SEC Gymnastics Flips into Action in January with Record Amount of Conference Coverage Across ESPN Platforms

ESPN continues to provide expansive coverage of Southeastern Conference gymnastics with more than 40 hours of action airing across ESPN platforms in 2023. ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network will televise a record 25 live meets featuring SEC teams throughout the regular season, and SEC Network’s “Friday Night Heights” franchise returns in 2023, with eight consecutive weekends of high-flying action from around the conference beginning on Friday, Jan. 6.

Viewers will be treated to a record six “Friday Night Heights” tripleheaders on SEC Network, ESPN2 and ESPNU featuring SEC squads during the 2023 regular season, including a quadruple-header on Friday, Feb. 13. In total, SEC Network will showcase 19 live meets in the 2023 regular season. Additionally, Before the Heights returns to SEC Network+ this winter, leading into “Friday Night Heights.”

The SEC Gymnastics Championship will be telecast live, with the 2023 edition airing exclusively on SEC Network. Coverage of the afternoon session flips on at 3:30 p.m. ET with the evening session tumbling along at 8 p.m. A championship edition of SEC Inside will air the Tuesday following the SEC Gymnastics Championship. SEC Inside takes viewers behind the scenes, as SEC Network crews spend time with different Southeastern Conference teams as they prepare for Championship Saturday. The show, shot in cinematic style, delivers new vantage points and exclusive sound from the teams competing for the trophy.

ABC is the home of the 2023 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships, with the Championship Final live on Saturday, April 15, at 4 p.m. The semifinal rounds will flip into action on Thursday, April 13 on ESPN2, with Semifinal I at 3 p.m. and Semifinal II 9 p.m. Thursday. Surround championship coverage will be live on ESPN+ to bring viewers to each apparatus for every second of the action. Also returning this season is streaming coverage of NCAA Regionals on ESPN+, showcasing real-time action of every gymnast and apparatus from regional rounds in Denver, Los Angeles, Norman and Pittsburgh.

As always, every meet on ESPN networks is available via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch.

2023 SCHEDULE – NCAA WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS ON ESPN PLATFORMS

Date Time (ET) Meet Network Fri, Jan 6 7 p.m. No. 9 Michigan State at No. 5 Alabama SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 4 LSU at No. 2 Utah ESPN2 Fri, Jan 13 6 p.m. No. 4 LSU at No. 14 Kentucky ESPN2 7 p.m. Georgia at No. 8 Missouri SEC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 6 Auburn at No. 3 Florida ESPN2 8:30 p.m. No. 5 Alabama at No. 13 Arkansas SEC Network Fri, Jan 20 7 p.m. No. 8 Missouri at No. 4 LSU SEC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 3 Florida at No. 5 Alabama ESPNU 8:30 p.m. No. 13 Arkansas at No. 6 Auburn SEC Network Fri, Jan 27 6 p.m. Georgia at No. 3 Florida SEC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 Kentucky SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Arkansas SEC Network Fri, Feb 3 6 p.m. No. 14 Kentucky at No. 8 Missouri SEC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 6 Auburn at No. 5 Alabama SEC Network 9 p.m. Georgia at No. 4 LSU SEC Network Fri, Feb 10 7 p.m. No. 8 Missouri at No. 3 Florida SEC Network 8:30 p.m. No. 4 LSU at No. 6 Auburn SEC Network Fri, Feb 17 7 p.m. No. 5 Alabama at Georgia SEC Network 8:30 p.m. No. 13 Arkansas at No. 14 Kentucky SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 3 Florida at No. 4 LSU ESPN2 Sun, Feb 19 6 p.m. No. 6 Auburn at No. 8 Missouri SEC Network Fri, Feb 24 6 p.m. No. 14 Kentucky at No. 3 Florida SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Georgia at No. 6 Auburn SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 8 Missouri at No. 13 Arkansas SEC Network Fri, Mar 3 9 p.m. No. 3 Florida at No. 1 Oklahoma ESPN2 Sat, Mar 18 3:30 p.m. SEC Championship – Afternoon Session SEC Network 8 p.m. SEC Championship – Evening Session SEC Network

All rankings based on College Gym News’ Way-Too-Early 2023 Power Rankings