AwardsCollege FootballCombat Sports
Finalists Announced for 32nd Annual Edition of ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards Show
- 22 Awards Recognizing the Top College Football Performers of the 2022 Season to be Presented Live Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN
The National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) has named the award finalists for honors that will be presented during The Home Depot College Football Awards. The 32nd annual awards show will air on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 7 p.m. ET (ESPN and the ESPN App). Rece Davis will host the two-hour special from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios joined by college football analysts Greg McElroy and Sam Acho and reporters Jen Lada and Christine Williamson.
The Home Depot College Football Awards Finalists
NCFAA awards to be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards:
|Chuck Bednarik Award
Defensive Player of the Year
|Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
|Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver
|Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
|Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Outstanding Placekicker
|Christopher Dunn, NC State
Joshua Karty, Stanford
Jake Moody, Michigan
|Ray Guy Award
Punter of the Year
|Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati
Bryce Baringer, Michigan State
Adam Korsak, Rutgers
|Maxwell Award
Player of the Year
|C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
Caleb Williams, USC
|Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Best Quarterback
|Max Duggan, TCU
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Caleb Williams, USC
|Outland Trophy
Most Outstanding Interior Lineman
|Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
Peter Skoronski Northwestern
|Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Best Defensive Back
|Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
Clark Phillips III, Utah
Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
|Doak Walker Award
Premier Running Back
|Chase Brown, Illinois
Blake Corum, Michigan
Bijan Robinson, Texas
Additional honors to be recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:
|The Home Depot Coach of the Year
|Winner to be announced
|NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award
|Winner to be announced
|Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team
|Winner to be announced
|Taco Bell Live Mas Student Section of the Year Award
|Winner to be announced
|The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
|Full team listed here
|Broyles Award
Assistant Coach of the Year
|Finalists announced November 29
|Burlsworth Trophy
College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on
|Aidan O’Connell, Purdue
Carlton Martial, Troy
Stetson Bennett, Georgia
|Butkus Award
|Finalists to be announced
|Walter Camp All-America Team & Player of the Year
|Full team to be announced
|William V. Campbell Trophy
Scholar-Athlete
|Full list of finalists to be announced here
|John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End
|Brock Bowers, Georgia
Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Sam LaPorta, Iowa
|Nagurski Trophy
|Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Calijah Kancey, Pitt
Christopher Smith, Georgia
Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
|Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center
|Finalists announced December 6
|Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service with Athletic & Academic Achievement
|Dillan Gibbons, Florida State
Tanner Morgan, Minnesota
Patrick Fields, Stanford
-30-
Media Contact:
Julie McKay, ESPN Communications – [email protected], @McKay_Julie