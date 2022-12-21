ACC Network Will Be Live from Miami for Coverage of No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl

ACC Huddle and ACC PM live from Hard Rock Stadium, Dec. 29-30

Complete coverage of Clemson and the ACC’s nine Bowl Season teams

ACCN to offer Capital One Orange Bowl SkyCast alternate viewing option

ACC Network, the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will be live from Miami for expanded coverage of the Capital One Orange Bowl. ACCN will have more than 10 hours of dedicated programming Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30, surrounding the New Year’s Six Bowl, including its signature shows ACC PM and ACC Huddle in advance of the matchup featuring ACC Champion and No. 7 Clemson playing No. 6 Tennessee (Dec. 30, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

ACC PM

ACCN’s ACC PM afternoon show will have extensive coverage throughout the week each afternoon beginning at 4 p.m. Mark Packer, Tre Boston and South Florida native Taylor Tannebaum will preview the bowl games and have a bevy of guests, while also highlighting the biggest stats and storylines. ACC PM will be live from Hard Rock Stadium for its show on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Additionally, ACCN will breakdown and have full reaction to Clemson and Tennessee head coaches, coordinators and player press conferences throughout the week leading up to the Orange Bowl.

ACC Huddle

The Huddle, ACCN’s signature football show with host Kelsey Riggs and analysts EJ Manuel, Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal and Mark Richt, will be live from Hard Rock Stadium beginning December 29. Game day features a two-hour ACC Huddle pre-game show (6 p.m., ACCN) and an hour postgame show (11 p.m., ACCN) from Hard Rock Stadium.

ACCN will also have complete coverage, reaction and analysis of the ACC’s nine Bowl Season teams Dec. 17-30.

In addition to the Bowl Season coverage, ACCN will have live halftime analysis from Hard Rock Stadium surrounding men’s and women’s college basketball games Dec. 29-30.

Capital One Orange Bowl SkyCast

ACCN will feature the Capital One Bowl SkyCast also beginning at 8 p.m. The SkyCast, paired with natural sound from inside Hard Rock Stadium, will showcase action from various heights and angles above the field. Replays will be shown every time the main telecast shows a replay, while never losing the look from Skycam.

Key Programming on ACC Network December 29-30

Date Time (ET) Programming Platform Thu, Dec. 29 4 p.m. ACC PM (live from Hard Rock Stadium) ACCN 6 p.m. WBB: No. 5 Notre Dame at Miami Sam Ravech, Kelly Gramlich ACCN 8 p.m. WBB: Duke at No. 7 NC State Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli ACCN 10 p.m. ACC Huddle (live from Hard Rock Stadium) ACCN Fri, Dec. 30 Noon MBB: North Carolina at Pitt Doug Sherman, Chris Spatola ACCN 2 p.m. MBB: No. 22 Miami at Notre Dame Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby ACCN 4 p.m. MBB: NC State at Clemson Derek Jones, Debbie Antonelli ACCN 6 p.m. ACC Huddle (live from Hard Rock Stadium) ACCN 8 p.m. Capital One Orange Bowl No. 6 Tennessee vs No. 7 Clemson TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Paul Carcaterra ESPN/ESPN Radio SkyCast: Capital One Orange Bowl No. 6 Tennessee vs No. 7 Clemson ACCN Post football game The Huddle (live from Hard Rock Stadium) ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.

