December 1, 2022

NHL Schedule Update: 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series to be Broadcast on ABC and Simulcast on ESPN+

The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will be broadcast on ABC and simulcast on ESPN+. The Stadium Series make its ABC and ESPN+ debut on February 18 at 8 p.m. ET with last season’s Metropolitan Division-winning Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin outdoors at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

Additionally, the start time for the Vegas Golden Knights–New Jersey Devils regular-season game scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, at Prudential Center has changed. The game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, will now begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Date Time (ET) Game Platforms Tue, January 24 7:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+, Hulu Sat, February 18 8 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes ABC, ESPN+

