ESPN NY 98.7FM Launches New Weekday Schedule Featuring Major Expansion of Local Studio Programming Beginning Jan. 3

ESPN today announced a new schedule for ESPN NY 98.7 FM featuring an expansive 16 hours of local studio programming between 6 a.m. and midnight every weekday beginning Jan. 3. The new schedule begins with the expansion of DiPietro & Rothenberg to four hours each morning from 6-10 a.m. Rick DiPietro and Dave Rothenberg will continue to bring fans authentic reaction, expert insight and engaging conversation hitting all the headlines from the previous night and a look at the day ahead.

The new lineup also features the continuation of fan-favorite Bart & Hahn in the 12-3 p.m. slot, with the duo now exclusive to 98.7 and focused entirely on New York. Former New York Jets linebacker, NFL Pro Bowler and current co-host across Jets gameday coverage on SNY, Bart Scott and five-time Emmy Award winning broadcaster with MSG Network’s New York Knicks coverage, Alan Hahn will be connecting with local fans on the most impactful and timely storylines across New York sports both on and off the field.

“We are always looking for the best ways to serve sports fans and we are excited to bring even more New York flavor and content to local fans throughout their day on 98.7,” said Scott McCarthy, vice president, ESPN Audio. “Expanding DiPietro & Rothenberg in morning drive and being fortunate enough to have Bart & Hahn as a local New York-focused show will create consistency for listeners and give our hosts a greater opportunity to engage with audiences, and each other, on the day’s top stories.”

The rest of the day on ESPN NY 98.7 will retain the same great shows, featuring Greeny (10 a.m.-12p.m.), the legendary Michael Kay Show (3-7 p.m.), Dan Graca (7-10 p.m.) and Hardesty & Damer (10 p.m.-12 a.m.). ESPN’s national radio lineup including Keyshawn, JWill & Max, will continue to be available on 1050AM ESPN New York and digitally on SiriusXM, TuneIn and the ESPN App.

ESPN NY 98.7FM Weekday Studio Show Schedule (as of Jan. 3) Time (ET) Show/Hosts 6 a.m. DiPietro & Rothenberg Rick DiPietro, Dave Rothenberg 10 a.m. Greeny Mike Greenberg 12 p.m. Bart & Hahn (local) Bart Scott, Alan Hahn 3 p.m. The Michael Kay Show Michael Kay, Don La Greca, Peter Rosenberg 7 p.m. Dan Graca Dan Graca 10 p.m. Hardesty & Damer Larry Hardesty, Gordon Damer 12 a.m. Freddie & Fitzsimmons Freddie Coleman, Ian Fitzsimmons 1 a.m. SportsCenter AllNight

Two new shows added to ESPN’s national network lineup:

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, ESPN’s national network lineup will debut two new shows featuring signature hosts in the afternoon and evening windows.

Joe & Amber (7-9 p.m.)

Daily Wager host and contributor Joe Fortenbaugh and ESPN radio host and practicing attorney Amber Wilson – who both previously hosted local radio shows in San Francisco (2014-20) and Miami (2016-21), respectively, and have made regular appearances across ESPN Radio programming – will make their daily ESPN Radio weekday debut with a new show from 7-9 p.m. Monday-Friday. Fortenbaugh and Wilson will bring their expert perspectives to all the night’s events with a lean into all the sports betting angles, playing off Fortenbaugh’s role across other ESPN platforms.

Thursday, December 1, Spain & Fitz will air its final episode. Sarah Spain and Jason Fitz have set the table daily for the night’s games and discussed the biggest issues in sports for the past four-plus years. They’ll have a few special guests and surprises to celebrate their time together.

Upon her exit as a daily radio host, Sarah Spain – an Emmy and Peabody Award winner who has been a key part of ESPN Radio since 2010, beginning with ESPN 1000 – will be taking on an expanded role with ESPN with details to be announced soon.

Jason Fitz – a multi-platform host across the network – will continue with ESPN Radio in a new 12-3 p.m. timeslot. Fitz will also continue his role with digital and social shows surrounding some of the biggest events in sports, including SportsCenter on Snapchat, Rankings Reaction, Monday Night Tailgate and The College Football Show

Fitz & Harry (12-3 p.m.)

Fitz will move to the afternoon with ESPN analyst and former 10-year NFL veteran Harry Douglas. Douglas, a contributor across various ESPN studio shows, digital football shows including hosting Countdown to College GameDay, and a mainstay across the radio network in weekend and fill-in roles, will make his daily ESPN Radio debut. Fitz and Douglas – who have worked together on ESPN’s digital shows – will bring their high-energy style, unique perspective, strong opinions and urgency to the network lineup.

Fitz & Harry move into the Bart & Hahn timeslot as Bart & Hahn shifts its focus to a fully-local, three-hour show in New York on 98.7.

“Both of these shows create exciting new opportunities for signature voices across ESPN’s platforms to bring their expertise to the radio audience every weekday,” said Amanda Gifford, vice president, sports content strategy & ESPN Audio. “We know these shows will be a great addition to our strong existing lineup, led by our signature morning show Keyshawn, JWill & Max.”

ESPN National Weekday Studio Show Schedule (as of Jan. 3) Time (ET) Show/Hosts 6 a.m. Keyshawn, JWill & Max Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams, Max Kellerman 10 a.m. Greeny Mike Greenberg 12 p.m. Fitz & Harry Jason Fitz, Harry Douglas 3 p.m. Canty & Carlin Chris Canty, Chris Carlin 7 p.m. Joe & Amber Joe Fortenbaugh, Amber Wilson 9 p.m. Freddie & Fitzsimmons Freddie Coleman, Ian Fitzsimmons 1 a.m. SportsCenter AllNight

