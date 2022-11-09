Exclusively on ESPN: World Series Champion Houston Astros Host Chicago White Sox on 2023 MLB Opening Night March 30

ESPN will exclusively televise 2023 MLB Opening Night on Thursday, March 30, as the World Series Champion Houston Astros host the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The telecast begins at 7 p.m. ET and will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.

Baseball Tonight will precede the MLB Opening Night telecast with a one-hour pregame show. The Astros World Series banner raising ceremony and festivities will air within the telecast.

MLB Opening Night is also available on ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio with audio streaming on the ESPN App.

The Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros game marks the start of ESPN’s 34th consecutive season of regular season MLB game coverage.

