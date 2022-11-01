Herm Edwards Rejoins ESPN as an NFL and College Football Analyst

Photos via ESPN Images

Veteran head coach will appear on a variety of shows and platforms as part of new multi-year agreement

Edwards spent nearly a decade at ESPN from 2009-17

Former NFL and college football head coach Herm Edwards is rejoining ESPN as a football analyst. Edwards, whose coaching career spans more than 30 years, spent nearly a decade at ESPN from 2009-17. In his new role, Edwards will contribute to ESPN’s NFL and college football coverage across a variety of shows and platforms.

Edwards will appear on editions of SportsCenter, Get Up, NFL Live, ESPN Radio shows and more as part of his new multi-year agreement. He will make his debut live from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios on Friday, Nov. 4, on SportsCenter.

“When Herm left for Arizona State, we said we’d keep a seat open for him. After all he did for us on the air and behind the scenes, he deserved that. We are thrilled to welcome him back,” said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president, production. “There is no better teammate, and we can’t wait for him to bring his unique coaching perspective and passion for the game back for our viewers.”

Added Edwards: “I’m excited to work at a place that, in my opinion, is the greatest information provider in sports, and to have a role that allows me to give back to fans. I look forward to returning to ESPN where I spent so many wonderful years and established so many incredible friendships.”

Previously at ESPN, Edwards contributed to year-round NFL coverage, including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl and other key events. He appeared regularly on NFL Live, SportsCenter and more, while working a variety of other assignments – from calling college football games to participating in special projects.

Edwards left ESPN in December 2017 when he was named the head coach at Arizona State. In four-plus seasons, he guided the Sun Devils to a 26-20 record and three bowl appearances.

Edwards was an NFL head coach for eight seasons – New York Jets (2001-05) and Kansas City Chiefs (2006-08). He led his teams to four playoff appearances, including 2004 when his Jets squad finished with a 10-6 regular season record and advanced to the AFC Divisional Playoffs. Edwards, who also guided the Chiefs to a Wild Card berth in 2006, is one of only a handful of NFL coaches to lead two different teams to the playoffs in his first season as head coach with those teams.

Edwards joined the NFL coaching ranks as a scout with the Chiefs in 1990. He was with the club for four seasons (1992-95) as a defensive backs coach and, in his final year, as a member of the pro personnel department before joining Tony Dungy’s staff in Tampa Bay. He served as the Bucs assistant head coach and defensive backs coach from 1996-2000.

Edwards played defensive back for 10 NFL seasons (1977-86), mostly for the Philadelphia Eagles where he recorded 38 career interceptions, including five in the playoffs. He was a member of the Eagles’ Super Bowl team in 1980 and is also known for recovering the fumble by Giants quarterback Joe Pisarcik on one of the most unusual plays in NFL history, dubbed “The Miracle at the Meadowlands.”

-30-