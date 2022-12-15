15x Grammy Award Winner Alicia Keys Stars in ESPN and ABC’s NBA Christmas Production Open

Alicia Keys, the 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, will star in ESPN and ABC’s custom NBA Christmas production opens. The special content, shot exclusively for ESPN’s five-game NBA Christmas slate, will feature Keys’ single ‘December Back 2 June’ – a soulful, smooth track about Alicia’s love of Christmas with a year-round vibe. Teasers of the production open will begin airing across ESPN platforms, including within Get Up, First Take and SportsCenter, on Wednesday, December 21.

Tim Corrigan, ESPN Vice President, Production:

“Alicia is one of the most talented musicians in the world and her contributions to our NBA Christmas coverage are making a special day feel even bigger. Collaborating with Alicia has been a true pleasure and we look forward to NBA fans experiencing this vibrant, festive content as they watch all the action.”

To watch/download the teaser: Link via Dropbox

NBA Countdown, ESPN’s NBA pregame show, begins at 11 a.m. ET on Christmas – Sunday, December 25. ESPN and ABC will both carry all five NBA games with coverage spanning more than 13 consecutive hours. For more information on ESPN’s NBA Christmas coverage plans, visit ESPN Press Room.

About Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys is a 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, founder of Keys SoulCare, New York Times best-selling author, film/television and Broadway producer, accomplished actress, entrepreneur, and a powerful force in the world of activism. Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album, SONGS IN A MINOR, Keys has sold over 65 million records and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments. Alicia has become the #1 RIAA certified Female R&B artist of the millennium with over 27.5 Million worldwide certified digital sales (US) and 20 Million Album Sales (US). She released her eighth studio album, KEYS (Original and Unlocked) – a double album, in December 2021. A first look from the new music was featured in Alicia’s YouTube Docu-Series titled, Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories. Alicia released her book, “More Myself: A Journey” via Flatiron Books which debuted and spent multiple weeks on The New York Times Bestseller List. In March, she released her first graphic novel titled, “Girl On Fire” with HarperCollins. Alicia kicked off her sold-out ALICIA + KEYS World Tour in June of 2022 which was followed by the release of the Deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed KEYS album in August. Keys released her first-ever holiday album SANTA BABY on November 4 which includes 4 original songs including the single “December Back 2 June.”

