Fourteen of College Football’s Top 25 Featured Across ESPN Platforms in Week 10
Week 10 of ESPN’s college football slate showcases more than half of this week’s AP Top 25 across ESPN platforms, including a pair of ranked-vs.-ranked clashes in primetime. In total, ESPN networks feature multiple matchups with conference championship implications as more than 40 games are set for ESPN networks beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1.
ESPN’s lead commentary crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will have the televised call of No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 LSU, Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The SEC West clash, which features Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the ESPN Radio broadcast, will also be supplemented by both the Command Center and SkyCast on the ESPN App.
ABC
Saturday’s ABC lineup kicks off with a duo of Big Ten tussles highlighting ranked squads on the road. At noon, second-ranked Ohio State visits Northwestern, with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath providing commentary. At 3:30 p.m., Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden are on the mic as No. 16 Penn State is on the road at Indiana. At 7:30 p.m., a Sunshine State showdown looms between longtime foes Florida State and Miami on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George are set for the ABC call, and the primetime presentation will be amplified by the AT&T SkyCast on the ESPN App.
ESPN
Starting the action Saturday on ESPN is the 4K Game of the Week with Texas A&M hosting Florida at noon. Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich will team up for the SEC showdown as both teams look to bounce back late in the season. At 3:30 p.m., Mike Monaco, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon telecast eighth-ranked Oregon on the road at Colorado. In Pac-12 After Dark action, No. 9 USC plays host to California at 10:30 p.m., featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill on the call.
ESPN2, ESPN’s College Networks Host Top 25 Teams
Eight additional ranked squads are scattered throughout ESPN platforms from Thursday to Saturday, including a ranked-vs.-ranked showdown between No. 20 Wake Forest and No. 21 NC State with Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Kelsey Riggs set to announce at 8 p.m. on ACC Network. Earlier in the day on ACCN, Virginia hosts No. 17 North Carolina at noon. The matchup is also scheduled for ESPN Radio, with Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Taylor Davis on the televised call and Mike Couzens and Max Starks teaming up on the radio broadcast. At 3:30 p.m., Pittsburgh hosts No. 22 Syracuse as the Orangemen look to rebound against the Panthers. Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Lericia Harris will handle the ACCN afternoon telecast.
Saturday afternoon on ESPN networks tests a trio of Top 25 teams on the road, as No. 19 Tulane faces off against Tulsa at noon on ESPNU, with John Schriffen and Rene Ingoglia announcing the action. At 3:30 p.m., No. 25 UCF matches up against Memphis on ESPN2, with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony on the call. At 4 p.m. on SEC Network, Taylor Zarzour, Aaron Murray and Alyssa Lang announce Arkansas hosting No. 23 Liberty, with the Razorbacks looking to knock off the Flames in a non-conference clash.
Friday night on ESPN2 features No. 24 Oregon State on the road at Washington, with Roy Philpott, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra calling the action. Leading into that game on ESPN2, Boston College hosts conference rival Duke at 7 p.m. Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman and Dawn Davenport will have the call from BC’s Alumni Stadium.
First College Football Playoff Top 25 Unveiled Tuesday
ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time in 2022 with the College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by Allstate on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.
Rece Davis will host the show, joined live by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway and David Pollack. ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich will be on site in Texas for the first rankings reveal and will have both pre- and post-rankings analysis on ESPN+.
MAC is Back
In addition to a strong Saturday slate, ESPN networks welcome the return of midweek MACtion, kicking off with a pair of marquee MAC matchups on Tuesday and Wednesday:
- Tuesday, Nov. 1
- Ball State at Kent State (7 p.m. | ESPNU)
- Talent: Noah Reed, Rocky Boiman
- Buffalo at Ohio (7:30 p.m. | ESPN2)
- Talent: Mike Corey, Tom Luginbill, Taylor McGregor
- Wednesday, Nov. 2
- Western Michigan at Bowling Green (7 p.m. | ESPN2)
- Talent: Mike Morgan, Cole Cubelic, Quint Kessenich
- Central Michigan at Northern Illinois (7 p.m. | ESPNU)
- Talent: Courtney Lyle, Dustin Fox
- Western Michigan at Bowling Green (7 p.m. | ESPN2)
- Ball State at Kent State (7 p.m. | ESPNU)
Additional Programming Highlights:
- Thursday, Nov. 3
- Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (7:30 p.m. | ESPN)
- Talent: Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.
- Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (7:30 p.m. | ESPN)
For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Tue, Nov 1
|7 p.m.
|Ball State at Kent State
Noah Reed, Rocky Boiman
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Buffalo at Ohio
Mike Corey, Tom Luginbill, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN2
|Wed, Nov 2
|7 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Bowling Green
Mike Morgan, Cole Cubelic, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN2
|Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
Courtney Lyle, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina
Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|Fri, Nov 4
|7 p.m.
|Duke at Boston College
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M
Justin Kutcher, Stan Routt
|ESPNU
|10:30 p.m.
|No. 24 Oregon State at Washington
Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 5
|Noon
|No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|Florida at Texas A&M
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|Minnesota at Nebraska
Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN2
|No. 19 Tulane at Tulsa
John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Kentucky at Missouri
Jay Alter, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler
|SEC Network
|No. 17 North Carolina at Virginia
TV: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis
Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks
|ACC Network/
ESPN Radio
|12:30 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
|ESPN3
|1:30 p.m.
|Delaware State at South Carolina State
Mike Morgan, Charles Arbuckle
|ESPN3#
|2 p.m.
|Howard at North Carolina Central
Lowell Galindo, Barrett Brooks
|ESPN3^
|South Florida at Temple
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue
|ESPN+
|Marshall at Old Dominion
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Georgia State at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech
|ESPN+
|Baylor at Oklahoma
Courtney Lyle, Ryan Leaf, Tori Petry
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 16 Penn State at Indiana
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden
|ABC
|No. 8 Oregon at Colorado
Mike Monaco, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon
|ESPN
|No. 25 UCF at Memphis
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|No. 22 Syracuse at Pittsburgh
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris
|ACC Network
|West Virginia at Iowa State
Mark Neely, Chad Brown, Shane Sparks
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Navy at Cincinnati
Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason
|ESPNU
|No. 23 Liberty at Arkansas
Taylor Zarzour, Aaron Murray, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|South Alabama at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|Florida International at North Texas
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Troy at Louisiana
|ESPN+
|Texas State at UL Monroe
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|Southern at Florida A&M
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN3*
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 LSU
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN/
ESPN Radio
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida State at Miami
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George
|ABC
|Auburn at Mississippi State
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|ESPN2
|James Madison at Louisville
Drew Carter, Mike Glennon
|ESPNU
|South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 20 Wake Forest at No. 21 NC State
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs
|ACC Network
|10:30 p.m.
|California at No. 9 USC
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
|ESPN
*Tape delayed at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 on ESPNU
^Tape delayed at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 on ESPNU
#Tape delayed at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 on ESPNU