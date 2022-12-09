Winners Revealed for ESPN’s 2022 The Home Depot College Football Awards

ESPN’s 32nd annual The Home Depot College Football Awards recognized some of the most outstanding performances in college football this season, with Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama), Caleb Williams (USC) and Olusegun Oluwatimi (Michigan) finishing the night as the season’s big winners, taking home two awards apiece.

Anderson received the Chuck Bednarik Award for defensive player of the year along with the Nagurski Trophy. Williams took home the Maxwell Award for college player of the year in addition to the Walter Camp Player of the Year. Michigan’s Oluwatimi earned the Outland Trophy, which recognizes the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman, along with the Rimington Trophy.

Additional National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors announced during the two-hour live show include: Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt received the Biletnikoff Award, NC State’s Christopher Dunn was awarded the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, Adam Korsak (Rutgers) received the Ray Guy Award and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU) took home the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.

TCU, which just secured its spot in the College Football Playoff, led all schools with four honors: Max Duggan (Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award), Sonny Dykes (The Home Depot Coach of the Year), Garrett Riley (Broyles Award) and Hodges-Tomlinson.

T he Home Depot College Football Awards Winners:



Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

The following players were also announced for the Walter Camp All-America Team:

Position Player School Class DL Deslin Alexandre Pitt Gr. LB J.D. Bertrand Notre Dame Sr. DL Tony Bradford Jr. Texas Tech Sr. DB Jailen Branch Bentley Sr. QB Austin Brenner Ashland Sr. K Anders Carlson Auburn Gr. DT DeWayne Carter Duke R Jr. WR Garrison Dodge Peru State Jr. S Matthew Feldick Bethel Sr. DE Jordan Ferguson Middle Tennessee State R Sr. S Patrick Fields Stanford Sr. OL Dillan Gibbons Florida State Gr. OL Alan Gorny Johns Hopkins Gr LB Caleb High Southeastern Oklahoma State Sr. QB Ryan Hilinski Northwestern Jr. WR Kearis Jackson Georgia Gr. S Max Jones Harvard Sr. LB James Kaczor North Dakota State Sr. DL Matt Lilja Mount Union Sr. TE Sione Tuifua Morningside Sr. QB Caleb Williams USC So. DL Michael Wozniak Saint John’s Sr. Coach Mark Stoops Kentucky

