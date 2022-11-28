SEC Network Surrounds SEC Championship Game with Wall-to-Wall Programming, Dec. 1-3

Three days of championship coverage from Charlotte and Atlanta

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer joins Saturday’s programming as guest analyst

Brothers Osborne performs live on Marty & McGee as part of T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert

Full Championship Saturday slate with studio programming kicking off at noon; guests include Peyton & Eli Manning, Johnny Manziel and more

SEC Network’s programming surrounding the 2022 SEC Championship Game includes more than 14 hours of coverage from Atlanta, originating from SEC Network sets at Dr Pepper SEC FanFare at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) and on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS), as well as Thursday programming from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios.

Coverage begins Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET with the coaches’ press conferences on SEC Now, hosted by Dari Nowkhah with Roman Harper providing analysis from SEC Network studios. Viewers will hear from Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and LSU head coach Brian Kelly, as well as Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey, heading into the conference championship matchup. Immediately following is The Paul Finebaum Show from the Queen City at 3 p.m., before SEC Network hits the road to ATL.

SEC This Morning kicks off on-site coverage Friday, with Peter Burns and Chris Doering live from the Georgia World Congress Center from 8-11 a.m. on SEC Network and Sirius XM channel 374. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville is set for 3 p.m. from Paul Finebaum’s set at the GWCC, which will include #FinebaumFriday guest appearances by Commissioner Sankey, SEC Legends Thomas Davis, Gary Pinkel and Ozzie Newsome, WWE Superstar AJ Styles and country singer/songwriter Michael Warren, among others.

At 7 p.m., Laura Rutledge sits down with both Smart and Kelly for SEC Now: SEC Championship Coaches Show Presented by Regions at 7 p.m., immediately followed by SEC Now Presented by Auto-Owners Insurance closing out Friday’s programming from Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. Nowkhah will anchor the evening coverage from Mercedes-Benz Stadium with his SEC Football Final crew of Doering, Takeo Spikes and Benjamin Watson.

Championship Saturday kicks off at noon with Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper from the demo field inside the Georgia World Congress Center, as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. The duo will showcase a live performance from the Brothers Osborne as part of the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert, along with an interview with Commissioner Sankey. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer will join SEC Network programming on Saturday afternoon as a guest analyst.

SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper provides all the pre-game analysis, stories and highlights Georgia and LSU fans need to get ready for kickoff, featuring Rutledge navigating the game-day discussions with Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, Tim Tebow, Finebaum, Smith, McGee, Alyssa Lang, Watson and Coach Beamer. The three-hour show will begin at Dr Pepper SEC FanFare at the GWCC at 1 p.m. and shift to the field set at MBS at 3 p.m. for the final hour. Guests include Peyton and Eli Manning, Johnny Manziel, and more.

SEC Network has viewers covered post-game with Rutledge returning to the desk for SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors at 7:30 p.m., joined by SEC Nation castmates Tebow, Harper and Rodgers. Smith and Lang will provide post-game reporting from the field following the final whistle.

SEC Network social and digital will have full coverage from Atlanta, including exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights, digital content on SECNetwork.com and more.

Additional SECN Programming Highlights:

SEC Championship Preview Show presented by T-Mobile (Thursday, 8 p.m.) Jason Fitz hosts alongside analyst Harry Douglas . The Brothers Osborne will make an appearance, as well as SEC Network personalities Spencer Hall and Richard Johnson , among others. Streaming live on @ESPN and @SECNetwork Twitter, YouTube and the ESPN App.

SEC Now: Bowl Special (Sunday, 6 p.m.) On-air commentators: Nowkhah, Doering, Spikes, Harper

SEC Inside: Football Championship (Tuesday, 9 p.m.) Taking viewers behind the scenes, SEC Inside follows Southeastern Conference teams as they prepare for the week’s opponent. The show is shot in cinematic style delivering unique vantage points and sound from the sidelines. This episode will showcase the week leading up to the SEC Championship Game and the action from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



SEC NETWORK PROGRAMMING – 2022 SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Date Time (ET) Programming Commentators Set Location Thu, Dec 1 1:30 p.m. SEC Now: SEC Championship Coaches Press Conferences Dari Nowkhah, Roman Harper Charlotte 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Paul Finebaum Charlotte Fri, Dec 2 8 a.m. SEC This Morning Peter Burns, Chris Doering GWCC 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville Paul Finebaum GWCC 7 p.m. SEC Now: Championship Coaches Show Presented by Regions Laura Rutledge MBS 7:30 p.m. SEC Now Presented by Auto-Owners Insurance Dari Nowkhah, Benjamin Watson, Takeo Spikes, Chris Doering MBS Sat, Dec 3 Noon Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper Marty Smith, Ryan McGee, Shane Beamer GWCC 1 p.m. SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper Laura Rutledge, Roman Harper, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Paul Finebaum, Marty Smith, Ryan McGee, Alyssa Lang, Benjamin Watson, Shane Beamer GWCC/MBS 7:30 p.m. SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors Laura Rutledge, Roman Harper, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers MBS

