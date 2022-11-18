Women’s College Basketball on ESPN: No. 1 South Carolina at No. 2 Stanford, Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis, Phil Knight Invitational and Phil Knight Legacy Headline Feast Week Presented by Lowe’s

Let us all give thanks for women’s college basketball. ESPN platforms will be home to an impressive slate of showdowns to take fans into the holiday weekend including a 1 vs. 2 matchup and three tournaments featuring some of the top teams in the country.

Reigning national champions, the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks, will travel to take on the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. The blockbuster matchup will tip off a five-week run of regular season women’s college basketball featured on ABC. The two teams last met on December 21, 2021, in a nail-biter that saw the Gamecocks walk away with a 65-61 victory over the Cardinal.

In the second year of the women’s tournament, the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis returns live from Atlantis Paradise Island. The women’s bracket features No. 3 Texas, No. 6 Louisville, No. 11 Tennessee, Gonzaga, Marquette, Rutgers, South Dakota State and UCLA. On Monday, Nov. 21, the championship game will air at noon on ESPN2, followed by the third-place game at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Phil Knight Invitational (PKI) and Phil Knight Legacy events will be played across November 24, 25 and 27 at three facilities in Portland, Ore.: the Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland, the Rose Quarter’s Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The PKI field includes

No. 7 Iowa State, No. 23 North Carolina, No. 21 Oregon, and Michigan State. The Phil Knight Legacy bracket features No. 4 Iowa, No. 5 UConn, Duke and Oregon State. The championship games for both events will be played on Sunday, Nov. 27, with the Phil Knight Legacy Championship airing at 1 p.m. on ABC and the PKI Championship live at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Date Time (ET) Game Network Sun, Nov 20 2 p.m. Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

Ben Shulman, Christy Thomaskutty ACC Network 3 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Stanford

Eric Frede, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ABC 4 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s

Ball State vs. No. 9 Notre Dame

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ACC Network Mon, Nov 21 Noon Feast Week presented by Lowe’s

Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Championship

Kevin Fitzgerald, Carolyn Peck ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s

Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis Third Place Game

Kevin Fitzgerald, Carolyn Peck ESPNU Thu, Nov 24 5 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s

Phil Knight Invitational

No. 13 North Carolina vs. No. 21 Oregon

Pam Ward, Christy Thomaskutty ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s

Phil Knight Invitational

No. 7 Iowa State vs. Michigan State

Pam Ward, Christy Thomaskutty ESPNU Fri, Nov 25 6 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s

Phil Knight Legacy

No. 5 UConn vs. Duke

Pam Ward, Christy Thomaskutty, Stephanie White ESPN2/ESPNU 7 p.m. Colorado vs. No. 11 Tennessee

Courtney Lyle, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s

Phil Knight Legacy

No. 4 Iowa vs. Oregon State

Pam Ward, Stephanie White ESPNU Sun, Nov 27 1 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s

Phil Knight Legacy Invitational Championship

Eric Frede, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ABC 1 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s

Phil Knight Invitational Third Place Game

Pam Ward, Stephanie White ESPN2 2 p.m. East Carolina vs. Virginia

Sam Ravech, Kelly Gramlich ACC Network 2 p.m. Princeton vs. No. 3 Texas

Alex Loeb, Andrea Lloyd Longhorn Network 4 p.m. Coastal Carolina vs. Wake Forest

Angel Gray, Jasmine Thomas ACC Network 7:30 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s

Phil Knight Invitational Championship

Eric Frede, Rebecca Lobo, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN2 10 p.m. Feast Week presented by Lowe’s

Phil Knight Legacy Third Place Game

Pam Ward, Stephanie White ESPN2

-30-