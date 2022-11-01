Fourteen of College Football’s Top 25 Featured Across ESPN Platforms in Week 10

Week 10 of ESPN’s college football slate showcases more than half of this week’s AP Top 25 across ESPN platforms, including a pair of ranked-vs.-ranked clashes in primetime. In total, ESPN networks feature multiple matchups with conference championship implications as more than 40 games are set for ESPN networks beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1.

ESPN’s lead commentary crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will have the televised call of No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 LSU, Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The SEC West clash, which features Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the ESPN Radio broadcast, will also be supplemented by both the Command Center and SkyCast on the ESPN App.

ABC

Saturday’s ABC lineup kicks off with a duo of Big Ten tussles highlighting ranked squads on the road. At noon, second-ranked Ohio State visits Northwestern, with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath providing commentary. At 3:30 p.m., Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden are on the mic as No. 16 Penn State is on the road at Indiana. At 7:30 p.m., a Sunshine State showdown looms between longtime foes Florida State and Miami on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George are set for the ABC call, and the primetime presentation will be amplified by the AT&T SkyCast on the ESPN App.

ESPN

Starting the action Saturday on ESPN is the 4K Game of the Week with Texas A&M hosting Florida at noon. Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich will team up for the SEC showdown as both teams look to bounce back late in the season. At 3:30 p.m., Mike Monaco, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon telecast eighth-ranked Oregon on the road at Colorado. In Pac-12 After Dark action, No. 9 USC plays host to California at 10:30 p.m., featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill on the call.

ESPN2, ESPN’s College Networks Host Top 25 Teams

Eight additional ranked squads are scattered throughout ESPN platforms from Thursday to Saturday, including a ranked-vs.-ranked showdown between No. 20 Wake Forest and No. 21 NC State with Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Kelsey Riggs set to announce at 8 p.m. on ACC Network. Earlier in the day on ACCN, Virginia hosts No. 17 North Carolina at noon. The matchup is also scheduled for ESPN Radio, with Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Taylor Davis on the televised call and Mike Couzens and Max Starks teaming up on the radio broadcast. At 3:30 p.m., Pittsburgh hosts No. 22 Syracuse as the Orangemen look to rebound against the Panthers. Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Lericia Harris will handle the ACCN afternoon telecast.

Saturday afternoon on ESPN networks tests a trio of Top 25 teams on the road, as No. 19 Tulane faces off against Tulsa at noon on ESPNU, with John Schriffen and Rene Ingoglia announcing the action. At 3:30 p.m., No. 25 UCF matches up against Memphis on ESPN2, with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony on the call. At 4 p.m. on SEC Network, Taylor Zarzour, Aaron Murray and Alyssa Lang announce Arkansas hosting No. 23 Liberty, with the Razorbacks looking to knock off the Flames in a non-conference clash.

Friday night on ESPN2 features No. 24 Oregon State on the road at Washington, with Roy Philpott, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra calling the action. Leading into that game on ESPN2, Boston College hosts conference rival Duke at 7 p.m. Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman and Dawn Davenport will have the call from BC’s Alumni Stadium.

First College Football Playoff Top 25 Unveiled Tuesday

ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time in 2022 with the College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by Allstate on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.

Rece Davis will host the show, joined live by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway and David Pollack. ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich will be on site in Texas for the first rankings reveal and will have both pre- and post-rankings analysis on ESPN+.

MAC is Back

In addition to a strong Saturday slate, ESPN networks welcome the return of midweek MACtion, kicking off with a pair of marquee MAC matchups on Tuesday and Wednesday:

Tuesday, Nov. 1 Ball State at Kent State (7 p.m. | ESPNU) Talent: Noah Reed, Rocky Boiman Buffalo at Ohio (7:30 p.m. | ESPN2) Talent: Mike Corey, Tom Luginbill, Taylor McGregor Wednesday, Nov. 2 Western Michigan at Bowling Green (7 p.m. | ESPN2) Talent: Mike Morgan, Cole Cubelic, Quint Kessenich Central Michigan at Northern Illinois (7 p.m. | ESPNU) Talent: Courtney Lyle, Dustin Fox



Additional Programming Highlights:

Thursday, Nov. 3 Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (7:30 p.m. | ESPN) Talent: Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.



Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Tue, Nov 1 7 p.m. Ball State at Kent State

Noah Reed, Rocky Boiman ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Ohio

Mike Corey, Tom Luginbill, Taylor McGregor ESPN2 Wed, Nov 2 7 p.m. Western Michigan at Bowling Green

Mike Morgan, Cole Cubelic, Quint Kessenich ESPN2 Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

Courtney Lyle, Dustin Fox ESPNU Thu, Nov 3 7:30 p.m. Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina

Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPNU Fri, Nov 4 7 p.m. Duke at Boston College

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M

Justin Kutcher, Stan Routt ESPNU 10:30 p.m. No. 24 Oregon State at Washington

Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2 Sat, Nov 5 Noon No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath ABC Florida at Texas A&M

Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich ESPN Minnesota at Nebraska

Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor ESPN2 No. 19 Tulane at Tulsa

John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU Kentucky at Missouri

Jay Alter, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler SEC Network No. 17 North Carolina at Virginia

TV: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis

Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks ACC Network/

ESPN Radio 12:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech ESPN3 1:30 p.m. Delaware State at South Carolina State

Mike Morgan, Charles Arbuckle ESPN3# 2 p.m. Howard at North Carolina Central

Lowell Galindo, Barrett Brooks ESPN3^ South Florida at Temple

Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue ESPN+ Marshall at Old Dominion ESPN+ 3 p.m. Georgia State at Southern Miss ESPN+ Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech ESPN+ Baylor at Oklahoma

Courtney Lyle, Ryan Leaf, Tori Petry Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 16 Penn State at Indiana

Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden ABC No. 8 Oregon at Colorado

Mike Monaco, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon ESPN No. 25 UCF at Memphis

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony ESPN2 No. 22 Syracuse at Pittsburgh

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris ACC Network West Virginia at Iowa State

Mark Neely, Chad Brown, Shane Sparks Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. Navy at Cincinnati

Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason ESPNU No. 23 Liberty at Arkansas

Taylor Zarzour, Aaron Murray, Alyssa Lang SEC Network South Alabama at Georgia Southern ESPN+ Florida International at North Texas ESPN+ 5 p.m. Troy at Louisiana ESPN+ Texas State at UL Monroe ESPN3 6 p.m. Southern at Florida A&M

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPN3* 7 p.m. No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 LSU

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/

ESPN Radio 7:30 p.m. Florida State at Miami

Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George ABC Auburn at Mississippi State

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic ESPN2 James Madison at Louisville

Drew Carter, Mike Glennon ESPNU South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 20 Wake Forest at No. 21 NC State

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs ACC Network 10:30 p.m. California at No. 9 USC

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill ESPN

*Tape delayed at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 on ESPNU

^Tape delayed at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 on ESPNU

#Tape delayed at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 on ESPNU