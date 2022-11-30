Top Rank Presents: WBC & Lineal World Heavyweight Championship: Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices
To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Fury vs. Chisora will stream live this Saturday, Dec 3, at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event takes place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
In the main event, WBC and lineal heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) will defend his crown against long-standing rival Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs). Fury defeated Chisora by unanimous decision in 2011 and via 10th-round stoppage in 2014. Chisora remains one of the division’s heaviest hitters and is coming off a victory over Kubrat Pulev.
In the co-feature, WBA ‘Regular’ heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois (18-1, 17 KOs) will make the first defense of his belt against South African southpaw Kevin Lerena (28-1, 14 KOs).
Joe Tessitore will call the action alongside Mark Kriegel and Hall of Famer Andre Ward.
ESPN.com
Out Now: Fury Unretired Feature The greatest heavyweight in the world swore he was retiring. Then he didn’t. Turns out retirement is overrated.
Out Thursday: Timothy Bradley breaks down the trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora
Out Friday: The top 100 boxers: Mike Coppinger offers up his list of the top fighters in the sport
ESPN+, ESPN App Boxing Content: Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives
- Top Rank: Real Time Go all-access with top fighters throughout fight week as they work their way to fight night
- Boxing
- Top Rank
- State of Boxing
- Max on Boxing Interview with Tyson Fury
- Who Do U Fight 4? Get to know the next generation of Top Rank stars and learn what drives them
Follow @ESPNRingside: Facebook Instagram Twitter TikTok
Exclusively on ESPN+: Fury vs. Chisora (All Times ET)
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Fights
|Title
|Thurs.,
Dec 1
|6:30 a.m.
|Top Rank Press Conference
|—
|Fri., Dec 2
|1:00 p.m.
|Live Weigh-In
|—
|
Sat., Dec 3
|
1:00 p.m.
|Main
|Tyson Fury (C) vs. Derek Chisora
|WBC Heavyweight
|Co-Feature
|Daniel Dubois (C) vs. Kevin Lerena
|WBA Heavyweight
|Undercard
|Yvan Mendy vs. Denys Berinchyk
|Undercard
|Karol Itauma vs. Vladimir Belujsky
|Undercard
|Royston Barney Smith vs. Cruz Perez
|5:00 p.m.*
|State of Boxing Post Show
|—
*Immediately following Main Event