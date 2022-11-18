Women’s College Basketball on ESPN: No. 1 South Carolina at No. 2 Stanford, Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis, Phil Knight Invitational and Phil Knight Legacy Headline Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s

Let us all give thanks for women’s college basketball. ESPN platforms will be home to an impressive slate of showdowns to take fans into the holiday weekend including a 1 vs. 2 matchup and three tournaments featuring some of the top teams in the country.

Reigning national champions, the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks, will travel to take on the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. The blockbuster matchup will tip off a five-week run of regular season women’s college basketball featured on ABC. The two teams last met on December 21, 2021, in a nail-biter that saw the Gamecocks walk away with a 65-61 victory over the Cardinal.

In the second year of the women’s tournament, the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis returns live from Atlantis Paradise Island. The women’s bracket features No. 3 Texas, No. 6 Louisville, No. 11 Tennessee, Gonzaga, Marquette, Rutgers, South Dakota State and UCLA. On Monday, Nov. 21, the championship game will air at noon on ESPN2, followed by the third-place game at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Phil Knight Invitational (PKI) and Phil Knight Legacy events will be played across November 24, 25 and 27 at three facilities in Portland, Ore.: the Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland, the Rose Quarter’s Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The PKI field includes

No. 7 Iowa State, No. 23 North Carolina, No. 21 Oregon, and Michigan State. The Phil Knight Legacy bracket features No. 4 Iowa, No. 5 UConn, Duke and Oregon State. The championship games for both events will be played on Sunday, Nov. 27, with the Phil Knight Legacy Championship airing at 1 p.m. on ABC and the PKI Championship live at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Sun, Nov 20 2 p.m. Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Ben Shulman, Christy Thomaskutty 		ACC Network
  3 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Stanford
Eric Frede, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe		 ABC
  4 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Ball State vs. No. 9 Notre Dame
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich 		ACC Network
Mon, Nov 21 Noon Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Championship
Kevin Fitzgerald, Carolyn Peck 		ESPN2
2:30 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Third Place Game
Kevin Fitzgerald, Carolyn Peck		 ESPNU
Thu, Nov 24 5 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Phil Knight Invitational
No. 13 North Carolina vs. No. 21 Oregon
Pam Ward, Christy Thomaskutty 		ESPNU
7:30 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Phil Knight Invitational
No. 7 Iowa State vs. Michigan State
Pam Ward, Christy Thomaskutty 		ESPNU
Fri, Nov 25 6 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Phil Knight Legacy
No. 5 UConn vs. Duke
Pam Ward, Christy Thomaskutty, Stephanie White		 ESPN2/ESPNU
  7 p.m. Colorado vs. No. 11 Tennessee
Courtney Lyle, Steffi Sorensen		 SEC Network
  8:30 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Phil Knight Legacy
No. 4 Iowa vs. Oregon State
Pam Ward, Stephanie White 		ESPNU
Sun, Nov 27 1 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Phil Knight Legacy Invitational Championship
Eric Frede, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe 		ABC
  1 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Phil Knight Invitational Third Place Game
Pam Ward, Stephanie White 		ESPN2
  2 p.m. East Carolina vs. Virginia
Sam Ravech, Kelly Gramlich		 ACC Network
  2 p.m. Princeton vs. No. 3 Texas
Alex Loeb, Andrea Lloyd 		Longhorn Network
  4 p.m. Coastal Carolina vs. Wake Forest
Angel Gray, Jasmine Thomas 		ACC Network
  7:30 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Phil Knight Invitational Championship
Eric Frede, Rebecca Lobo, Brooke Weisbrod		 ESPN2
  10 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Phil Knight Legacy Third Place Game
Pam Ward, Stephanie White 		ESPN2

