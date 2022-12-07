ESPN Unveils Commentator Teams for Exclusive Coverage of the College Football Playoff, New Year’s Six and Industry-Leading 40-Game Bowl Season Slate
ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of the 2022 college football postseason will feature a 40-game bowl schedule, culminating with the exclusive presentation of the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T (7:30 p.m. ET) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 9.
The CFP begins on Saturday, Dec. 31 with the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl featuring No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU (4 p.m.) from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., followed by the CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State (8 p.m.) from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Both CFP semifinals and the National Championship will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, with alternate presentations available across ESPN platforms. ESPN Radio will also broadcast all three games.
ESPN’s overall Bowl Season slate commences Friday, Dec. 16, and completes the extensive 1,000+ game schedule carried across ESPN platforms this year. Additional production details for both the College Football Playoff and the New Year’s Six will be announced in the coming days.
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit Call Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl; Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge Announce Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
In the broadcast booth, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, while Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge team up for the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Fowler, Herbstreit and Blackledge have called a CFP Semifinal all nine years of the system, with Fowler and Herbstreit working together in each of those years. McDonough is calling his fifth consecutive CFP Semifinal with Blackledge.
Veteran CFP Reporters Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge and Molly McGrath Set for Semifinal Sidelines; Tiffany Blackmon Makes CFP Semifinal Debut
ESPN will utilize reporters Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge at the Peach Bowl, Rowe’s ninth CFP Semifinal on either TV or radio and Rutledge’s fifth. At the Fiesta Bowl, Molly McGrath and Tiffany Blackmon will report, McGrath’s second TV appearance in the CFP Semifinals and Blackmon’s first CFP assignment. Not a newcomer to the New Year’s Six, Blackmon was a sideline reporter for last year’s Rose Bowl Game and recently hosted the CFP’s Kickoff Media Event in Los Angeles last month.
New Year’s Six Takes Center Stage
ESPN’s presentation of the New Year’s Six will kick off with the Capital One Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George will be on the call for the all-orange Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30. The Allstate Sugar Bowl starts the New Year’s Six festivities on New Year’s Eve, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill announcing the action between Alabama and Kansas State from the Big Easy. On Monday, Jan. 2, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic pits Tulane against USC in Arlington, featuring Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich commentating from AT&T Stadium. And the Granddaddy of Them All, the Rose Bowl Game, is set to present the penultimate postseason matchup from Pasadena, as Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are on the mic from Rose Bowl Stadium.
ESPN Radio Covers the CFP Semifinals
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George will call the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl from Atlanta, teaming up for their first CFP Semifinal as a trio. In Glendale, ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons will voice the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl for ESPN Radio. Anchoring the pre/half/post coverage from the Bristol studios will be Kevin Winter and Trevor Matich. ESPN Radio will broadcast all New Year’s Six games, with all assignments included below.
ESPN Events Begins the Bowl Season
ESPN Events announced the matchups for its 17 owned and operated college football bowl games for the 2022-23 Bowl Season. The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl (11:30 a.m., ESPN) in Nassau will kick off the schedule on Friday, Dec. 16, followed later that day by the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl (3 p.m., ESPN) in Orlando. In all, 15 of the ESPN Events bowl games will air on ESPN. On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Cricket Celebration Bowl (noon) and the New Mexico Bowl (7:30 p.m.) will air on ABC. The Wasabi Fenway Bowl will play its inaugural game at historic Fenway Park in Boston on Dec. 17 (11 a.m., ESPN), and the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl will be played for the first time in three years on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24 (8 p.m., ESPN). The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl will also celebrate its 20th anniversary edition on Thursday, Dec. 22 (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Full details.
Additional Postseason Highlights:
- Bahamas Bowl Gets New Crew: Joey Galloway and Kris Budden will team up with the “unofficial, official voice of the Bahamas Bowl” Steve Levy to announce the action from Thomas A Robinson National Stadium, kicking off the 2022-23 Bowl Season schedule.
- Viva Las Vegas: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot commentators Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee will team up in the booth for the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, joining SEC Nation and NFL Live host Laura Rutledge and Arizona Cardinals play-by-play commentator Dave Pasch, who called the Cardinals’ overtime win against the Raiders earlier this season at Allegiant Stadium.
- Postseason Premiere: Making his first Bowl Season appearance on ESPN, Dan Mullen will provide commentary for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 2:30 p.m. Mullen has served as both a booth and studio analyst in his rookie season at ESPN.
- Alma Mater Matchups: Kirk Herbstreit (Ohio State), Alyssa Lang (South Carolina), Taylor McGregor (Arkansas, Holly Rowe (Utah) and Laura Rutledge (Florida) will each get to call bowl games featuring their alma maters
- Boston Bound: Boston College alum Mark Herzlich will provide analysis for the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m.). In addition to calling this bowl game at historic Fenway Park, Herzlich will also call the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (Thursday, Dec. 29, 2 p.m.) at another iconic ballpark – Yankee Stadium.
- Back to the ATL: Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker will call the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon on ABC. The duo kicked off the season there in Week 0 as part of the crew that called the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge. Joining them on the sidelines are Atlanta residents Tiffany Blackmon (ABC) and Harry Lyles Jr. (ESPN Radio).
- Queen City Commentator: The Duke’s Mayo Bowl returns a familiar voice on play-by-play, as Carolina Panthers play-by-play commentator – and mayonnaise/cookie connoisseur – Anish Shroff calls Maryland vs. NC State on Friday, Dec. 30 at noon. Joining him on ESPN is Andraya Carter, who is also currently a Charlottean.
