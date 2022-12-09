Winners Revealed for ESPN’s 2022 The Home Depot College Football Awards

AwardsCollege FootballCollege Sports (Miscellaneous)

Winners Revealed for ESPN’s 2022 The Home Depot College Football Awards

Photo of Julie McKay Julie McKay Follow on Twitter 28 seconds ago

ESPN’s 32nd annual The Home Depot College Football Awards recognized some of the most outstanding performances in college football this season, with Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama), Caleb Williams (USC) and Olusegun Oluwatimi (Michigan) finishing the night as the season’s big winners, taking home two awards apiece.

Anderson received the Chuck Bednarik Award for defensive player of the year along with the Nagurski Trophy. Williams took home the Maxwell Award for college player of the year in addition to the Walter Camp Player of the Year. Michigan’s Oluwatimi earned the Outland Trophy, which recognizes the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman, along with the Rimington Trophy.

Additional National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors announced during the two-hour live show include: Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt received the Biletnikoff Award, NC State’s Christopher Dunn was awarded the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, Adam Korsak (Rutgers) received the Ray Guy Award and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU) took home the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.

TCU, which just secured its spot in the College Football Playoff, led all schools with four honors: Max Duggan (Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award), Sonny Dykes (The Home Depot Coach of the Year), Garrett Riley (Broyles Award) and Hodges-Tomlinson.

The Home Depot College Football Awards Winners:

Chuck Bednarik Award
Defensive Player of the Year		 Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver		 Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Outstanding Placekicker		 Christopher Dunn, NC State
Joshua Karty, Stanford
Jake Moody, Michigan
Ray Guy Award
Punter of the Year		 Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati
Bryce Baringer, Michigan State
Adam Korsak, Rutgers
Maxwell Award
Player of the Year		 C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
Caleb Williams, USC
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Best Quarterback		 Max Duggan, TCU
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Caleb Williams, USC
Outland Trophy
Most Outstanding Interior Lineman		 Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
Peter Skoronski Northwestern
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Best Defensive Back		 Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
Clark Phillips III, Utah
Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
Doak Walker Award
Premier Running Back		 Chase Brown, Illinois
Blake Corum, Michigan
Bijan Robinson, Texas

Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

The Home Depot Coach of the Year Sonny Dykes, TCU
NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award Archie Manning, Ole Miss
Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team		 Tylee Craft, UNC
Taco Bell Live Mas Student Section of the Year Award University of Tennessee –
“Rocky Top Rowdies”
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Full team listed here
Broyles Award
Assistant Coach of the Year		 Alex Golesh, Tennessee
Jesse Minter, Michigan
Todd Monken, Georgia
Garrett Riley, TCU
Ryan Walters, Illinois
Burlsworth Trophy
College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on		 Aidan O’Connell, Purdue
Carlton Martial, Troy
Stetson Bennett, Georgia
Butkus Award Jack Campbell, Iowa
Walter Camp Player of the Year Caleb Williams, USC
William V. Campbell Trophy
Scholar-Athlete		 Jack Campbell, Iowa
John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End		 Brock Bowers, Georgia
Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Sam LaPorta, Iowa
Nagurski Trophy Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Calijah Kancey, Pitt
Christopher Smith, Georgia
Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center		 Brett Neilon, USC
Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service with Athletic & Academic Achievement		 Dillan Gibbons, Florida State
Tanner Morgan, Minnesota
Patrick Fields, Stanford

The following players were also announced for the Walter Camp All-America Team:

Position Player School Class
DL Deslin Alexandre Pitt Gr.
LB J.D. Bertrand Notre Dame Sr.
DL Tony Bradford Jr. Texas Tech Sr.
DB Jailen Branch Bentley Sr.
QB Austin Brenner Ashland Sr.
K Anders Carlson Auburn Gr.
DT DeWayne Carter Duke R Jr.
WR Garrison Dodge Peru State Jr.
S Matthew Feldick Bethel Sr.
DE Jordan Ferguson Middle Tennessee State R Sr.
S Patrick Fields Stanford Sr.
OL Dillan Gibbons Florida State Gr.
OL Alan Gorny Johns Hopkins Gr
LB Caleb High Southeastern Oklahoma State Sr.
QB Ryan Hilinski Northwestern Jr.
WR Kearis Jackson Georgia Gr.
S Max Jones Harvard Sr.
LB James Kaczor North Dakota State Sr.
DL Matt Lilja Mount Union Sr.
TE Sione Tuifua Morningside Sr.
QB Caleb Williams USC So.
DL Michael Wozniak Saint John’s Sr.
Coach Mark Stoops Kentucky

-30-

Media Contact:
Julie McKay, ESPN Communications [email protected], @McKay_Julie

Tags
Photo of Julie McKay Julie McKay Follow on Twitter 28 seconds ago
Photo of Julie McKay

Julie McKay

I joined ESPN in 2022 as a member of the communications department working on college sports. My passion for college sports came at an early age in a divided household (Big Ten Conference-divided, that is) and followed that to the University of Wisconsin-Madison (sorry, Dad). Four years in the Athletic Communications Department, along with internships with the Big Ten Conference, Big Ten Network and NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, cemented my career path. After spending some time in sports media PR in San Francisco, I’ve spent five-plus years focused in golf, with stints at the American Junior Golf Association, Augusta National and Buffalo Agency, working with the USGA, Youth on Course and Destination Kohler, among others. Despite being a proud Wisconsin native, I’ll forever betray my home state as a lifelong Chicago sports fan. My dog Rizzo knows there’s always next year and wishes his namesake would return home to the North Side.
Back to top button