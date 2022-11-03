TUNE IN: ESPN+ Drops the Puck on Premier Hockey Federation Season

The Premier Hockey Federation, the top women’s professional hockey league in North America, will stream more than 80 regular season games, special events and its Isobel Cup Playoffs exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The PHF season begins this Saturday, November 5, with all seven teams competing in opening weekend action on ESPN+.

Saturday, November 5 Minnesota Whitecaps vs. Toronto Six at 2 p.m. ET Connecticut Whale vs. Boston Pride at 7 p.m. ET Montreal Force vs. Buffalo Beauts at 7 p.m. ET



Sunday, November 6 Minnesota Whitecaps vs. Toronto Six at 11 a.m. ET Montreal Force vs. Buffalo Beauts at 1 p.m. ET Metropolitan Riveters vs. Boston Pride at 2 p.m. ET



In October 2021 the PHF announced an agreement making ESPN+ its exclusive home in the United States for the entire 2021-22 season. Last year culminated with the network’s first ever linear broadcast of professional women’s hockey with the championship final airing live on ESPN2. The agreement was extended for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

About the Premier Hockey Federation

The PHF is the home of professional women’s hockey in North America. Established in 2015 as the National Women’s Hockey League, the NWHL rebranded to become the PHF in 2021 and provide opportunities for elite athletes to earn a living playing the game they love while fueling the continued growth of the sport. The league is made up of the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Minnesota Whitecaps, Montreal Force, and the Toronto Six who all compete annually for the Isobel Cup. For more information visit premierhockeyfederation.com.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.8 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

