ESPN Events Announces Matchups for 2022-23 Bowl Season

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, has announced the matchups for its 17 owned and operated college football bowl games for the 2022-23 Bowl Season.

The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl (11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN) in Nassau will kick off the schedule on Friday, Dec. 16, followed later that day by the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl (3 p.m., ESPN) in Orlando. In all, 15 of the ESPN Events bowl games will air on ESPN. On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Cricket Celebration Bowl (noon) and either the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl or New Mexico Bowl (7:30 p.m.) will air on ABC.

The Wasabi Fenway Bowl will play its inaugural game at historic Fenway Park in Boston on Dec. 17 (11 a.m., ESPN), and the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl will be played for the first time in three years on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24 (8 p.m., ESPN). The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl will also celebrate its 20th anniversary edition on Thursday, Dec. 22 (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

The entire 17-game ESPN Events bowl schedule:

Bahamas Bowl

The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl will be played on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN. Miami (Ohio) (Mid-American) will face UAB (Conference USA) at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. The Bahamas Bowl debuted in 2014 and is the longest-running international bowl game in college football history.

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

The Duluth Trading Cure Bowl, which debuted in 2015, is set for Friday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. on ESPN. UTSA (Conference USA) will play Troy (Sun Belt) at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

The inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl will be played Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. on ESPN. The first college football bowl game to be played at Fenway Park, the historic home of the Boston Red Sox, and the first Division 1 FBS bowl game to be contested in New England, will match Cincinnati (American Athletic Conference) against Louisville (ACC) in Boston, Mass., renewing their Keg of Nails rivalry for the first time since 2013.

Cricket Celebration Bowl

The Cricket Celebration Bowl will be contested Saturday, Dec. 17, at noon on ABC. The annual matchup of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) conference champions, which debuted in 2015, will feature Jackson State (SWAC) against North Carolina Central (MEAC) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

New Mexico Bowl

The New Mexico Bowl will be played Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:15 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Radio. SMU (American) and BYU (Independent) will participate in the 17th edition of the New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium in Albuquerque.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl will be played Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The 31st year of the bowl features the first scheduled meeting of Pac 12 and SEC teams in 33 years as Florida faces Oregon State at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Note: As previously announced, the Las Vegas Bowl is prepared to flex times and networks with the New Mexico Bowl based on the Las Vegas Raiders game time on Dec. 18, which will be finalized this week.

Frisco Bowl

The Frisco Bowl will be played Saturday, Dec. 17 at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN. The fifth installment of this bowl will match North Texas (Conference USA) against Boise State (Mountain West) at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Myrtle Beach Bowl

The Myrtle Beach Bowl is set for Monday, Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. The second edition of this bowl matches Marshall (Conference USA) against UConn (Independent) at Brooks Stadium on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

The 26th Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is slated for Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. The game will be played at Albertsons Stadium on the campus of Boise State University and will feature Eastern Michigan (Mid-American) and San José State (Mountain West).

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

The eighth edition of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Radio. Liberty (Independent) will face Toledo (Mid-American) at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla.

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl will be played Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. The 20th anniversary edition of the bowl will feature Baylor (Big 12) against Air Force (Mountain West) at Amon G. Carter Stadium on the campus of TCU, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl will be played Friday, Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. The bowl, which debuted in 2008, will feature a matchup of Wake Forest (ACC) and Missouri (SEC) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl

The EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl will be played on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The 19th edition of the bowl will match Middle Tennessee (Conference USA) against San Diego State (Mountain West) at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa campus.

Camellia Bowl

The Camellia Bowl will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at noon on ESPN. The bowl game, which debuted in 2014, will match Georgia Southern (Sun Belt) against Buffalo (Mid-American) at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 6:45 p.m. on ESPN. The 16th installment of the Birmingham Bowl will pit Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt) against East Carolina (American Athletic) at Protective Stadium.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl is set for Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 3:15 p.m. on ESPN. In the 13th edition of the bowl game, Memphis (American Athletic) will play Utah State (Mountain West) at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on the SMU campus in Dallas.

TaxAct Texas Bowl

The TaxAct Texas Bowl will be played Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 9 p.m. on ESPN. In the bowl’s 17th year, Texas Tech (Big 12) will face Ole Miss (SEC) at NRG Stadium in Houston, marking the ninth year both conferences are affiliated with the Texas Bowl.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2022, the 32-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events, and a college softball event, which account for approximately 400 hours of live programming, while reaching nearly 64 million viewers and attracting over 800,000 annual attendees. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.

2022-23 ESPN Events College Football Bowl Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Bowl Network Fri, Dec 16 11:30 a.m. HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas) Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB ESPN 3 p.m. Duluth Trading Cure Bowl Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Fla.) UTSA vs. Troy ESPN Sat, Dec 17 11 a.m. Wasabi Fenway Bowl Fenway Park (Boston, Mass.) Cincinnati vs. Louisville ESPN Noon Cricket Celebration Bowl Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.) Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central ABC 2:15 p.m. New Mexico Bowl * University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.) SMU vs. BYU ESPN 7:30 p.m. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl * Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) Florida vs. Oregon State ABC 9:15 p.m. Frisco Bowl Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas) North Texas vs. Boise State ESPN Mon, Dec 19 2:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Bowl Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.) Marshall vs. UConn ESPN Tue, Dec 20 3:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho) Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State ESPN 7:30 p.m. RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.) Liberty vs. Toledo ESPN Thu, Dec. 22 7:30 p.m. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Amon G. Carter Stadium (Ft. Worth, Texas) Baylor vs. Air Force ESPN Fri, Dec 23 6:30 p.m. Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) Wake Forest vs. Missouri ESPN Sat, Dec 24 8 p.m. EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu, Hawaii) Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State ESPN Tue, Dec 27 Noon Camellia Bowl Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.) Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo ESPN 3:15 p.m. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas) Memphis vs. Utah State ESPN 6:45 p.m. TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.) Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina ESPN Wed, Dec 28 9 p.m. TaxAct Texas Bowl NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas) Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss ESPN

All times ET

* Las Vegas Bowl may flex times and networks with the New Mexico Bowl

