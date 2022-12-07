ESPN Unveils Commentator Teams for Exclusive Coverage of the College Football Playoff, New Year’s Six and Industry-Leading 40-Game Bowl Season Slate

ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of the 2022 college football postseason will feature a 40-game bowl schedule, culminating with the exclusive presentation of the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T (7:30 p.m. ET) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 9.

The CFP begins on Saturday, Dec. 31 with the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl featuring No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU (4 p.m.) from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., followed by the CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State (8 p.m.) from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Both CFP semifinals and the National Championship will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, with alternate presentations available across ESPN platforms. ESPN Radio will also broadcast all three games.

ESPN’s overall Bowl Season slate commences Friday, Dec. 16, and completes the extensive 1,000+ game schedule carried across ESPN platforms this year. Additional production details for both the College Football Playoff and the New Year’s Six will be announced in the coming days.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit Call Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl; Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge Announce Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

In the broadcast booth, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, while Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge team up for the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Fowler, Herbstreit and Blackledge have called a CFP Semifinal all nine years of the system, with Fowler and Herbstreit working together in each of those years. McDonough is calling his fifth consecutive CFP Semifinal with Blackledge.

Veteran CFP Reporters Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge and Molly McGrath Set for Semifinal Sidelines; Tiffany Blackmon Makes CFP Semifinal Debut

ESPN will utilize reporters Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge at the Peach Bowl, Rowe’s ninth CFP Semifinal on either TV or radio and Rutledge’s fifth. At the Fiesta Bowl, Molly McGrath and Tiffany Blackmon will report, McGrath’s second TV appearance in the CFP Semifinals and Blackmon’s first CFP assignment. Not a newcomer to the New Year’s Six, Blackmon was a sideline reporter for last year’s Rose Bowl Game and recently hosted the CFP’s Kickoff Media Event in Los Angeles last month.

New Year’s Six Takes Center Stage

ESPN’s presentation of the New Year’s Six will kick off with the Capital One Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George will be on the call for the all-orange Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30. The Allstate Sugar Bowl starts the New Year’s Six festivities on New Year’s Eve, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill announcing the action between Alabama and Kansas State from the Big Easy. On Monday, Jan. 2, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic pits Tulane against USC in Arlington, featuring Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich commentating from AT&T Stadium. And the Granddaddy of Them All, the Rose Bowl Game, is set to present the penultimate postseason matchup from Pasadena, as Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are on the mic from Rose Bowl Stadium.

ESPN Radio Covers the CFP Semifinals

Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George will call the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl from Atlanta, teaming up for their first CFP Semifinal as a trio. In Glendale, ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons will voice the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl for ESPN Radio. Anchoring the pre/half/post coverage from the Bristol studios will be Kevin Winter and Trevor Matich. ESPN Radio will broadcast all New Year’s Six games, with all assignments included below.

ESPN Events Begins the Bowl Season

ESPN Events announced the matchups for its 17 owned and operated college football bowl games for the 2022-23 Bowl Season. The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl (11:30 a.m., ESPN) in Nassau will kick off the schedule on Friday, Dec. 16, followed later that day by the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl (3 p.m., ESPN) in Orlando. In all, 15 of the ESPN Events bowl games will air on ESPN. On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Cricket Celebration Bowl (noon) and the New Mexico Bowl (7:30 p.m.) will air on ABC. The Wasabi Fenway Bowl will play its inaugural game at historic Fenway Park in Boston on Dec. 17 (11 a.m., ESPN), and the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl will be played for the first time in three years on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24 (8 p.m., ESPN). The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl will also celebrate its 20th anniversary edition on Thursday, Dec. 22 (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Full details.

Additional Postseason Highlights:

Bahamas Bowl Gets New Crew: Joey Galloway and Kris Budden will team up with the “unofficial, official voice of the Bahamas Bowl” Steve Levy to announce the action from Thomas A Robinson National Stadium, kicking off the 2022-23 Bowl Season schedule.

and will team up with the “unofficial, official voice of the Bahamas Bowl” to announce the action from Thomas A Robinson National Stadium, kicking off the 2022-23 Bowl Season schedule. Viva Las Vegas: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot commentators Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee will team up in the booth for the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, joining SEC Nation and NFL Live host Laura Rutledge and Arizona Cardinals play-by-play commentator Dave Pasch , who called the Cardinals’ overtime win against the Raiders earlier this season at Allegiant Stadium.