- Return to the 904: Alyssa Lang returns to Jacksonville, Fla., where she worked for two years before her start at ESPN and SEC Network, to call the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Friday, Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m.)
- Armed Forces Feature: This year’s Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl assignment has special meaning for Lauren Sisler. Her late father was a U.S. Navy veteran and her older brother served in the Navy for 12 years.
- Multiplatform: ESPN Radio will broadcast a record 22 games; ESPN Deportes will televise approximately 30 games (subject to change) with additional production details to follow.
2022-23 College Football Bowl Schedule on ESPN Platforms
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Bowl/Commentators
|Platform
|Fri, Dec 16
|11:30 a.m.
|HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl*
Thomas A Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)
Miami (OH) vs. UAB
TV: Steve Levy, Joey Galloway, Kris Budden
Radio: Kevin Winter, TBD
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Duluth Trading Cure Bowl*
Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
No. 25 UTSA vs. No. 24 Troy
TV: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Dec 17
|11 a.m.
|Wasabi Fenway Bowl*
Fenway Park (Boston, Mass.)
Cincinnati vs. Louisville
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs
|ESPN
|Noon
|Cricket Celebration Bowl*
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)
Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central
TV: Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Tiffany Blackmon
Radio: Anish Shroff, Max Starks, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|2:30 p.m.
|SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl*
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, N.V.)
Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State
Dave Pasch, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Laura Rutledge
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel
SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Washington State vs. Fresno State
TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
Radio: Jorge Sedano, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich
|ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|5:45 p.m.
|LendingTree Bowl
Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)
Rice vs. Southern Miss
Mike Monaco, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|New Mexico Bowl*
University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.)
SMU vs. BYU
TV: Tom Hart, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor
Radio: Jay Alter, Dave Steckel
|ABC/ESPN Radio
|9:15 p.m.
|Frisco Bowl*
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
North Texas vs. Boise State
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter
|ESPN
|Mon, Dec 19
|2:30 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Bowl*
Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.)
Marshall vs. UConn
Mike Morgan, Eric Mac Lain, Tera Talmadge
|ESPN
|Tue, Dec 20
|3:30 p.m.
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl*
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|7:30 p.m.
|RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl*
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.)
Liberty vs. Toledo
TV: Anish Shroff, Tim Hasselbeck, TBD
Radio: Chris Carlin, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|Wed, Dec 21
|9 p.m.
|R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)
Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama
TV: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis
Radio: Mike Corey, Forrest Conoly
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|Thu, Dec 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl*
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
Baylor vs. Air Force
Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|Fri, Dec 23
|3 p.m.
|Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Independence Bowl (Shreveport, La.)
Louisiana vs. Houston
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|6:30 p.m.
|Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl*
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
Wake Forest vs. Missouri
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Dec 24
|8 p.m.
|EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl*
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State
TV: Mike Monaco, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich
Radio: Kevin Winter, Jack Ford
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|Mon, Dec 26
|2:30 p.m.
|Quick Lane Bowl
Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.)
New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green
John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia, Tera Talmadge
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|Tue, Dec 27
|Noon
|Camellia Bowl*
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)
Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo
Drew Carter, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|3:15 p.m.
|SERVPRO First Responder Bowl*
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)
Memphis vs. Utah State
Mike Monaco, Charles Arbuckle, Nicole Rigoni
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|6:45 p.m.
|TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl*
Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.)
Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Jalyn Johnson
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|10:15 p.m.
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State
TV: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Kelsey Riggs
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|Wed, Dec 28
|2 p.m.
|Military Bowl Presented by Peraton
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.)
UCF vs. Duke
Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason, Marilyn Payne
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|5:30 p.m.
|AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tenn.)
Kansas vs. Arkansas
TV: Dave O’Brien, Dan Mullen, Taylor McGregor
Radio: Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tera Talmadge
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|9 p.m.
|TaxAct Texas Bowl*
NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
TV: Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|Thu, Dec 29
|2 p.m.
|Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium (New York, N.Y.)
Syracuse vs. Minnesota
TV: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis
Radio: Chris Carlin, Mark Herzlich, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|5:30 p.m.
|Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State
TV: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden
Radio: Mike Morgan, Rene Ingoglia, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|9 p.m.
|Valero Alamo Bowl
Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)
No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington
TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
Radio: Jorge Sedano, Dustin Fox, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|Fri, Dec 30
|Noon
|Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
Maryland vs. No. 23 NC State
TV: Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Andraya Carter
Radio: Bill Roth, Charles Arbuckle, Dana Boyle
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|3:30 p.m.
|TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Stadium (Jacksonville, Fla.)
No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|8 p.m.
|Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson
TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George
Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Dec 31
|Noon
|TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.)
Iowa vs. Kentucky
Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ABC
|Noon
|Allstate Sugar Bowl
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)
No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State
TV: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
Radio: Sean Kelley, Robert Griffin III, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|4 p.m.
|College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath, Tiffany Blackmon
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|8 p.m.
|College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge
Radio: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Jan 2
|Noon
|ReliaQuest Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue
TV: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden
Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Chris Doering
|ABC/ESPN Radio
|1 p.m.
|Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC
TV: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich
Radio: Brad Sham, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|5 p.m.
|Rose Bowl Game
Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, Calif.)
No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Jan 9
|7:30 p.m.
|College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T
SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath
Radio: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Kris Budden, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
* ESPN Events bowl games