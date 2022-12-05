Four Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
December 5, 2022
Four Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
Star Watch Alternate Presentation Tuesday featuring Maple Leafs’ Mitchell Marner and Stars’ Jason Robertson on ESPN+
Alex Ovechkin’s Chase to 800 and 41 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The NHL season continues with four exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning Tuesday with a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. The Maple Leafs’ Mitchell Marner and Stars’ Jason Robertson – both on 18-game points streaks – mark the first time two players with such streaks will face each other and will be the focus of this week’s Star Watch alternate feed presentation on ESPN+.
Exclusive ESPN+/Hulu action continues Thursday in an Atlantic Division showdown as the Detroit Red Wings visit the Florida Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk, followed by Friday’s Pacific Division faceoff between the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks. On Sunday, the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Arena to close out the week’s exclusive NHL action on ESPN.
Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Monday, Dec. 5
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Tuesday, Dec. 6
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point returns to its normal time this week from 6-7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ ahead of Tuesday’s Maple Leafs-Stars game.
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: Barry Melrose, Rick DiPietro
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Pregame Show
Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars
|Host: John Buccigross
Analyst: Barry Melrose
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars
The Maple Leafs (15-5-6) – powered by Auston Matthews and the red-hot Mitchell Marner – make the trip down south to take on the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars (14-6-5) and Jason Robertson, who leads the league in scoring.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: John Buccigross, Barry Melrose, Arda Öcal
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Star Watch Presentation:
Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars
Players featured on Star Watch, with isolated cameras and stats, will be the Leafs’ Mitchell Marnerand the Stars’ Jason Robertson. Both Marner and Robertson will aim to keep their respective 18-game points streaks alive when they faceoff at American Airlines Center.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: John Buccigross, Barry Melrose, Arda Öcal
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Wednesday, Dec. 7
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Thursday, Dec. 8
|Podcast
|ESPN Daily Podcast
ESPN NHL reporter Emily Kaplan sits down with Pablo Torre to take ESPN Daily listeners inside Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson’s rise to superstardom this season.
|Host: Pablo Torre
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers
The Red Wings (12-7-5) face the Panthers (12-9-4) at FLA Live Arena in an Atlantic Division matchup, with just one point separating the teams as they jockey for early-season positioning.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Dom Moore
In Studio: Steve Levy, Barry Melrose, Linda Cohn
|11 p.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Friday, Dec. 9
|10 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks
The Sharks (8-16-4) and Erik Karlsson make the short trip to the Honda Center in Anaheim to take on Trevor Zegras and the Ducks (6-17-3) as both teams attempt to turn the tide and face the steep climb in the Pacific Division standings.
|Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascal
Reporter: Linda Cohn
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Saturday, Dec. 10
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Sunday,
Dec. 11
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues
The defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche (13-8-1) and Nathan Mackinnon take on the Blues (11-13-0) at Enterprise Arena in a Central Division matchup.
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal
|11 p.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
Alex Ovechkin’s Chase to 800 on NHL Power Play on ESPN+
As Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin continues his Chase to 800 career goals, NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present four of his games and a total of 41 live out-of-market league games this week.
*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- 793 goals and counting: The Alex Ovechkin chase to 800 tracker
- NHL Awards Watch: McDavid vs. Robertson for the Hart? (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- NHL Power Rankings: Kraken surge into top 5, plus every team’s nationality mix
- Why this is the golden era of NYC-area NHL hockey (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- NHL rookie rankings: Two-player race for the top spot? (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Tuesday: Inside Jason Robertson’s rise to superstardom this season
- Wednesday: NHL coaching hot seat index (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Thursday: The best lines in hockey right now (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Friday: The key factors driving Erik Karlsson’s renaissance in San Jose
- Friday: NHL Power Rankings
- How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and Hulu
– 30 –
CONTACTS:
ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670
ESPN+
Kevin Ota | [email protected] | 860-839-7834
Olivia Coryell | [email protected] | 904-303-3538