we welcome and celebrate the next group of XFL players entering the League during our Draft this week,” said Russ Brandon, President of the XFL. “We are excited with what’s still to come, and we’re looking forward to sharing the stories of our owners, head coaches and players with our passionate fans.”

“Drive To The XFL Draft provides a fascinating look at the passion and excitement Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson have for fulfilling their vision of the XFL, which is to create opportunities for today’s players” said Jay Rothman, XFL SVP of Broadcast Operations. “This is a tremendous preview of the synergies and access to their platforms that our broadcast partnership with ESPN offers.”

Highlights:

SportsCenter will have updates and interviews from Las Vegas throughout Tuesday and Wednesday with reports from Stormy Buonantony – who will also host the League’s live streamed Quarterback Selection Show.

will have updates and interviews from Las Vegas throughout Tuesday and Wednesday with reports from Stormy Buonantony – who will also host the League’s live streamed Quarterback Selection Show. @ESPN social will be sharing all the breaking news live across its platforms throughout the entire week of the XFL Draft, including the first 16 picks announced by Garcia and Johnson. @ESPN will also bring fans inside the event with insider, behind-the-scenes content from onsite.

social will be sharing all the breaking news live across its platforms throughout the entire week of the XFL Draft, including the first 16 picks announced by Garcia and Johnson. @ESPN will also bring fans inside the event with insider, behind-the-scenes content from onsite. ESPN.com will have a full lineup of stories from its roster of football experts providing in-depth insight on the 2023 class. Topics include: Everything to know about the XFL and its draft, a breakdown of the League’s quarterbacks, stories with prospective players and League executives and much more.

Announced in May, The Walt Disney Company (TWDC), ESPN and the XFL reached an exclusive, global multi-year agreement that calls for every regular-season and playoff game to be presented on an ESPN/TWDC platform. XFL matchups will be featured on a combination of ABC, ESPN networks and FX. The XFL season starts on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, and continues through the spring with 40 regular-season matchups, two semifinal playoff games and the championship.

About XFL

The XFL’s ownership group, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners, is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and enhanced 360 game experience. The XFL will bring entertainment to world class football, with the goal of advancing the game of football and expanding player opportunities when it launches in February 2023.

