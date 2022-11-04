Manchester City-Chelsea in The Carabao Cup, Wrexham host Oldham Athletic in FA Cup First Round Proper, LaLiga’s Gran Derbi, and more on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Nov. 4-10

Carabao Cup Third Round: Manchester City vs. Chelsea Exclusively on ESPN+ Wednesday

FA Cup First Round: Wrexham vs. Oldham Athletic Exclusively on ESPN+ Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET

LaLiga’s Gran Derbi: Real Betis vs. Sevilla FC Sunday on ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET (English & Spanish) and ESPN Deportes

USMNT Roster Reveal Show on ESPN2 and ESPN+, Wednesday Nov 9 at 5 p.m. ET

CARABAO CUP THIRD ROUND

Erling Haaland and Manchester City host Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on Wed, Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+ (English & Spanish) in the Carabao Cup Third Round clash. Wednesday’s schedule (all in ET):

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United | 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur | 2:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) Liverpool vs. Derby County | 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ (English and Spanish)



Thursday’s schedule (all in ET):

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa | 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)



EMIRATES FA CUP

Wrexham A.F.C, the subject of FX’s Welcome to Wrexham documentary, hosts Oldham Athletic at The Racecourse Ground in the FA Cup First Round Proper showdown exclusively on ESPN+ Sun, Nov. 6 at 7:30 a.m. ET. Match commentary by Jonathan Pearce and Stewart Robson.





LALIGA’S GRAN DERBI

Sevilla FC host No. 4 Real Betis at Benito Villamarín Stadium for the Gran Derbi showdown in Sevilla at 3 p.m. on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes.

LaLiga Matchday 13 schedule (all in ET):

Friday

Monday

Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes



The U.S. Men’s National Team roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be revealed on Wed, Nov. 9 on ESPN2 and ESPN+ starting at 5 p.m. ET live from Brooklyn Steel, NY. Futbol Americas will livestream a post-roster reveal special from Brooklyn Steel at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ with hosts Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar.



BUNDESLIGA

No. 2 FC Bayern München travels to Olympiastadion to face Hertha Berlin on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Bundesliga Matchday 14 schedule (all in ET):

Friday

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfB Stuttgart | 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)



Saturday

EREDIVISIE

AFC Ajax will battle PSV Eindhoven in a matchup of the top-two teams in the Eredivisie, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights:

Sunday

SOCCER ON ESPN.COM

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL

