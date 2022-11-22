Give Thanks for Rivalry Week: College Football’s Storied Rivalries and Greatest Feuds Featured on ESPN Platforms in Week 13

Rivalry Week has arrived, with some of the sport’s most storied and intense rivalries set for ESPN’s industry-leading college football coverage in Week 13. Seventeen currently ranked teams are slated to play across ESPN platforms, with nearly 40 matchups on the menu for Thanksgiving Week.

A major showdown featuring first-year head coaches going head-to-head is slated for ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, as ESPN’s lead commentary crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are on the call for No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 7 USC at 7:30 p.m. ET. The battle between the Fighting Irish and the Trojans will be broadcast on ESPN Radio with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons announcing the action. The primetime presentation will be supplemented by both the Command Center and AT&T SkyCast on the ESPN App.

To get your college football fill on Thanksgiving, the Egg Bowl returns for the 119th meeting of the rivalry. No. 14 Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State on ESPN at 7 p.m., with Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr. giving voice to the Battle for the Golden Egg. For the first time ever, ABC will broadcast a Thanksgiving Friday college football game in primetime. The Florida-Florida State rivalry game the day after Thanksgiving is set for the spotlight, as the Gators and No. 19 Noles battle for the Florida Cup under the lights in Tallahassee on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler and Taylor McGregor are slated for the primetime call.

Kicking off Thanksgiving Friday on ABC is a pair of ranked-vs.-ranked conference clashes. At noon, No. 21 Tulane takes on No. 25 Cincinnati, with Roy Philpott, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra on the mic. In the afternoon, No. 13 North Carolina hosts No. 24 NC State, featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill. Also on Friday is a Big 12 battle between Baylor and Texas on ESPN, with Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich on the mic at noon.

Saturday is jampacked with a cornucopia of college football action. A trio of ranked squads starts the day at noon. On ABC, No. 9 Clemson welcomes in-state rival South Carolina to Death Valley, with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath providing the broadcast commentary. On ESPN, Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden will announce Georgia Tech on the road at top-ranked Georgia, and ESPN2 features a Big 12 battle between West Virginia and No. 22 Oklahoma State with Jay Alter and Charles Arbuckle on the call.

At 3:30 p.m., No. 12 Oregon faces off against in-state rival No. 23 Oregon State on ABC and ESPN Radio in the West’s oldest rivalry. Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon are set for the TV call, with Mike Couzens and Max Starks featured on the ESPN Radio broadcast. Also at 3:30 p.m., Brian Custer, Dustin Fox and Lauren Sisler will have the call from Camp Randall Stadium, as Minnesota and Wisconsin compete in the clash for Paul Bunyan’s Axe on ESPN, celebrating the most-played rivalry in FBS history with the 132nd meeting between the two teams set for Saturday.

In primetime and late night, a quartet of ranked teams are ready for road action under the lights. At 7 p.m. on ESPN, No. 6 LSU takes on Texas A&M, featuring Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George with announcing duties alongside a SkyCast viewing option on the ESPN App. On ESPN2, No. 20 UCF faces off against South Florida at 7 p.m., with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang announcing the action. SEC Network sets up in-state SEC foes No. 5 Tennessee and Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m., with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call.

In Pac-12 After Dark action, the Apple Cup clash between No. 17 Washington and Washington State kicks off at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN. Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman and Dawn Davenport are on the mic from Martin Stadium.

Road to Frisco Featured on ESPN+
The 2022 FCS playoffs kick off this Saturday with the start of first round action on ESPN+. Postseason play begins at noon and rolls through the evening with eight games set for streaming. The final first round game of the night will be simulcast on ESPN2, as SEMO and Montana match up at 10 p.m. with Connor Onion and Jay Walker on the call.

Fourth College Football Playoff Top 25 Unveiled Tuesday
ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the fourth time in 2022 with the College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by Capital One on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m.

Rece Davis will host the show from Bristol, joined live by college football analysts Kirk HerbstreitJoey Galloway and David Pollack, as well as research producer Chris “The Bear” Fallica. ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich will have both pre- and post-rankings analysis on ESPN+.

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network
Tue, Nov 22 7 p.m. Bowling Green at Ohio
Connor Onion, Craig Haubert		 ESPNU
  Ball State at Miami (Ohio)
Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry		 ESPN+
Thu, Nov 24 7 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 14 Ole Miss
Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
Fri, Nov 25 Noon No. 21 Tulane at No. 25 Cincinnati
Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ABC
  Baylor at Texas
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
  Toledo at Western Michigan
Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
  3:30 p.m. No. 24 NC State at No. 13 North Carolina
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill		 ABC
  7:30 p.m. Florida at No. 19 Florida State
Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor		 ABC
Sat, Nov 26 Noon South Carolina at No. 9 Clemson
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath		 ABC
Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden		 ESPN
West Virginia at No. 22 Oklahoma State
Jay Alter, Charles Arbuckle		 ESPN2
Coastal Carolina at James Madison
Drew Carter, Aaron Murray		 ESPNU
New Mexico State at Liberty
 ESPN+
Army at UMass
 ESPN+
Georgia State at Marshall
 ESPN+
FCS Playoffs – First Round: Elon at Furman
James Westling, Forrest Conoly		 ESPN+
Old Dominion at South Alabama
 ESPN+
1 p.m. Kent State at Buffalo
Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry		 ESPN+
East Carolina at Temple
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue		 ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Akron at Northern Illinois
Jim Barbar, Ryan Cavanaugh		 ESPN3
2 p.m. Rice at North Texas
 ESPN+
FCS Playoffs – First Round: Davidson at Richmond
David Saltzman, Leger Douzable		 ESPN+
FCS Playoffs – First Round: Fordham at New Hampshire
Ben Shulman, Craig Haubert		 ESPN+
FCS Playoffs – First Round: St. Francis at Delaware
Sam Neidermann, Adam Breneman		 ESPN+
3 p.m. Louisville at Kentucky
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter		 SEC Network
3:30 p.m. No. 12 Oregon at No. 23 Oregon State
TV: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon
Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks		 ABC
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN/ESPN Radio
Memphis at SMU
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris		 ESPN2
Troy at Arkansas State
Justin Kutcher, Hutson Mason		 ESPNU/ESPN+
Wake Forest at Duke
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis		 ACC Network
FCS Playoffs – First Round: North Dakota at Weber State
Ted Emrich, Tyoka Jackson		 ESPN+
5 p.m. Southern Miss at UL Monroe
 ESPN+
Louisiana at Texas State
 ESPN+
FCS Playoffs – First Round: Gardner Webb at Eastern Kentucky
Noah Reed, Marcus Ray		 ESPN+
6 p.m. Appalachian State at Georgia Southern
 ESPN+
Middle Tennessee at Florida International
 ESPN3
7 p.m. No. 6 LSU at Texas A&M
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George		 ESPN
No. 20 UCF at South Florida
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang		 ESPN2
FCS Playoffs – First Round: Idaho at Southeastern Louisiana
Jack Benjamin, LaDarrin McLane		 ESPN+
7:30 p.m. No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 7 USC
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ABC/ESPN Radio
Tulsa at Houston
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPNU
No. 5 Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
Syracuse at Boston College
 ESPN3
8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Miami
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs		 ACC Network
10 p.m. FCS Playoffs – First Round: SEMO at Montana
Connor Onion, Jay Walker		 ESPN2/ESPN+
10:30 p.m. No. 17 Washington at Washington State
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN

 

