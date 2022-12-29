ESPN ‘This is SportsCenter’ Campaign Returns with “Orange Slices”
First spot features USWNT soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith
ESPN is officially bringing the fan-favorite ‘This is SportsCenter’ campaign back this week.
The first spot, titled “Orange Slices,” will be shown – fittingly – during the Capital One Orange Bowl between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson on Friday, Dec. 30th at 8p ET on ESPN.
The creative, developed in partnership with Arts & Letters, features United States Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith, alongside SportsCenter anchor Nicole Briscoe and Otto the Orange.
“This is SportsCenter is iconic, and a campaign that everyone knows and loves. It is at the core of who we are at ESPN, and we’re thrilled it’s returning at a key time in the sports calendar,” said Laura Gentile, Executive Vice President, Commercial Marketing, Disney Networks & ESPN. “This is SportsCenter featured timeless creative dating back to the mid-1990s, and it’s our job to uphold this standard and build upon it in new ways.”
This will be the first This is SportsCenter ad since 2019. More commercials are set to launch throughout the year featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Track & Field phenom Sydney McLaughlin, additional prominent athletes, SportsCenter anchors such as Elle Duncan, Kevin Negandhi, Jay Harris, and Hannah Storm, as well as memorable mascots.
