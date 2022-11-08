Week 11 of College Football Features 17 of the Nation’s Top Teams Across ESPN Networks

Week 11 of College Football Features 17 of the Nation’s Top Teams Across ESPN Networks

Week 11 of ESPN’s college football slate showcases more than half of this week’s CFP Top 25 across ESPN platforms, including six of the top 10 and a quartet of clashes highlighting ranked teams on both sides of the ball. In total, ESPN networks feature multiple matchups with conference championship implications as more than 40 games are set for ESPN networks beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8.

ESPN’s lead commentary crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe is set for ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One with the Big 12 battle of undefeated No. 7 TCU on The Forty against Texas. Slated for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, the Horned Frogs/Longhorns clash – which also features Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on ESPN Radio, will be supplemented by both the Command Center and AT&T SkyCast on the ESPN App.

Saturday’s ABC lineup kicks off with Notre Dame matching up against Navy in Baltimore, with Dave Flemming, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden on the call at noon. At 3:30 p.m., fifth-ranked Michigan hosts Big Ten foe Nebraska, with Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich team up on the mic.

In primetime on ESPN, No. 3 Georgia continues its impressive run with a road showdown against Mississippi State at 7 p.m., featuring Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath providing commentary. The dual Bulldogs duel will be supplemented by the SkyCast feed on the ESPN App. The day kicks off on ESPN with one of the most buzzed-about teams in the nation, No. 10 LSU, facing off against Arkansas in Fayetteville. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George are on the call, and the ESPN telecast will be amplified by a SkyCast feed on the ESPN App.

At 3:30 p.m., fourth-ranked Clemson plays host to conference foe Louisville, with Wes Durham, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon calling the ACC action. No. 14 Utah welcomes Stanford to a road game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill on the Pac-12 After Dark call.

ESPN2, ESPN’s College Networks Host Top 25 Teams
Eight additional ranked squads are scattered throughout ESPN platforms on Saturday, including a pair of ranked-vs.-ranked showdowns on ESPN2.

No. 19 Tulane hosts No. 25 UCF in a crucial American Athletic Conference contest, with Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler and Taylor McGregor on the mic on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. In primetime on ESPN2, No. 17 North Carolina faces off against in-state rival No. 21 Wake Forest, featuring Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman and Dawn Davenport announcing the action. ESPN2 welcomes a Big Ten battle at noon to kick off Week 11, as No. 16 Illinois hosts Purdue with Jay Alter, Dustin Fox and Lauren Sisler providing commentary.

On ESPNU Saturday, Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony are on the mic for Iowa State visiting No. 18 Oklahoma State. The Cyclones/Cowboys clash kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

ACC Network hosts a pair of ranked home teams on its air, starting with No. 22 NC State at 3:30 p.m. as the Wolfpack welcomes Boston College to Carter-Finley Stadium. Mike Monaco, Roddy Jones and Taylor Davis are slated to call the action before ACCN switches north to New York for No. 20 Syracuse against Florida State. Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Kelsey Riggs are set to announce the contest at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

Second College Football Playoff Top 25 Unveiled Tuesday
ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the second time in 2022 with the College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by Vrbo on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m.

Rece Davis will host the show, joined live by college football analysts Kirk HerbstreitJoey Galloway and David Pollack. ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich will have both pre- and post-rankings analysis on ESPN+.

Additional Programming Highlights:

  • Thursday, Nov. 10
    • Tulsa at Memphis (7:30 p.m. | ESPN)
      • Talent: Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.
    • Friday, Nov. 11
      • East Carolina at Cincinnati (8 p.m. | ESPN2)
        • Talent: Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
    • Saturday, Nov. 12
      • 6 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss (3 p.m. | ESPN Radio)
        • Talent: Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network
Tue, Nov 8 7:30 p.m. Ohio at Miami (Ohio)
Jay Alter, Tom Luginbill, Coley Harvey		 ESPN2
  8 p.m. Ball State at Toledo
Dave Neal, Dan Mullen, Taylor Davis		 ESPN
Wed, Nov 9 7 p.m. Buffalo at Central Michigan
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Marilyn Payne		 ESPN2
    Northern Illinois at Western Michigan
John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman		 ESPNU
Thu, Nov 10 7:30 p.m. Tulsa at Memphis
Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
    Georgia Southern at Louisiana
Mike Couzens, Charles Arbuckle		 ESPNU
Fri, Nov 11 8 p.m. East Carolina at Cincinnati
Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN2
Sat, Nov 12 Noon Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore, Md.)
Dave Flemming, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden		 ABC
    No. 10 LSU at Arkansas
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George		 ESPN
    Purdue at No. 16 Illinois
Jay Alter, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
    SMU at South Florida
Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason		 ESPNU
    Vanderbilt at Kentucky
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Morgan Uber		 SEC Network
    Pittsburgh at Virginia
Chris Cotter, Charles Arbuckle, Lericia Harris		 ACC Network
    Virginia Tech at Duke ESPN3
    Secretaries’ Cup: Coast Guard Academy at Merchant Marine Academy
Robert Lee, Craig Haubert		 ESPN3
  1 p.m. James Madison at Old Dominion ESPN+
    UL Monroe at Georgia State ESPN+
    South Carolina State at Howard
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPN3*
  2 p.m. Rice at Western Kentucky ESPN+
    SIAC Championship: Tuskegee at Benedict
Jorge Sedano, Rene Ingoglia, Jalyn Johnson		 ESPN3^
  3 p.m. No. 6 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss
Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey		 ESPN Radio
    Temple at Houston
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue		 ESPN+
    UMass at Arkansas State ESPN3
  3:30 p.m. Nebraska at No. 5 Michigan
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich		 ABC
    Louisville at No. 4 Clemson
Wes Durham, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon		 ESPN
    No. 25 UCF at No. 19 Tulane
Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN2
    Iowa State at No. 18 Oklahoma State
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPNU
    Boston College at No. 22 NC State
Mike Monaco, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis		 ACC Network
    Miami at Georgia Tech ESPN3
    Louisiana Tech at UTSA ESPN+
    Appalachian State at Marshall ESPN+
    Charlotte at Middle Tennessee ESPN3
  4 p.m. South Carolina at Florida
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
  5 p.m. Texas State at South Alabama ESPN+
  7 p.m. No. 3 Georgia at Mississippi State
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath		 ESPN
    Kansas at Texas Tech
Courtney Lyle, Ryan Leaf, Tori Petry		 Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. No. 7 TCU at No. 24 Texas
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ABC/ESPN Radio
    No. 17 North Carolina at No. 21 Wake Forest
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
    Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina
Drew Carter, Aaron Murray		 ESPNU
    Texas A&M at Auburn
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
  8 p.m. Florida State at No. 20 Syracuse
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs		 ACC Network
  10 p.m. Stanford at No. 14 Utah
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill		 ESPN

*Tape delayed at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 on ESPNU
^Tape delayed at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 on ESPNU

