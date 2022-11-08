Week 11 of College Football Features 17 of the Nation’s Top Teams Across ESPN Networks

Week 11 of ESPN’s college football slate showcases more than half of this week’s CFP Top 25 across ESPN platforms, including six of the top 10 and a quartet of clashes highlighting ranked teams on both sides of the ball. In total, ESPN networks feature multiple matchups with conference championship implications as more than 40 games are set for ESPN networks beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8.

ABC

ESPN’s lead commentary crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe is set for ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One with the Big 12 battle of undefeated No. 7 TCU on The Forty against Texas. Slated for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, the Horned Frogs/Longhorns clash – which also features Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on ESPN Radio, will be supplemented by both the Command Center and AT&T SkyCast on the ESPN App.

Saturday’s ABC lineup kicks off with Notre Dame matching up against Navy in Baltimore, with Dave Flemming, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden on the call at noon. At 3:30 p.m., fifth-ranked Michigan hosts Big Ten foe Nebraska, with Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich team up on the mic.

ESPN

In primetime on ESPN, No. 3 Georgia continues its impressive run with a road showdown against Mississippi State at 7 p.m., featuring Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath providing commentary. The dual Bulldogs duel will be supplemented by the SkyCast feed on the ESPN App. The day kicks off on ESPN with one of the most buzzed-about teams in the nation, No. 10 LSU, facing off against Arkansas in Fayetteville. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George are on the call, and the ESPN telecast will be amplified by a SkyCast feed on the ESPN App.

At 3:30 p.m., fourth-ranked Clemson plays host to conference foe Louisville, with Wes Durham, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon calling the ACC action. No. 14 Utah welcomes Stanford to a road game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill on the Pac-12 After Dark call.

ESPN2, ESPN’s College Networks Host Top 25 Teams

Eight additional ranked squads are scattered throughout ESPN platforms on Saturday, including a pair of ranked-vs.-ranked showdowns on ESPN2.

No. 19 Tulane hosts No. 25 UCF in a crucial American Athletic Conference contest, with Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler and Taylor McGregor on the mic on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. In primetime on ESPN2, No. 17 North Carolina faces off against in-state rival No. 21 Wake Forest, featuring Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman and Dawn Davenport announcing the action. ESPN2 welcomes a Big Ten battle at noon to kick off Week 11, as No. 16 Illinois hosts Purdue with Jay Alter, Dustin Fox and Lauren Sisler providing commentary.

On ESPNU Saturday, Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony are on the mic for Iowa State visiting No. 18 Oklahoma State. The Cyclones/Cowboys clash kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

ACC Network hosts a pair of ranked home teams on its air, starting with No. 22 NC State at 3:30 p.m. as the Wolfpack welcomes Boston College to Carter-Finley Stadium. Mike Monaco, Roddy Jones and Taylor Davis are slated to call the action before ACCN switches north to New York for No. 20 Syracuse against Florida State. Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Kelsey Riggs are set to announce the contest at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

Second College Football Playoff Top 25 Unveiled Tuesday

ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the second time in 2022 with the College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by Vrbo on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m.

Rece Davis will host the show, joined live by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway and David Pollack. ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich will have both pre- and post-rankings analysis on ESPN+.

Additional Programming Highlights:

Thursday, Nov. 10 Tulsa at Memphis (7:30 p.m. | ESPN) Talent: Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr. Friday, Nov. 11 East Carolina at Cincinnati (8 p.m. | ESPN2) Talent: Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra Saturday, Nov. 12 6 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss (3 p.m. | ESPN Radio) Talent: Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey



Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Tue, Nov 8 7:30 p.m. Ohio at Miami (Ohio)

Jay Alter, Tom Luginbill, Coley Harvey ESPN2 8 p.m. Ball State at Toledo

Dave Neal, Dan Mullen, Taylor Davis ESPN Wed, Nov 9 7 p.m. Buffalo at Central Michigan

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Marilyn Payne ESPN2 Northern Illinois at Western Michigan

John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman ESPNU Thu, Nov 10 7:30 p.m. Tulsa at Memphis

Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN Georgia Southern at Louisiana

Mike Couzens, Charles Arbuckle ESPNU Fri, Nov 11 8 p.m. East Carolina at Cincinnati

Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2 Sat, Nov 12 Noon Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore, Md.)

Dave Flemming, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden ABC No. 10 LSU at Arkansas

Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George ESPN Purdue at No. 16 Illinois

Jay Alter, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler ESPN2 SMU at South Florida

Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason ESPNU Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Morgan Uber SEC Network Pittsburgh at Virginia

Chris Cotter, Charles Arbuckle, Lericia Harris ACC Network Virginia Tech at Duke ESPN3 Secretaries’ Cup: Coast Guard Academy at Merchant Marine Academy

Robert Lee, Craig Haubert ESPN3 1 p.m. James Madison at Old Dominion ESPN+ UL Monroe at Georgia State ESPN+ South Carolina State at Howard

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPN3* 2 p.m. Rice at Western Kentucky ESPN+ SIAC Championship: Tuskegee at Benedict

Jorge Sedano, Rene Ingoglia, Jalyn Johnson ESPN3^ 3 p.m. No. 6 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss

Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey ESPN Radio Temple at Houston

Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue ESPN+ UMass at Arkansas State ESPN3 3:30 p.m. Nebraska at No. 5 Michigan

Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich ABC Louisville at No. 4 Clemson

Wes Durham, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon ESPN No. 25 UCF at No. 19 Tulane

Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor ESPN2 Iowa State at No. 18 Oklahoma State

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony ESPNU Boston College at No. 22 NC State

Mike Monaco, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis ACC Network Miami at Georgia Tech ESPN3 Louisiana Tech at UTSA ESPN+ Appalachian State at Marshall ESPN+ Charlotte at Middle Tennessee ESPN3 4 p.m. South Carolina at Florida

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 5 p.m. Texas State at South Alabama ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 3 Georgia at Mississippi State

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath ESPN Kansas at Texas Tech

Courtney Lyle, Ryan Leaf, Tori Petry Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 7 TCU at No. 24 Texas

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ABC/ESPN Radio No. 17 North Carolina at No. 21 Wake Forest

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina

Drew Carter, Aaron Murray ESPNU Texas A&M at Auburn

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 8 p.m. Florida State at No. 20 Syracuse

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs ACC Network 10 p.m. Stanford at No. 14 Utah

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill ESPN

*Tape delayed at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 on ESPNU

^Tape delayed at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 on ESPNU