ESPN Airing Holiday Storytelling Marathon On Christmas Eve

15-hour storytelling marathon beginning at 1 p.m. ET will run throughout the day on ESPN2

Photo of John R. Manzo John R. Manzo6 hours ago

ESPN will air a holiday marathon this Christmas Eve featuring 15 hours of storytelling, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The storytelling will highlight content that debuted throughout 2022.

Stories from ESPN 30 for 30, E60, ESPN Films, SC Featured, Fifty50, and ESPN+ Originals will span the 15-hour marathon, with films and series’ such as Dickie V, Dream On, Jeanette Lee Vs., Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Peyton, Eli, and Vince’s Places, The Tuck Rule, The Captain, and more to be included.

ESPN Holiday Marathon Storytelling Schedule – Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve)
Time (ET) Content Platform
1:00 p.m. The Band is on the Field (E60) ESPN2
2:00 p.m. Jeanette Lee Vs. (30 for 30)
3:00 p.m. Southern Dance: EP 1: Dancing Dolls are the Trend (ESPN+ Originals)
3:35 p.m. Fifty/50 Shorts: EP 3: Make a Splash (SC Featured)
4:00 p.m. Dream On: EP 3 (30 for 30)
5:00 p.m. BananaLand: EP 1: If it’s Bananas, They Will Come (ESPN+ Originals)
6:00 p.m. The Captain: EP 1: No Blueprint for Success (ESPN Films)
7:00 p.m. One Last Wave, The Long Haul, Rise Up  (SC Featured)
7:30 p.m. Dickie V (ESPN Films)
9:00 p.m. Baseball Seams to Heal, Net Worth, Forever Connected (SC Featured)
9:30 p.m. Remember the Blue and Yellow (E60)
10:30 p.m. Vince’s Places: EP 2: Dr. J and the Human Highlight Film (ESPN+ Originals)
11:00 p.m. Eli’s Places: EP 7: Walk-Ons (ESPN+ Originals)
11:30 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Football Under the Christmas Tree (ESPN+ Originals)
11:55 p.m. Man in the Arena: EP 10: The Wheel (ESPN+ Originals)
1:00 a.m. The Tuck Rule (30 for 30)
2:00 a.m. Whitney’s Anthem (E60)
2:30 a.m. The Great Imposter and Me (E60)

 

Based in New York City, John Manzo is a Communications Manager for ESPN with a focus on sports betting, consumer marketing and corporate citizenship. He is a Michigan native, Detroit sports fan and proud Central Michigan University graduate.
