Top Rank Presents: WBC & Lineal World Heavyweight Championship: Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Fury vs. Chisora will stream live this Saturday, Dec 3, at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event takes place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

In the main event, WBC and lineal heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) will defend his crown against long-standing rival Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs). Fury defeated Chisora by unanimous decision in 2011 and via 10th-round stoppage in 2014. Chisora remains one of the division’s heaviest hitters and is coming off a victory over Kubrat Pulev.

In the co-feature, WBA ‘Regular’ heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois (18-1, 17 KOs) will make the first defense of his belt against South African southpaw Kevin Lerena (28-1, 14 KOs).

Joe Tessitore will call the action alongside Mark Kriegel and Hall of Famer Andre Ward.

Exclusively on ESPN+: Fury vs. Chisora (All Times ET)

Date Time Event Fights Title Thurs., Dec 1 6:30 a.m. Top Rank Press Conference — Fri., Dec 2 1:00 p.m. Live Weigh-In — Sat., Dec 3 1:00 p.m. Main Tyson Fury (C) vs. Derek Chisora WBC Heavyweight Co-Feature Daniel Dubois (C) vs. Kevin Lerena WBA Heavyweight Undercard Yvan Mendy vs. Denys Berinchyk Undercard Karol Itauma vs. Vladimir Belujsky Undercard Royston Barney Smith vs. Cruz Perez 5:00 p.m.* State of Boxing Post Show —

*Immediately following Main Event