Four Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
Star Watch Alternate Presentation Tuesday featuring Columbus’ Johnny Gaudreau and Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk on ESPN+
Alex Ovechkin’s Chase to 800 and 44 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
P.K. Subban Makes In-Studio Debut on Tuesday
The NHL season continues with four exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning Tuesday with a matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. ESPN+ will also offer a Star Watch alternate feed featuring the Blue Jackets’ Gaudreau and Panthers’ Tkachuk. Later that night on ESPN, Alex Ovechkin will chase history when the Washington Capitals face off against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Exclusive ESPN+/Hulu action continues Friday in a Central Division showdown as the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov.
On Sunday, the New York Rangers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center to close out the week’s exclusive NHL action on ESPN.
Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Monday, Dec. 12
|11 p.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Tuesday, Dec. 13
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point on ESPN2 and ESPN+ Previews Tuesday’s Columbus vs. Florida game. John Buccigross and Ryan Callahan are joined by Rick DiPietro and, for the first time since officially joining ESPN, P.K. Subban. Ryan will review Ovi’s shot on the touch screen. Special guest Penguins’ Kris Letang will join The Point looking back at his medical scare this past week and his return to the lineup and Rick DiPietro’s shootout challenge continues with Matthew Tkachuk.
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: Ryan Callahan, P.K. Subban, Rick DiPietro
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers
The Blue Jackets (10-15-2) make the trip down south to take on the Florida Panthers (13-12-4).
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Dom Moore
In Studio: John Buccigross, Linda Cohn, Ryan Callahan, P.K. Subban
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Star Watch Presentation:
Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers
Players featured on Star Watch, with isolated cameras and stats, will be former Calgary Flames teammates Johnny Gaudreau (Blue Jackets) and the Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers).
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Dom Moore
In Studio: John Buccigross, Linda Cohn, Ryan Callahan, PK Subban
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Washington Capitals at Chicago Blackhawks
The Capitals (14-12-4) and Blackhawks (7-15-4) face off with Alex Ovechkin chasing history at United Center. A hat trick would put him at 800 career goals.
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Chris Chelios
Reporter: Mark Messier
In Studio: John Buccigross, Linda Cohn, Ryan Callahan, PK Subban
|Wednesday, Dec. 14
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Thursday, Dec. 15
|12 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Friday, Dec. 16
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild
The Chicago Blackhawks (7-15-4) take on Kirill Kaprizov and the Wild (14-11-2) at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Chicago will look to avenge a shootout loss to Minnesota earlier this year. Patrick Kane leads the way for the Blackhawks with 20 points.
|Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascal
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: John Buccigross, Rick DiPietro
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Saturday, Dec. 17
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Sunday,
Dec. 18
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks
The Rangers (14-10-5) take on the Blackhawks (7-15-4) at United Center in Chicago. Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox look to get revenge after a loss a few weeks ago at Madison Square Garden, when they take on an Original Six foe on Sunday night.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: John Buccigross, Arda Öcal, Brian Boucher
|11 p.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
Alex Ovechkin’s Chase to 800 on NHL Power Play on ESPN+
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is at 797 goals ahead of this week’s face-off against the Blackhawks as he continues his Chase to 800 career goals. NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present Tuesday’s game and a total of 44 live out-of-market league games this week.
