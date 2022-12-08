UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev Saturday, December 10 Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET

Early Prelims starting on ESPN+ at 6p.m. ET with continued coverage at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC

The final UFC PPV event of the year, UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev, will be live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday, December 10, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish).

The Prelims will air on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ (English & Spanish) at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Early Prelims will begin on ESPN+ (English & Spanish) at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with continuing coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. Live coverage begins on Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into UFC 282.

The main event will feature former champion and No. 2 Jan Blachowicz (29-9) taking on surging No.3 Magomed Ankalaev (18-1) for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship. A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt with legendary knockout power, Blachowicz has finished four of his last six wins in emphatic fashion and looks to recapture his lost crown with another signature victory. Ankalaev is currently riding the second-longest win streak in UFC light heavyweight history with nine victories, including five via finish, and plans to extend his streak by claiming his first UFC title.

The PPV portion of the event will also feature newcomer, English lightweight and former Cage Warrior in the U.K., Paddy Pimblett (19-3) facing formidable fighter Jared Gordon (19-5) in the co-feature. The undercard includes welterweights Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6) battling Alex Morono (22-7), middleweights Darren Till (18-4-1) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (17-2), and a featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell (15-1) and Ilia Topuria (12-0).

On the Prelims Feature is Raul Rosas, Jr. (6-0), making his debut as the youngest fighter in UFC history. He takes on contender Jay Perrin (10-6) in a bantamweight battle.

Jon Anik will call the action alongside Joe Rogan and former two-division Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Victor Davila and Brandon Moreno.

ESPN.com

ESPNDeportes.com:

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

Programming (All times ET)

Thurs., 12/8 8 p.m. UFC 282 Press Conference: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev ESPN App/@ESPN YouTube Fri., 12/9 2 p.m. UFC 282 Pre-Show Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC 282 Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev ESPN2 7 p.m. UFC 282 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev ESPN App/@ESPN YouTube Sat., 12/10 6 p.m. UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev (Early Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish) 7 p.m. UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev (Early Prelims) ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast, English & Spanish) 8 p.m. UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev Presented by Modelo (Prelims) ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Simulcast) 10 p.m. UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev

(Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English & Spanish) Sun., 12/11 1 a.m.* UFC 282 Post Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)