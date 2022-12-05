December 5, 2022

Four Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

Star Watch Alternate Presentation Tuesday featuring Maple Leafs’ Mitchell Marner and Stars’ Jason Robertson on ESPN+

Alex Ovechkin’s Chase to 800 and 41 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL season continues with four exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning Tuesday with a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. The Maple Leafs’ Mitchell Marner and Stars’ Jason Robertson – both on 18-game points streaks – mark the first time two players with such streaks will face each other and will be the focus of this week’s Star Watch alternate feed presentation on ESPN+.

Exclusive ESPN+/Hulu action continues Thursday in an Atlantic Division showdown as the Detroit Red Wings visit the Florida Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk, followed by Friday’s Pacific Division faceoff between the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks. On Sunday, the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Arena to close out the week’s exclusive NHL action on ESPN.

Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

Alex Ovechkin’s Chase to 800 on NHL Power Play on ESPN+

As Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin continues his Chase to 800 career goals, NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present four of his games and a total of 41 live out-of-market league games this week.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.



