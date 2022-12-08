No. 25 Sierra Canyon vs. No. 22 Christ the King Tips Off GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase, Marks 20-Year Anniversary of LeBron James Playing Debut on ESPN Platforms

Top-25 Matchup live on ESPN2, Dec. 12

11-Game Showcase Schedule Features Nearly 50 of the Nation’s Top High School Prospects

The 2022-23 GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase tips off Monday, Dec. 12, with No. 22 Christ the King vs. No. 25 Sierra Canyon on ESPN2 at 11:30 p.m. ET. The SCNext Top-25 matchup will feature ESPN 100 ranked seniors Bronny James (No. 34) and Brandon Williams (No. 99), while also marking the 20th anniversary of LeBron James’ playing debut on ESPN platforms as a 17-year-old high school senior at St. Vincent-St. Mary in a triumph over top-ranked Oak Hill. Calling the action for Monday’s game will be play-by-play commentator John Schiffren, national recruiting director and basketball analyst Paul Biancardi and men’s college basketball analyst Jay Bilas, along with sideline reporter and NBA Today host Malika Andrews. James’ debut on ESPN2 is still the most-viewed high school event across ESPN platforms, having averaged 2.2 million viewers.

The full 11-game Showcase schedule highlights include:

Appearances by 11 of the SCNext Top 25 Teams

49 ranked players from the ESPN 100 (’23) ESPN 60 (’24) and ESPN 25 (’25) , 36 of whom have already committed to top college programs

Five games on ESPN2 and ESPNU from the annual HoopHall Classic in Springfield, Mass.

One Top 10 and two Top 15 matchups on January 16 (as part of the HoopHall Classic): No. 15 Bishop Gorman vs. No. 12 Camden | 11 a.m. | ESPNU No. 8 Sunrise Christian vs. No. 3 Montverde | 3 p.m. | ESPNU No. 2 AZ Compass vs. No. 13 IMG Academy | 5 p.m. | ESPNU

Ten states around the country represented: Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

2022-2023 GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Mon, Dec 12 11:30 p.m. No. 22 Christ the King (N.Y.) vs. No. 25 Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

from Sierra Canyon School, Chatsworth, Calif. ESPN2 Fri, Jan 6 5 p.m. Cathedral (Ind.) vs. Simeon (Ill.)

from La Porte Civic Auditorium, La Porte, Ind. ESPN2 Sun, Jan 15 9 p.m. No. 16 Imhotep (Pa.) vs. Cardinal Hayes (N.Y)

from Blake Arena, Springfield, Mass. ESPN2 Mon, Jan 16 11 a.m. No. 15 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. No. 12 Camden (N.J.)

from Blake Arena, Springfield College, Mass. ESPNU 1 p.m. No. 19 Columbus (Fla.) vs. No. 25 Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

from Blake Arena, Springfield College, Mass. ESPNU 3 p.m. No. 3 Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. No. 8 Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

from Blake Arena, Springfield College, Mass. ESPNU 5 p.m. No. 2 AZ Compass (Ariz.) vs. No. 13 IMG Academy (Fla.)

from Blake Arena, Springfield College, Mass. ESPNU Sun, Jan 22 8 p.m. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) vs. No. 22 Christ the King (N.Y.)

from Christ the King HS, Middle Village, NY. ESPNU Fri, Jan 27 11 p.m. TBA ESPNU Sun, Jan 29 Midnight No. 15 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. San Ysidro (Calif.)

from San Ysidro HS, San Diego, Calif. ESPN2 Mon, Feb 6 7 p.m. Newton (Ga.) vs. No. 10 Wheeler (Ga.)

from Wheeler HS, Marietta, Ga. ESPNU

ESPN 100 Recruits in the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase (Class of 2023)

Rank Player Position High School College Commitment 1 D.J. Wagner PG Camden (N.J.) Kentucky 2 Justin Edwards SF Imhoptep (Pa.) Kentucky 3 Xavier Booker C Cathedral (Ind.) Michigan State 5 Aaron Bradshaw C Camden (N.J.) Kentucky 6 Isaiah Collier PG Wheeler (Ga.) USC 7 Sean Stewart PF Montverde Academy (Fla.) Duke 11 Matas Buzelis SF Sunrise Christian (Kan.) G-League Ignite 12 Kwame Evans Jr. PF Montverde Academy (Fla.) Oregon 15 Mookie Cook SF AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) Oregon 18 Scotty Middleton SF Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Ohio State 22 Layden Blocker PG Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Arkansas 23 Stephon Castle PG Newton (Ga.) UConn 30 Mikey Williams SG San Ysidro (Calif.) Memphis 32 Chris Johnson SG Montverde Academy (Fla.) Kansas 34 Bronny James PG Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 45 Javonte Taylor SF San Ysidro (Calif.) Memphis 51 Marvel Allen SG Montverde Academy (Fla.) Georgetown 55 Arrinten Page C Wheeler (Ga.) USC 60 Zayden High PF AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) North Carolina 65 Jamie Kaiser SF IMG Academy (Fla.) Maryland 68 Rayvon Griffith SF AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) Cincinnati 70 Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn PG Montverde Academy (Fla.) Illinois 80 Trent Pierce SF AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) Missouri 84 Jakai Newton SG Newton (Ga.) Indiana 85 Brandon Gardner PF Christ the King (N.Y.) St. John’s 86 Tru Washington SG AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) 92 Blue Cain SG IMG Academy (Fla.) Georgia Tech 99 Brandon Williams PF Christ the King (N.Y.) UCLA

ESPN 60 Recruits in the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase (Class of 2024)

Rank Player Position High School College Commitment 2 Ian Jackson SF Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) 4 Bryson Tucker SF IMG Academy (Fla.) 12 Derik Queen C Montverde Academy (Fla.) 13 Amier Ali SF IMG Academy (Fla.) 14 Isaiah Elohim SF Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 15 Liam McNeeley SF Montverde Academy (Fla.) 16 Johnuel Fland PG Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y) 17 Vyctorius Miller SF AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) 23 Asa Newell PF Montverde Academy (Fla.) 29 John Bol C Sunrise Christian (Kan.) 31 Ahmad Nowell PG Imhotep (Pa.) 32 Jase Richardson PG Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 51 John Mobley Jr. PG Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Ohio State 54 Marcus Allen PF AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) 55 Khani Rooths SF IMG Academy (Fla.) 56 Curtis Givens PG Montverde Academy (Fla.)

ESPN 25 Recruits in the GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase (Class of 2025)

Rank Player Position High School 1 Cameron Boozer PF Columbus (Fla.) 2 Cooper Flagg SF Montverde Academy (Fla.) 10 Jamier Jones SF IMG Academy (Fla.) 18 Bryce Heard SF Montverde Academy (Fla.) 24 Chris Nwuli PF Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

About Paragon Marketing Group

Paragon Marketing Group is a corporate consulting agency specializing in sports, entertainment and cause related sponsorships. Paragon has collaborated with ESPN over the past 20 years to deliver nearly 1,000 live high school sports telecasts featuring many of the top teams and players in the nation.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For over 85 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, LLC. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Subject to terms, conditions, and availability.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

