Women’s College Basketball on ESPN: No. 1 South Carolina at No. 2 Stanford, Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis, Phil Knight Invitational and Phil Knight Legacy Headline Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s
Let us all give thanks for women’s college basketball. ESPN platforms will be home to an impressive slate of showdowns to take fans into the holiday weekend including a 1 vs. 2 matchup and three tournaments featuring some of the top teams in the country.
Reigning national champions, the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks, will travel to take on the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. The blockbuster matchup will tip off a five-week run of regular season women’s college basketball featured on ABC. The two teams last met on December 21, 2021, in a nail-biter that saw the Gamecocks walk away with a 65-61 victory over the Cardinal.
In the second year of the women’s tournament, the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis returns live from Atlantis Paradise Island. The women’s bracket features No. 3 Texas, No. 6 Louisville, No. 11 Tennessee, Gonzaga, Marquette, Rutgers, South Dakota State and UCLA. On Monday, Nov. 21, the championship game will air at noon on ESPN2, followed by the third-place game at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
The Phil Knight Invitational (PKI) and Phil Knight Legacy events will be played across November 24, 25 and 27 at three facilities in Portland, Ore.: the Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland, the Rose Quarter’s Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The PKI field includes
No. 7 Iowa State, No. 23 North Carolina, No. 21 Oregon, and Michigan State. The Phil Knight Legacy bracket features No. 4 Iowa, No. 5 UConn, Duke and Oregon State. The championship games for both events will be played on Sunday, Nov. 27, with the Phil Knight Legacy Championship airing at 1 p.m. on ABC and the PKI Championship live at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Sun, Nov 20
|2 p.m.
|Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Ben Shulman, Christy Thomaskutty
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Stanford
Eric Frede, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Ball State vs. No. 9 Notre Dame
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich
|ACC Network
|Mon, Nov 21
|Noon
|Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Championship
Kevin Fitzgerald, Carolyn Peck
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Third Place Game
Kevin Fitzgerald, Carolyn Peck
|ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 24
|5 p.m.
|Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Phil Knight Invitational
No. 13 North Carolina vs. No. 21 Oregon
Pam Ward, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Phil Knight Invitational
No. 7 Iowa State vs. Michigan State
Pam Ward, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPNU
|Fri, Nov 25
|6 p.m.
|Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Phil Knight Legacy
No. 5 UConn vs. Duke
Pam Ward, Christy Thomaskutty, Stephanie White
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Colorado vs. No. 11 Tennessee
Courtney Lyle, Steffi Sorensen
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Phil Knight Legacy
No. 4 Iowa vs. Oregon State
Pam Ward, Stephanie White
|ESPNU
|Sun, Nov 27
|1 p.m.
|Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Phil Knight Legacy Invitational Championship
Eric Frede, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Phil Knight Invitational Third Place Game
Pam Ward, Stephanie White
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|East Carolina vs. Virginia
Sam Ravech, Kelly Gramlich
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|Princeton vs. No. 3 Texas
Alex Loeb, Andrea Lloyd
|Longhorn Network
|4 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina vs. Wake Forest
Angel Gray, Jasmine Thomas
|ACC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Phil Knight Invitational Championship
Eric Frede, Rebecca Lobo, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Feast Week presented by Lowe’s
Phil Knight Legacy Third Place Game
Pam Ward, Stephanie White
|ESPN2
-30-