BEVO Home for the Holidays and Valero Alamo Bowl Coverage on Longhorn Network

With No. 20 Texas football preparing to play in the postseason and the holiday countdown on, Longhorn Network has the Texas faithful covered throughout to support their favorite team in the Valero Alamo Bowl and their beloved BEVO.

Texas GameDay Set for San Antonio

Longhorn Network is prepped and ready for the 30th Valero Alamo Bowl, with full coverage of the Longhorns’ bowl appearance in San Antonio against No. 12 Washington. Texas GameDay presented by St. David’s HealthCare and Texas GameDay Final will be live from the LHN studios on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Longhorn Network’s signature studio show will kick off from Austin at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday evening. Lowell Galindo will host with analysis from Lifetime Longhorns Michael Griffin, Fozzy Whittaker and Brian Robison, and Alex Loeb reporting from live San Antonio. The Texas GameDay crew will provide halftime and postgame analysis for the battle between the Longhorns and the Huskies, which begins at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

BEVO Home for the Holidays Returns

On Sunday, Dec. 25, Longhorn Network returns its Christmas programming tradition of providing a BEVO backdrop for family gatherings with an accompaniment of Texas holiday tunes. This year’s BEVO Home for the Holidays program showcases brand new footage of BEVO XV, now in the seventh year of his reign as UT’s honored mascot.

BEVO Home for the Holidays will be televised without commercial interruption throughout Christmas morning beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. on LHN. Using Go Pros and cinematic cameras, LHN captures unique pasture scenes of BEVO XV at home as he is fed, groomed by Silver Spur handlers, grazes and plays with Two Spot on the ranch.

Joining BEVO XV will be Lifetime Longhorn and former Texas GameDay analyst Jordan Shipley, who sings his original song “My Baby Wants BEVO for Christmas.” LHN commissioned Jordan and his singer-songwriter wife Sunny in 2016: to create the perfect musical salute for BEVO XV during the holiday season.

2022 marks the ninth year that LHN has aired a slow TV production (a genre of television coverage that captures an ordinary event in its typical length; the name is derived from the lengthy nature of the telecast and natural slow pace of the show) of BEVO XV on Christmas Day.

Date Time (CT) Programming Platform Sun, Dec. 25 7 a.m. BEVO Home for the Holidays LHN Thu, Dec. 29 6 p.m. Texas GameDay presented by St. David’s HealthCare LHN 8 p.m. 2022 Valero Alamo Bowl No. 20 Texas vs No. 12 Washington TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic Radio: Jorge Sedano, Dustin Fox, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio Halftime Texas GameDay Halftime LHN Postgame Texas GameDay Final LHN

As always, Longhorn Network is available to stream via the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. LHN FAQs, including a list of providers, are available here.

About Longhorn Network

ESPN has a 20-year agreement to own and operate a year-round, 24-hour network dedicated to Texas athletics in partnership with UT and Learfield IMG College. Longhorn Network offers a variety of content, highlighted by exclusive live events, original series, studio shows, and academic and cultural programming.