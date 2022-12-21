SEC Network Prepares for the Postseason with 30+ Hours of Surround Programming for the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

SEC Network is slated to present nearly three dozen hours of wall-to-wall studio analysis and in-game reaction surrounding the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and SEC football teams participating in the postseason. On Saturday, Dec. 31 alone, SEC Network will spotlight more than a dozen hours of live programming, as Georgia takes its first step towards defending its title in the grand finale of college football, the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T.

SEC Now expands its coverage of SEC football, including several live editions over the days leading up to kickoff, as well as multi-day reporting of press conferences and media days from SEC Network sets at SECN’s Charlotte headquarters, the College Football Hall of Fame and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Starting things off on Tuesday, Dec. 27, SEC Network will carry all press conferences and media opportunities leading up to kickoff. Dari Nowkhah hosts SEC Now throughout the week, accompanied Tuesday and Wednesday by analyst Roman Harper in SEC Network’s Charlotte studios. Thursday, Nowkhah will be joined by Harper and analysts Tim Tebow and Benjamin Watson on set from the College Football Hall of Fame, with Nowkhah and Watson teaming up on Friday for the head coaches’ press conference.

The Paul Finebaum Show will continue to be a staple of SECN’s extensive college football coverage, with Paul Finebaum hosting a live edition each day leading up to Semifinal Saturday, including Thursday and Friday from the College Football Hall of Fame.

Saturday’s robust day of programing begins with Marty & McGee at 9 a.m., as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper preps fans for the games of the day at 10 a.m., with host Laura Rutledge welcoming Tebow, Harper, Rodgers, Finebaum and Watson during the morning. In addition to Georgia in the second of two CFP semifinals, the SEC will have 11 teams in action throughout Bowl Season to either recap or preview on Saturday.

SEC Network will televise the Command Center viewing option featuring Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Kansas State, with studio wraps from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios featuring Peter Burns, Chris Doering and Takeo Spikes.

SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper returns at 6:30 p.m. ahead of kickoff from the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, with Nowkhah, Tebow, Finebaum, Harper, Rodgers and Smith. Nowkhah, Tebow, Harper and Rodgers will recap the action at halftime, and the quartet will be joined by Smith as post-game from Mercedes-Benz Stadium with SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

In addition to extensive CFP semifinal studio coverage, SEC Network has Georgia fans covered for game action, as Bulldog faithful will be able to hear the call of their favorite radio broadcast as part of ESPN’s MegaCast coverage. Fans can listen to the local radio broadcast of the Georgia Bulldogs on SEC Network, with the radio broadcast’s audio feed synced up with ESPN’s presentation. SEC Network’s MegaCast feed is made possible in conjunction with Georgia Bulldog Sports Network Powered by LEARFIELD, featuring Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and DJ Shockley on the call.

SEC Network Programming – College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Date Time (ET) Programming Commentators Tue, Dec 27 8:30 a.m. SEC Now^ Nowkhah, Harper 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show^ Finebaum Wed, Dec 28 8:30 a.m. SEC Now^ Nowkhah, Harper 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show^ Finebaum Thu, Dec 29 8:30 a.m. SEC Now# Nowkhah, Tebow, Harper, Watson 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show# Finebaum Fri, Dec 30 9:30 a.m. SEC Now# Nowkhah, Watson 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show# Finebaum Sat, Dec 31 9 a.m. Marty & McGee* McGee, Smith 10 a.m. SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper* Rutledge, Tebow, Harper, Rodgers, Finebaum, Watson Noon Allstate Sugar Bowl Command Center (Alabama vs. Kansas State) Burns, Doering, Spikes 6:30 p.m. SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper* Nowkhah, Tebow, Finebaum, Harper, Rodgers, Smith 8 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal MegaCast: Hometown Radio (Georgia vs. Ohio State)* Howard, Zeier, Shockley / Nowkhah, Tebow, Harper, Rodgers 11 p.m. SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors* Nowkhah, Tebow, Harper, Rodgers, Smith

^ from Charlotte

# from College Football Hall of Fame (Atlanta)

* from Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)