ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Added on January 6; Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Added on January 11

ESPN today announced an update to its upcoming NBA broadcast schedule. On Friday, January 6, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant will visit the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson at 7:30 p.m. ET. This matchup replaces the previously scheduled broadcast of the Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers game.

In addition, on Wednesday, January 11, the Phoenix Suns and Deandre Ayton will visit the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets and reigning NBA M.V.P. Nikola Jokić at 10 p.m. in a Christmas rematch on ESPN. This replaces the previously scheduled Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings game broadcast.

To see ESPN and ABC’s full upcoming schedule, visit ESPN Press Room.

All ESPN NBA games are also available to stream on the ESPN App.

