Nearly 20 Hours of Studio Programming Surround ESPN’s Exclusive Coverage of College Football Playoff Selection Day

ESPN platforms will dedicate nearly 20 hours of live studio coverage to College Football Playoff Selection Day, including the exclusive reveal of the teams that will be part of the 2022 College Football Playoff during the College Football Playoff Selection Show Presented by AT&T 5G at noon ET on Sunday, Dec. 4.

During the four-hour show, the four College Football Playoff teams, the CFP committee’s final rankings and all the matchups of the New Year’s Six will be revealed. Across ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN.com, the ESPN App and Twitter, complete analysis, reaction and reporting will emanate throughout ESPN’s studio programming.

College Football Playoff Selection Show Highlights:

College Football Playoff teams revealed at 12:15 p.m.; New Year’s Six matchups at 2:30 p.m.

Rece Davis hosts for ninth consecutive year

hosts for ninth consecutive year Kirk Herbstreit , Joey Galloway , Jesse Palmer and David Pollack join Davis at the main set

, , and join Davis at the main set Several personalities join the show, including Chris Fowler , Greg McElroy , Robert Griffin III , Matt Barrie , Dan Mullen , Todd McShay , Pete Thamel and Paul Finebaum . Coaches and other guests are also expected to join, including CFP Selection Committee chair Boo Corrigan

, , , , , , and . Coaches and other guests are also expected to join, including CFP Selection Committee chair CFP insider Heather Dinich will be live from the CFP Committee headquarters at The Gaylord Texan hotel, and ESPN will have reporters at top team sites across the country, including: Alabama: Marty Smith Georgia: Laura Rutledge Michigan: Gene Wojciechowski Ohio State: Jen Lada TCU: Kris Budden USC: Harry Lyles Jr.

will be live from the CFP Committee headquarters at The Gaylord Texan hotel, and ESPN will have reporters at top team sites across the country, including:

*These assignments are subject to change.

Post-Selection Reaction on ESPN

From 4-7 p.m., Championship Drive: Rankings Reaction Presented by Capital One will continue the discussion of the College Football Playoff, the New Year’s Six and the entire bowl picture. Barrie hosts with insight from Pollack, McElroy, Mullen, McShay, Sam Acho and Trevor Matich.

In primetime, the two-and-half hour special Championship Drive: Bowl Breakdown Presented by Capital One (8:30 – 11 p.m.) will feature host Kevin Connors joined by analysts McElroy, Acho, Matich and McShay.

Wake Up Sunday Morning to CFP Analysis on SportsCenter and Championship Drive, Sign Off with SVP

A three-hour Championship Drive: Rankings Countdown airs at 9 a.m. on ESPN2 with Mullen, Griffin III, Booger McFarland, Pollack, Finebaum, Thamel, Dinich, Galloway, Palmer and Fowler joining host Kevin Negandhi. The 7 a.m. SportsCenter on ESPN will feature various college football commentators providing insight and analysis ahead of the rankings reveal, with CFB on-air personalities joining SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt to close out the night. The morning shows will project what will happen later in the day, with interviews and news from various reporters around the country.

ESPN’s Multi-Platform Selection Day Coverage includes:

Sunday NFL Countdown: Various college football analysts are slated to join the network’s popular NFL pregame show (9 a.m. – noon, ESPN) to talk about the upcoming CFP reveal.

Various college football analysts are slated to join the network’s popular NFL pregame show (9 a.m. – noon, ESPN) to talk about the upcoming CFP reveal. Rankings Reaction presented by Cheez-It : Hosts Jason Fitz , Christine Williamson , and A.J. McCarron will break down the final rankings with an array of guests at 1 p.m. The one-hour digital show will stream live to ESPN’s Twitter and College Football YouTube accounts as well as the ESPN App.

Hosts , , and will break down the final rankings with an array of guests at 1 p.m. The one-hour digital show will stream live to ESPN’s Twitter and College Football YouTube accounts as well as the ESPN App. College Networks: Both SEC Network and ACC Network will offer bowl specials on Sunday, beginning at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively, previewing their conference’s postseason.

Both SEC Network and ACC Network will offer bowl specials on Sunday, beginning at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively, previewing their conference’s postseason. ESPN.com: Comprehensive news and analysis throughout Selection Day, breaking down the playoff field and bowl matchups, including: Heather Dinich will report from the CFP Committee headquarters in Grapevine, Texas Adam Rittenberg predicts the score of every bowl game (ESPN+) A first look at the CFP Semifinals, including on-the-ground experts diving into each semifinalist An early offseason guide for teams 5-25 in the final CFP rankings Staff roundtable on the CFP rankings and most intriguing bowl matchups

Comprehensive news and analysis throughout Selection Day, breaking down the playoff field and bowl matchups, including:

College Football Playoff Selection Day Programming Schedule – Sunday, Dec. 4

Time (ET) Programming Platform CFB Commentators^ 7 a.m. SportsCenter* ESPN 9 a.m. Championship Drive: Rankings Countdown ESPN2 Host: Negandhi

Analysts: Mullen, Griffin III, McFarland, Pollack, Finebaum, Thamel, Dinich, Galloway, Palmer, Fowler 9 a.m. Sunday NFL Countdown* ESPN Noon College Football Playoff Selection Show

Presented by AT&T 5G ESPN Hosts: Davis

Analysts: Herbstreit, Pollack, Galloway, Palmer, Barrie, McElroy, Mullen, Griffin III, McShay, Finebaum, Thamel, Dinich, Fowler 4 p.m. Championship Drive: Rankings Reaction

Presented by Capital One ESPN Host: Barrie

Analysts: Pollack, McElroy, Acho, Mullen, Matich, McShay 5 p.m. Championship Drive: Rankings Reaction

Presented by Capital One ESPN2 Host: Barrie

Analysts: McElroy, Acho, Mullen, Matich, McShay 6 p.m. SEC Now: Bowl Special SEC Network Host: Nowkhah

Analysts: Doering, Harper, Spikes 7 p.m. SportsCenter* ESPN Analyst: McElroy 8:30 p.m. Championship Drive: Bowl Breakdown

Presented by Capital One ESPN Host: Connors

Analysts: McElroy, Acho, Matich, McShay 9 p.m. ACC Huddle: Selection Day Special ACC Network Host: Cornette

Analysts: Mac Lain, Manuel 11 p.m. SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt ESPN

* Segments dedicated to CFP discussion

^ Scheduled commentators subject to change