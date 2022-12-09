Winners Revealed for ESPN’s 2022 The Home Depot College Football Awards
ESPN’s 32nd annual The Home Depot College Football Awards recognized some of the most outstanding performances in college football this season, with Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama), Caleb Williams (USC) and Olusegun Oluwatimi (Michigan) finishing the night as the season’s big winners, taking home two awards apiece.
Anderson received the Chuck Bednarik Award for defensive player of the year along with the Nagurski Trophy. Williams took home the Maxwell Award for college player of the year in addition to the Walter Camp Player of the Year. Michigan’s Oluwatimi earned the Outland Trophy, which recognizes the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman, along with the Rimington Trophy.
Additional National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors announced during the two-hour live show include: Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt received the Biletnikoff Award, NC State’s Christopher Dunn was awarded the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, Adam Korsak (Rutgers) received the Ray Guy Award and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU) took home the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.
TCU, which just secured its spot in the College Football Playoff, led all schools with four honors: Max Duggan (Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award), Sonny Dykes (The Home Depot Coach of the Year), Garrett Riley (Broyles Award) and Hodges-Tomlinson.
The Home Depot College Football Awards Winners:
|Chuck Bednarik Award
Defensive Player of the Year
|Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
|Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver
|Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
|Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Outstanding Placekicker
|Christopher Dunn, NC State
Joshua Karty, Stanford
Jake Moody, Michigan
|Ray Guy Award
Punter of the Year
|Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati
Bryce Baringer, Michigan State
Adam Korsak, Rutgers
|Maxwell Award
Player of the Year
|C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
Caleb Williams, USC
|Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Best Quarterback
|Max Duggan, TCU
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Caleb Williams, USC
|Outland Trophy
Most Outstanding Interior Lineman
|Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
Peter Skoronski Northwestern
|Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Best Defensive Back
|Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
Clark Phillips III, Utah
Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
|Doak Walker Award
Premier Running Back
|Chase Brown, Illinois
Blake Corum, Michigan
Bijan Robinson, Texas
Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:
|The Home Depot Coach of the Year
|Sonny Dykes, TCU
|NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award
|Archie Manning, Ole Miss
|Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team
|Tylee Craft, UNC
|Taco Bell Live Mas Student Section of the Year Award
|University of Tennessee –
“Rocky Top Rowdies”
|The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
|Full team listed here
|Broyles Award
Assistant Coach of the Year
|Alex Golesh, Tennessee
Jesse Minter, Michigan
Todd Monken, Georgia
Garrett Riley, TCU
Ryan Walters, Illinois
|Burlsworth Trophy
College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on
|Aidan O’Connell, Purdue
Carlton Martial, Troy
Stetson Bennett, Georgia
|Butkus Award
|Jack Campbell, Iowa
|Walter Camp Player of the Year
|Caleb Williams, USC
|William V. Campbell Trophy
Scholar-Athlete
|Jack Campbell, Iowa
|John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End
|Brock Bowers, Georgia
Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Sam LaPorta, Iowa
|Nagurski Trophy
|Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Calijah Kancey, Pitt
Christopher Smith, Georgia
Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
|Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center
|Brett Neilon, USC
Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
|Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service with Athletic & Academic Achievement
|Dillan Gibbons, Florida State
Tanner Morgan, Minnesota
Patrick Fields, Stanford
The following players were also announced for the Walter Camp All-America Team:
|Position
|Player
|School
|Class
|DL
|Deslin Alexandre
|Pitt
|Gr.
|LB
|J.D. Bertrand
|Notre Dame
|Sr.
|DL
|Tony Bradford Jr.
|Texas Tech
|Sr.
|DB
|Jailen Branch
|Bentley
|Sr.
|QB
|Austin Brenner
|Ashland
|Sr.
|K
|Anders Carlson
|Auburn
|Gr.
|DT
|DeWayne Carter
|Duke
|R Jr.
|WR
|Garrison Dodge
|Peru State
|Jr.
|S
|Matthew Feldick
|Bethel
|Sr.
|DE
|Jordan Ferguson
|Middle Tennessee State
|R Sr.
|S
|Patrick Fields
|Stanford
|Sr.
|OL
|Dillan Gibbons
|Florida State
|Gr.
|OL
|Alan Gorny
|Johns Hopkins
|Gr
|LB
|Caleb High
|Southeastern Oklahoma State
|Sr.
|QB
|Ryan Hilinski
|Northwestern
|Jr.
|WR
|Kearis Jackson
|Georgia
|Gr.
|S
|Max Jones
|Harvard
|Sr.
|LB
|James Kaczor
|North Dakota State
|Sr.
|DL
|Matt Lilja
|Mount Union
|Sr.
|TE
|Sione Tuifua
|Morningside
|Sr.
|QB
|Caleb Williams
|USC
|So.
|DL
|Michael Wozniak
|Saint John’s
|Sr.
|Coach
|Mark Stoops
|Kentucky
