ESPN Airing Holiday Storytelling Marathon On Christmas Eve

ESPN will air a holiday marathon this Christmas Eve featuring 15 hours of storytelling, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The storytelling will highlight content that debuted throughout 2022.

Stories from ESPN 30 for 30, E60, ESPN Films, SC Featured, Fifty50, and ESPN+ Originals will span the 15-hour marathon, with films and series’ such as Dickie V, Dream On, Jeanette Lee Vs., Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Peyton, Eli, and Vince’s Places, The Tuck Rule, The Captain, and more to be included.