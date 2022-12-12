Four Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

Star Watch Alternate Presentation Tuesday featuring Columbus’ Johnny Gaudreau and Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk on ESPN+

The NHL season continues with four exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning Tuesday with a matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. ESPN+ will also offer a Star Watch alternate feed featuring the Blue Jackets’ Gaudreau and Panthers’ Tkachuk. Later that night on ESPN, Alex Ovechkin will chase history when the Washington Capitals face off against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Exclusive ESPN+/Hulu action continues Friday in a Central Division showdown as the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov.

On Sunday, the New York Rangers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center to close out the week’s exclusive NHL action on ESPN.

Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

Alex Ovechkin’s Chase to 800 on NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is at 797 goals ahead of this week’s face-off against the Blackhawks as he continues his Chase to 800 career goals. NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present Tuesday’s game and a total of 44 live out-of-market league games this week.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

