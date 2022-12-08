UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev Saturday, December 10 Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev Saturday, December 10 Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET

Prelims on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET

Early Prelims starting on ESPN+ at 6p.m. ET with continued coverage at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices 

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC

The final UFC PPV event of the year, UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev, will be live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday, December 10, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish).

The Prelims will air on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ (English & Spanish) at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Early Prelims will begin on ESPN+ (English & Spanish) at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with continuing coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. Live coverage begins on Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into UFC 282.

The main event will feature former champion and No. 2 Jan Blachowicz (29-9) taking on surging No.3  Magomed Ankalaev (18-1) for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship.  A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt with legendary knockout power, Blachowicz has finished four of his last six wins in emphatic fashion and looks to recapture his lost crown with another signature victory. Ankalaev is currently riding the second-longest win streak in UFC light heavyweight history with nine victories, including five via finish, and plans to extend his streak by claiming his first UFC title.

The PPV portion of the event will also feature newcomer, English lightweight and former Cage Warrior in the U.K., Paddy Pimblett (19-3) facing formidable fighter Jared Gordon (19-5) in the co-feature. The undercard includes welterweights Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6) battling Alex Morono (22-7), middleweights Darren Till (18-4-1) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (17-2), and a featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell (15-1) and Ilia Topuria (12-0).

On the Prelims Feature is Raul Rosas, Jr. (6-0), making his debut as the youngest fighter in UFC history. He takes on contender Jay Perrin (10-6) in a bantamweight battle.

Jon Anik will call the action alongside Joe Rogan and former two-division Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Victor Davila and Brandon Moreno.

Programming (All times ET)

Thurs., 12/8 8 p.m. UFC 282 Press Conference: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev ESPN App/@ESPN YouTube
 

Fri., 12/9

 

 2 p.m. UFC 282 Pre-Show Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev

 

 ESPN+
5:30 p.m. UFC 282 Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev ESPN2
7 p.m. UFC 282 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev ESPN App/@ESPN YouTube
Sat., 12/10 6 p.m. UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev (Early Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
7 p.m. UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev (Early Prelims) ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast, English & Spanish)
8 p.m. UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev Presented by Modelo (Prelims) ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Simulcast)
10 p.m. UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev
(Main Card)		 ESPN+ PPV
(English & Spanish) 
Sun., 12/11 1 a.m.* UFC 282 Post Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event. 

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

10 p.m. Main  Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Co-Main  Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon
Undercard Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono
Undercard Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Undercard Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria
8 p.m. Feature Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin
Undercard Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus
Undercard Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
Undercard Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley
7 p.m. Feature Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez
Undercard TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva
6 p.m. Undercard Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel Da Silva
Undercard Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow
