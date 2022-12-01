NHL Schedule Update: 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series to be Broadcast on ABC and Simulcast on ESPN+
December 1, 2022
The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will be broadcast on ABC and simulcast on ESPN+. The Stadium Series make its ABC and ESPN+ debut on February 18 at 8 p.m. ET with last season’s Metropolitan Division-winning Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin outdoors at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.
Additionally, the start time for the Vegas Golden Knights–New Jersey Devils regular-season game scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, at Prudential Center has changed. The game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, will now begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platforms
|Tue, January 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils
|ESPN+, Hulu
|Sat, February 18
|8 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes
|ABC, ESPN+
-30-
