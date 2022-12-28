LaLiga Returns on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

More than 80 World Cup 2022 players return to action beginning Thursday

LaLiga will return to live action after its World Cup 2022 break with matchday 15 games beginning Thursday, Dec. 29 – through Saturday, Dec. 31. All 10 matches will stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and eight will simulcast on ESPN Deportes.

After World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Sunday, Dec. 18, the 80-plus LaLiga players who represented their national teams in the campaign are expected back in the league for the final stretch of the 2022-2023 season. U.S. World Cup players returning to their LaLiga clubs are Yunus Musah (Valencia) and Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo).

Players from the Argentina-France World Cup Final, which has been rated the best Final in the history of the competition, who will feature on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes weekly are Argentina’s Rodrigo De Paul, Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid), Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Foyth (Villareal), Marcos Acuña, Gonzalo Montiel, and Alejandro “Papu” Gómez (Sevilla). For France: Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid), Ousmane Dembele (FC Barcelona), Aurelien Tchouaméni, and Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).

Daily editions of ESPN FC, exclusively on ESPN+, will provide LaLiga news, highlights, analysis, and opinion. LaLiga coverage on Futbol Americas with Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar on ESPN+ (Monday and Thursday) will focus more on players from the CONCACAF region – Yunus Musah, Luca de la Torre (USA), Andres Guardado, and Tecatito Corona (Mexico).

Matchday 15 – Thursday, Dec. 29 – Saturday, Dec. 31:

On Thursday, Mexican National Team midfielder Andres Guardado and Real Betis host Athletic Club, led by brothers Iñaki Williams (Ghana) and Nico Williams (Spain), who made their World Cup debut in Qatar, representing two countries.

Matchday 16 Top Games – Friday, Jan. 6 – Monday, Jan. 9, 2022:

Atlético Madrid hosts FC Barcelona on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, in a matchup of top-five LaLiga teams that will feature no less than 16 World Cup 2022 players.

Villareal FC host Real Madrid on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Fourth-ranked Athletic Club hosts CA Osasuna in a matchup of two top-10 teams on Monday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Thu, Dec 29 11 a.m. Girona FC vs Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:15 p.m. Real Betis vs Athletic Club Spanish: Jesus Humberto Lopez and Eugenio Diaz ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs Elche CF Fernando Palomo, Barak Fever, and Rodrigo Faez English: Mark Donaldson and Kasey Keller ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Fri, Dec 30 11:15 a.m. Getafe CF vs RCD Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:15 p.m. RC Celta vs Sevilla FC Lopez and Diaz ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:15 p.m. Cádiz CF vs UD Almería ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Palomo, Mario Kempes and Faez Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, and Sid Lowe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Dec 31 8 a.m. FC Barcelona vs RCD Espanyol Palomo, Pablo Zabaleta, and Moises Llorens Derek Rae, Alejandro Moreno, and Gemma Soler ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Real Sociedad vs CA Osasuna ESPN+ 10:15 a.m. Villareal CF vs Valencia CF Lopez and Diaz ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Fri, Jan 6 12:30 p.m. Elche CF vs RC Celta ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Valencia CF vs Cádiz CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jan 7 10:15 a.m. Villareal CF vs Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. RCD Mallorca vs Real Valladolid CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. RCD Espanyol vs Girona FC ESPN+ Sun, Jan 8 8 a.m. UD Almería vs Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Sevilla FC vs Getafe CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Jan 9 3 p.m. Athletic Club vs CA Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

