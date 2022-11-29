Finalists Announced for 32nd Annual Edition of ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards Show

AwardsCollege FootballCombat Sports

Finalists Announced for 32nd Annual Edition of ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards Show

Photo of Julie McKay Julie McKay Follow on Twitter 22 hours ago

  • 22 Awards Recognizing the Top College Football Performers of the 2022 Season to be Presented Live Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN

The National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) has named the award finalists for honors that will be presented during The Home Depot College Football Awards. The 32nd annual awards show will air on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 7 p.m. ET (ESPN and the ESPN App). Rece Davis will host the two-hour special from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios joined by college football analysts Greg McElroy and Sam Acho and reporters Jen Lada and Christine Williamson.

The Home Depot College Football Awards Finalists

NCFAA awards to be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

Chuck Bednarik Award
Defensive Player of the Year		 Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver		 Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Outstanding Placekicker		 Christopher Dunn, NC State
Joshua Karty, Stanford
Jake Moody, Michigan
Ray Guy Award
Punter of the Year		 Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati
Bryce Baringer, Michigan State
Adam Korsak, Rutgers
Maxwell Award
Player of the Year		 C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
Caleb Williams, USC
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Best Quarterback		 Max Duggan, TCU
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Caleb Williams, USC
Outland Trophy
Most Outstanding Interior Lineman		 Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
Peter Skoronski Northwestern
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Best Defensive Back		 Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
Clark Phillips III, Utah
Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
Doak Walker Award
Premier Running Back		 Chase Brown, Illinois
Blake Corum, Michigan
Bijan Robinson, Texas

Additional honors to be recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

The Home Depot Coach of the Year Winner to be announced
NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award Winner to be announced
Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team		 Winner to be announced
Taco Bell Live Mas Student Section of the Year Award Winner to be announced
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Full team listed here
Broyles Award
Assistant Coach of the Year		 Finalists announced November 29
Burlsworth Trophy
College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on		 Aidan O’Connell, Purdue
Carlton Martial, Troy
Stetson Bennett, Georgia
Butkus Award Finalists to be announced
Walter Camp All-America Team & Player of the Year Full team to be announced
William V. Campbell Trophy
Scholar-Athlete		 Full list of finalists to be announced here
John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End		 Brock Bowers, Georgia
Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Sam LaPorta, Iowa
Nagurski Trophy Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Calijah Kancey, Pitt
Christopher Smith, Georgia
Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center		 Finalists announced December 6
Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service with Athletic & Academic Achievement		 Dillan Gibbons, Florida State
Tanner Morgan, Minnesota
Patrick Fields, Stanford

-30-

Media Contact:
Julie McKay, ESPN Communications [email protected], @McKay_Julie

Tags
Photo of Julie McKay Julie McKay Follow on Twitter 22 hours ago
Photo of Julie McKay

Julie McKay

I joined ESPN in 2022 as a member of the communications department working on college sports. My passion for college sports came at an early age in a divided household (Big Ten Conference-divided, that is) and followed that to the University of Wisconsin-Madison (sorry, Dad). Four years in the Athletic Communications Department, along with internships with the Big Ten Conference, Big Ten Network and NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, cemented my career path. After spending some time in sports media PR in San Francisco, I’ve spent five-plus years focused in golf, with stints at the American Junior Golf Association, Augusta National and Buffalo Agency, working with the USGA, Youth on Course and Destination Kohler, among others. Despite being a proud Wisconsin native, I’ll forever betray my home state as a lifelong Chicago sports fan. My dog Rizzo knows there’s always next year and wishes his namesake would return home to the North Side.
Back to top button