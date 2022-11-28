Seven College Football Conference Championship Games Set for ESPN Platforms in Week 14

College football’s regular season across ESPN platforms will conclude with seven conference championship games December 2-3, including the ACC, American, Big 12, MAC, Pac-12, Sun Belt and SWAC. All conference championship games will be available on the ESPN App.

Championship Saturday features six games across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, beginning with a pair of noon kickoffs through to the final whistle in primetime.

At noon ET, No. 12 Kansas State takes on No. 4 TCU in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship Game from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will have the call on ABC, with Mike Couzens and Max Starks commentating on ESPN Radio. Also at noon is the MAC Championship Game, live from Ford Field in Detroit. Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony will announce the action on ESPN featuring Toledo and Ohio.

A trio of afternoon games – all from campus sites – are scheduled for ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 on Saturday. At 3:30 p.m., the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game will commence on ESPN with Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon calling the Coastal Carolina/Troy contest from Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala.

At 4 p.m., the American Athletic Championship Game will kick off on ABC, featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill providing commentary on the No. 22 UCF/No. 19 Tulane tussle from Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. On ESPN2 at 4 p.m., Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker and Jalyn Johnson will call the SWAC Championship Game highlighted by Southern facing Jackson State at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss.

In primetime, the Subway ACC Championship Game closes out Championship Saturday from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Kickoff between No. 8 Clemson and No. 17 North Carolina is set for 8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN Radio. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will call the TV action, with Sean Kelley and Tom Ramsey on the radio broadcast.

Conference championship action on ESPN platforms kicks off Friday, Dec. 2, with the Pac-12 Championship Game from Las Vegas. The No. 14 Utah/No. 6 USC showdown is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN Radio, with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons announcing the action from Allegiant Stadium. ESPN Radio will also broadcast a 30-minute pregame show for the Pac-12 Championship Game, the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship Game and the Subway ACC Championship Game.

College Football Playoff Top 25 Revealed on Tuesday

In a college football season filled with upsets and thrillers, ESPN will exclusively reveal the penultimate College Football Playoff Top 25 with the College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by AT&T 5G on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. Rece Davis will host the show from Bristol, joined live by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway and David Pollack, as well as research producer Chris “The Bear” Fallica. ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich will have both pre- and post-rankings analysis on ESPN+.

Championship Weekend Clinched with College Football Playoff Selection Day on Dec. 4

ESPN’s conference championship weekend will culminate Sunday, Dec. 4 with Selection Day. ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s final rankings, which will determine the four College Football Playoff semifinalists and the complete New Year’s Six participants. Later in the day, the full Bowl Season schedule and opponents will be released. Full details regarding Selection Day will be announced later this week.

FCS Playoffs Continue on ESPN+

ESPN’s coverage of the 2022 Division I Football Championship continues with the second round of the FCS Playoffs live on ESPN+. Defending national champion North Dakota State begins its title defense on Saturday afternoon against Montana at 3:30 p.m. Top-seeded South Dakota State kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. against Delaware.

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.