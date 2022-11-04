Manchester City-Chelsea in The Carabao Cup, Wrexham host Oldham Athletic in FA Cup First Round Proper, LaLiga’s Gran Derbi, and more on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Nov. 4-10

ESPN+Soccer

Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno39 mins ago
  • Carabao Cup Third Round: Manchester City vs. Chelsea Exclusively on ESPN+ Wednesday
  • FA Cup First Round: Wrexham vs. Oldham Athletic Exclusively on ESPN+ Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET 
  • LaLiga’s Gran Derbi: Real Betis vs. Sevilla FC Sunday on ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET (English & Spanish) and ESPN Deportes
  • USMNT Roster Reveal Show on ESPN2 and ESPN+, Wednesday Nov 9 at 5 p.m. ET
CARABAO CUP THIRD ROUND
Erling Haaland and Manchester City host Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on Wed, Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+ (English & Spanish) in the Carabao Cup Third Round clash. Wednesday’s schedule (all in ET):

EMIRATES FA CUP
Wrexham A.F.C, the subject of FX’s Welcome to Wrexham documentary, hosts Oldham Athletic at The Racecourse Ground in the FA Cup First Round Proper showdown exclusively on ESPN+ Sun, Nov. 6 at 7:30 a.m. ET. Match commentary by Jonathan Pearce and Stewart Robson.


LALIGA’S GRAN DERBI
Sevilla FC host No. 4 Real Betis at Benito Villamarín Stadium for the Gran Derbi showdown in Sevilla at 3 p.m. on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes.
The U.S. Men’s National Team roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be revealed on Wed, Nov. 9 on ESPN2 and ESPN+ starting at 5 p.m. ET live from Brooklyn Steel, NY. Futbol Americas will livestream a post-roster reveal special from Brooklyn Steel at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ with hosts Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar.

BUNDESLIGA
No. 2 FC Bayern München travels to Olympiastadion to face Hertha Berlin on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
EREDIVISIE
AFC Ajax will battle PSV Eindhoven in a matchup of the top-two teams in the Eredivisie, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights:
