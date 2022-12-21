E:60ESPN FilmsESPN+News & Information Shows
ESPN Airing Holiday Storytelling Marathon On Christmas Eve
15-hour storytelling marathon beginning at 1 p.m. ET will run throughout the day on ESPN2
ESPN will air a holiday marathon this Christmas Eve featuring 15 hours of storytelling, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The storytelling will highlight content that debuted throughout 2022.
Stories from ESPN 30 for 30, E60, ESPN Films, SC Featured, Fifty50, and ESPN+ Originals will span the 15-hour marathon, with films and series’ such as Dickie V, Dream On, Jeanette Lee Vs., Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Peyton, Eli, and Vince’s Places, The Tuck Rule, The Captain, and more to be included.
|ESPN Holiday Marathon Storytelling Schedule – Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve)
|Time (ET)
|Content
|Platform
|1:00 p.m.
|The Band is on the Field (E60)
|ESPN2
|2:00 p.m.
|Jeanette Lee Vs. (30 for 30)
|3:00 p.m.
|Southern Dance: EP 1: Dancing Dolls are the Trend (ESPN+ Originals)
|3:35 p.m.
|Fifty/50 Shorts: EP 3: Make a Splash (SC Featured)
|4:00 p.m.
|Dream On: EP 3 (30 for 30)
|5:00 p.m.
|BananaLand: EP 1: If it’s Bananas, They Will Come (ESPN+ Originals)
|6:00 p.m.
|The Captain: EP 1: No Blueprint for Success (ESPN Films)
|7:00 p.m.
|One Last Wave, The Long Haul, Rise Up (SC Featured)
|7:30 p.m.
|Dickie V (ESPN Films)
|9:00 p.m.
|Baseball Seams to Heal, Net Worth, Forever Connected (SC Featured)
|9:30 p.m.
|Remember the Blue and Yellow (E60)
|10:30 p.m.
|Vince’s Places: EP 2: Dr. J and the Human Highlight Film (ESPN+ Originals)
|11:00 p.m.
|Eli’s Places: EP 7: Walk-Ons (ESPN+ Originals)
|11:30 p.m.
|Peyton’s Places: Football Under the Christmas Tree (ESPN+ Originals)
|11:55 p.m.
|Man in the Arena: EP 10: The Wheel (ESPN+ Originals)
|1:00 a.m.
|The Tuck Rule (30 for 30)
|2:00 a.m.
|Whitney’s Anthem (E60)
|2:30 a.m.
|The Great Imposter and Me (E60)