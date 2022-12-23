Prudential Financial Named Presenting Sponsor of the 109th Rose Bowl Game

Prudential Financial is the new presenting sponsor of the 109th Rose Bowl Game on ESPN, as part of an agreement with Disney Advertising Sales. Typically played on New Year’s Day, The Granddaddy of Them All® will kick off on ESPN and the ESPN App at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 2nd, 2023.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Prudential join our strong slate of CFP sponsors on Disney. The Rose Bowl Game has long been one of college football’s most storied events and we’re looking forward to reaching new audiences together,” said Mike Denby, Senior Vice President, Disney Advertising Sales. “Through our best-in-class content, Prudential will be able to connect and engage with fans all across the country for football’s greatest New Year’s tradition.”

The 109th Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential will feature the No. 8 University of Utah Utes against the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions. This year’s matchup will be played in its traditional format, with a Pac-12 team going up against a Big Ten team.

This Rose Bowl Game marks the first head-to-head matchup for the Utes and Nittany Lions. Utah will make its second appearance in the Rose Bowl Game while Penn State will make its fifth trip to Pasadena for The Granddaddy of Them All®.

Prudential joins Allstate, Capital One, Chick-fil-A, Goodyear, and Vrbo as title sponsors of the New Year’s Six (NY6) Bowl games.

Coverage for The Rose Bowl presented by Prudential begins at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 2nd, 2023, on ESPN and the ESPN App.

