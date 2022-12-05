Four Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

December 5, 2022

The NHL season continues with four exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning Tuesday with a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. The Maple Leafs’ Mitchell Marner and Stars’ Jason Robertson – both on 18-game points streaks – mark the first time two players with such streaks will face each other and will be the focus of this week’s Star Watch alternate feed presentation on ESPN+.

Exclusive ESPN+/Hulu action continues Thursday in an Atlantic Division showdown as the Detroit Red Wings visit the Florida Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk, followed by Friday’s Pacific Division faceoff between the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks. On Sunday, the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Arena to close out the week’s exclusive NHL action on ESPN.

Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators
Monday, Dec. 5 1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn
Tuesday, Dec. 6 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point
The Point returns to its normal time this week from 6-7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ ahead of Tuesday’s Maple Leafs-Stars game.		 Host: John Buccigross

Analysts: Barry Melrose, Rick DiPietro
8 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Pregame Show
Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars		 Host: John Buccigross

Analyst: Barry Melrose
8:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars
The Maple Leafs (15-5-6) – powered by Auston Matthews and the red-hot Mitchell Marner – make the trip down south to take on the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars (14-6-5) and Jason Robertson, who leads the league in scoring.		 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

In Studio: John Buccigross, Barry Melrose, Arda Öcal
8:30 p.m. ESPN+ Star Watch Presentation:
Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars
Players featured on Star Watch, with isolated cameras and stats, will be the Leafs’ Mitchell Marnerand the Stars’ Jason Robertson. Both Marner and Robertson will aim to keep their respective 18-game points streaks alive when they faceoff at American Airlines Center.
 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

In Studio: John Buccigross, Barry Melrose, Arda Öcal
1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Wednesday, Dec. 7 1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Thursday, Dec. 8 Podcast ESPN Daily Podcast
ESPN NHL reporter Emily Kaplan sits down with Pablo Torre to take ESPN Daily listeners inside Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson’s rise to superstardom this season.		 Host: Pablo Torre

Reporter: Emily Kaplan
7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers
The Red Wings (12-7-5) face the Panthers (12-9-4) at FLA Live Arena in an Atlantic Division matchup, with just one point separating the teams as they jockey for early-season positioning.		 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Brian Boucher

Reporter: Dom Moore

In Studio: Steve Levy, Barry Melrose, Linda Cohn
11 p.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn
Friday, Dec. 9 10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks
The Sharks (8-16-4) and Erik Karlsson make the short trip to the Honda Center in Anaheim to take on Trevor Zegras and the Ducks (6-17-3) as both teams attempt to turn the tide and face the steep climb in the Pacific Division standings.		 Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall

Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascal

Reporter: Linda Cohn

In Studio: Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan
1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Saturday, Dec. 10 1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Sunday,

Dec. 11

 3 p.m. ESPN Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues
The defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche (13-8-1) and Nathan Mackinnon take on the Blues (11-13-0) at Enterprise Arena in a Central Division matchup.		 Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal
11 p.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

Alex Ovechkin’s Chase to 800 on NHL Power Play on ESPN+

As Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin continues his Chase to 800 career goals, NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present four of his games and a total of 41 live out-of-market league games this week.

*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