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot commentators and will team up in the booth for the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, joining SEC Nation and NFL Live host and Arizona Cardinals play-by-play commentator , who called the Cardinals’ overtime win against the Raiders earlier this season at Allegiant Stadium. Postseason Premiere: Making his first Bowl Season appearance on ESPN, Dan Mullen will provide commentary for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 2:30 p.m. Mullen has served as both a booth and studio analyst in his rookie season at ESPN.

Making his first Bowl Season appearance on ESPN, will provide commentary for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 2:30 p.m. Mullen has served as both a booth and studio analyst in his rookie season at ESPN. Alma Mater Matchups: Kirk Herbstreit (Ohio State), Alyssa Lang (South Carolina), Taylor McGregor (Arkansas, Holly Rowe (Utah) and Laura Rutledge (Florida) will each get to call bowl games featuring their alma maters

(Ohio State), (South Carolina), (Arkansas, (Utah) and (Florida) will each get to call bowl games featuring their alma maters Boston Bound: Boston College alum Mark Herzlich will provide analysis for the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m.). In addition to calling this bowl game at historic Fenway Park, Herzlich will also call the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (Thursday, Dec. 29, 2 p.m.) at another iconic ballpark – Yankee Stadium.

Boston College alum will provide analysis for the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m.). In addition to calling this bowl game at historic Fenway Park, Herzlich will also call the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (Thursday, Dec. 29, 2 p.m.) at another iconic ballpark – Yankee Stadium. Back to the ATL: Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker will call the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon on ABC. The duo kicked off the season there in Week 0 as part of the crew that called the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge. Joining them on the sidelines are Atlanta residents Tiffany Blackmon (ABC) and Harry Lyles Jr. (ESPN Radio).

and will call the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon on ABC. The duo kicked off the season there in Week 0 as part of the crew that called the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge. Joining them on the sidelines are Atlanta residents (ABC) and (ESPN Radio). Queen City Commentator: The Duke’s Mayo Bowl returns a familiar voice on play-by-play, as Carolina Panthers play-by-play commentator – and mayonnaise/cookie connoisseur – Anish Shroff calls Maryland vs. NC State on Friday, Dec. 30 at noon. Joining him on ESPN is Andraya Carter , who is also currently a Charlottean.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl returns a familiar voice on play-by-play, as Carolina Panthers play-by-play commentator – and mayonnaise/cookie connoisseur – calls Maryland vs. NC State on Friday, Dec. 30 at noon. Joining him on ESPN is , who is also currently a Charlottean. Return to the 904: Alyssa Lang returns to Jacksonville, Fla., where she worked for two years before her start at ESPN and SEC Network, to call the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Friday, Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m.)

returns to Jacksonville, Fla., where she worked for two years before her start at ESPN and SEC Network, to call the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Friday, Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m.) Armed Forces Feature: This year’s Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl assignment has special meaning for Lauren Sisler . Her late father was a U.S. Navy veteran and her older brother served in the Navy for 12 years.

This year’s Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl assignment has special meaning for . Her late father was a U.S. Navy veteran and her older brother served in the Navy for 12 years. Multiplatform: ESPN Radio will broadcast a record 22 games; ESPN Deportes will televise approximately 30 games (subject to change) with additional production details to follow.

2022-23 College Football Bowl Schedule on ESPN Platforms

Date Time (ET) Bowl/Commentators Platform Fri, Dec 16 11:30 a.m. HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl*

Thomas A Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)

Miami (OH) vs. UAB

TV: Steve Levy, Joey Galloway, Kris Budden

Radio: Kevin Winter, TBD ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Duluth Trading Cure Bowl*

Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

No. 25 UTSA vs. No. 24 Troy

TV: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony ESPN/ESPN Deportes Sat, Dec 17 11 a.m. Wasabi Fenway Bowl*

Fenway Park (Boston, Mass.)

Cincinnati vs. Louisville

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs ESPN Noon Cricket Celebration Bowl*

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

TV: Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Tiffany Blackmon

Radio: Anish Shroff, Max Starks, Harry Lyles Jr. ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 2:30 p.m. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl*

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, N.V.)

Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State

Dave Pasch, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Laura Rutledge ESPN 3:30 p.m. Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel

SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Washington State vs. Fresno State

TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath

Radio: Jorge Sedano, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 5:45 p.m. LendingTree Bowl

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)

Rice vs. Southern Miss

Mike Monaco, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang ESPN 7:30 p.m. New Mexico Bowl*

University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.)

SMU vs. BYU

TV: Tom Hart, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor

Radio: Jay Alter, Dave Steckel ABC/ESPN Radio 9:15 p.m. Frisco Bowl*

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

North Texas vs. Boise State

Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter ESPN Mon, Dec 19 2:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Bowl*

Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.)

Marshall vs. UConn

Mike Morgan, Eric Mac Lain, Tera Talmadge ESPN Tue, Dec 20 3:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl*

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport ESPN/ESPN Deportes 7:30 p.m. RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl*

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.)

Liberty vs. Toledo

TV: Anish Shroff, Tim Hasselbeck, TBD

Radio: Chris Carlin, Rene Ingoglia ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes Wed, Dec 21 9 p.m. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama

TV: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis

Radio: Mike Corey, Forrest Conoly ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes Thu, Dec 22 7:30 p.m. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl*

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

Baylor vs. Air Force

Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler ESPN/ESPN Deportes Fri, Dec 23 3 p.m. Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Bowl (Shreveport, La.)

Louisiana vs. Houston

Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN/ESPN Deportes 6:30 p.m. Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl*

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

Wake Forest vs. Missouri

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris ESPN/ESPN Deportes Sat, Dec 24 8 p.m. EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl*

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State

TV: Mike Monaco, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich

Radio: Kevin Winter, Jack Ford ESPN/ESPN Radio Mon, Dec 26 2:30 p.m. Quick Lane Bowl

Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.)

New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green

John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia, Tera Talmadge ESPN/ESPN Deportes Tue, Dec 27 Noon Camellia Bowl*

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo

Drew Carter, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler ESPN/ESPN Deportes 3:15 p.m. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl*

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)

Memphis vs. Utah State

Mike Monaco, Charles Arbuckle, Nicole Rigoni ESPN/ESPN Deportes 6:45 p.m. TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl*

Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.)

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Jalyn Johnson ESPN/ESPN Deportes 10:15 p.m. Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

TV: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony

Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Kelsey Riggs ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes Wed, Dec 28 2 p.m. Military Bowl Presented by Peraton

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.)

UCF vs. Duke

Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason, Marilyn Payne ESPN/ESPN Deportes 5:30 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tenn.)

Kansas vs. Arkansas

TV: Dave O’Brien, Dan Mullen, Taylor McGregor

Radio: Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tera Talmadge ESPN/ESPN Radio 9 p.m. TaxAct Texas Bowl*

NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

TV: Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes Thu, Dec 29 2 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium (New York, N.Y.)

Syracuse vs. Minnesota

TV: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis

Radio: Chris Carlin, Mark Herzlich, Dawn Davenport ESPN/ESPN Radio 5:30 p.m. Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State

TV: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden

Radio: Mike Morgan, Rene Ingoglia, Quint Kessenich ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 9 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington

TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Radio: Jorge Sedano, Dustin Fox, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes Fri, Dec 30 Noon Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

Maryland vs. No. 23 NC State

TV: Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Andraya Carter

Radio: Bill Roth, Charles Arbuckle, Dana Boyle ESPN/ESPN Radio 3:30 p.m. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Stadium (Jacksonville, Fla.)

No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang ESPN/ESPN Deportes 8 p.m. Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson

TV: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George

Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Paul Carcaterra ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes Sat, Dec 31 Noon TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.)

Iowa vs. Kentucky

Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr. ABC Noon Allstate Sugar Bowl

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State

TV: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill

Radio: Sean Kelley, Robert Griffin III, Stormy Buonantony ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath, Tiffany Blackmon

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 8 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge

Radio: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes Mon, Jan 2 Noon ReliaQuest Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon ESPN2 1 p.m. Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue

TV: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden

Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Chris Doering ABC/ESPN Radio 1 p.m. Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC

TV: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich

Radio: Brad Sham, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 5 p.m. Rose Bowl Game

Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, Calif.)

No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes Mon, Jan 9 7:30 p.m. College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T

SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath

Radio: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Kris Budden, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes

* ESPN Events bowl games