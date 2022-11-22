Give Thanks for Rivalry Week: College Football’s Storied Rivalries and Greatest Feuds Featured on ESPN Platforms in Week 13

Rivalry Week has arrived, with some of the sport’s most storied and intense rivalries set for ESPN’s industry-leading college football coverage in Week 13. Seventeen currently ranked teams are slated to play across ESPN platforms, with nearly 40 matchups on the menu for Thanksgiving Week.

A major showdown featuring first-year head coaches going head-to-head is slated for ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, as ESPN’s lead commentary crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are on the call for No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 7 USC at 7:30 p.m. ET. The battle between the Fighting Irish and the Trojans will be broadcast on ESPN Radio with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons announcing the action. The primetime presentation will be supplemented by both the Command Center and AT&T SkyCast on the ESPN App.

To get your college football fill on Thanksgiving, the Egg Bowl returns for the 119th meeting of the rivalry. No. 14 Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State on ESPN at 7 p.m., with Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr. giving voice to the Battle for the Golden Egg. For the first time ever, ABC will broadcast a Thanksgiving Friday college football game in primetime. The Florida-Florida State rivalry game the day after Thanksgiving is set for the spotlight, as the Gators and No. 19 Noles battle for the Florida Cup under the lights in Tallahassee on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler and Taylor McGregor are slated for the primetime call.

Kicking off Thanksgiving Friday on ABC is a pair of ranked-vs.-ranked conference clashes. At noon, No. 21 Tulane takes on No. 25 Cincinnati, with Roy Philpott, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra on the mic. In the afternoon, No. 13 North Carolina hosts No. 24 NC State, featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill. Also on Friday is a Big 12 battle between Baylor and Texas on ESPN, with Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich on the mic at noon.

Saturday is jampacked with a cornucopia of college football action. A trio of ranked squads starts the day at noon. On ABC, No. 9 Clemson welcomes in-state rival South Carolina to Death Valley, with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath providing the broadcast commentary. On ESPN, Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden will announce Georgia Tech on the road at top-ranked Georgia, and ESPN2 features a Big 12 battle between West Virginia and No. 22 Oklahoma State with Jay Alter and Charles Arbuckle on the call.

At 3:30 p.m., No. 12 Oregon faces off against in-state rival No. 23 Oregon State on ABC and ESPN Radio in the West’s oldest rivalry. Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon are set for the TV call, with Mike Couzens and Max Starks featured on the ESPN Radio broadcast. Also at 3:30 p.m., Brian Custer, Dustin Fox and Lauren Sisler will have the call from Camp Randall Stadium, as Minnesota and Wisconsin compete in the clash for Paul Bunyan’s Axe on ESPN, celebrating the most-played rivalry in FBS history with the 132nd meeting between the two teams set for Saturday.

In primetime and late night, a quartet of ranked teams are ready for road action under the lights. At 7 p.m. on ESPN, No. 6 LSU takes on Texas A&M, featuring Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George with announcing duties alongside a SkyCast viewing option on the ESPN App. On ESPN2, No. 20 UCF faces off against South Florida at 7 p.m., with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang announcing the action. SEC Network sets up in-state SEC foes No. 5 Tennessee and Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m., with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call.

In Pac-12 After Dark action, the Apple Cup clash between No. 17 Washington and Washington State kicks off at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN. Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman and Dawn Davenport are on the mic from Martin Stadium.

Road to Frisco Featured on ESPN+

The 2022 FCS playoffs kick off this Saturday with the start of first round action on ESPN+. Postseason play begins at noon and rolls through the evening with eight games set for streaming. The final first round game of the night will be simulcast on ESPN2, as SEMO and Montana match up at 10 p.m. with Connor Onion and Jay Walker on the call.

Fourth College Football Playoff Top 25 Unveiled Tuesday

ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the fourth time in 2022 with the College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by Capital One on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m.

Rece Davis will host the show from Bristol, joined live by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway and David Pollack, as well as research producer Chris “The Bear” Fallica. ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich will have both pre- and post-rankings analysis on ESPN+.

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.