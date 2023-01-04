2022 College Football Playoff Semifinals on ESPN Score Most-Watched Non-New Year’s Day Semifinals of CFP Era with 22.1 Million Viewers
- Third-Most Watched Semifinals and Best in Past Five Years
- Two Best Individual Semifinals Since 2017-18, Fourth and Fifth Best Ever
- Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Becomes Most-Watched Primetime CFP Semifinal Since Year 1, Top 20 Cable Telecast on Record
- Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Secures Highest Share of Any CFP Semifinal or Championship
- Most-Watched New Year’s Six in Three Years
The 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinals delivered a bevy of record-breaking viewership and history-making moments, securing the most-watched non-New Year’s Day Semifinals on record now with final Nielsen viewership figures. Across both of ESPN’s MegaCast presentations, the two games averaged 22.1 million viewers and 7.6 million P18-49 viewers on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. The audience is the best in the past five years and becomes the third-most watched Semifinals in the CFP era.
The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Vrbo Fiesta Bowl are the two most-viewed individual Semifinals since the 2017-18 season and now rank as the fourth and fifth best, respectively. Both games are among the top five non-NFL telecasts on broadcast or cable since the start of 2022, and reached more than 42 million total viewers between them, 11 percent year-over-year growth. The audience finished up 30 percent among P2+ viewers and 29 percent among P18-49 viewers over 2021. The pair of Semifinal games attracted a 34.4 P2+ and 46.8 P18-49 share across the two games, the highest for both demos in the CFP era.
The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl secured 22.4 million viewers, the most-watched primetime CFP Semifinal since Year 1 and a top 20 cable telecast of all time. It’s the best non-NFL telecast across broadcast or cable since last year’s CFP National Championship, and peaked just before halftime (9:45-10 p.m. ET) with 24.3 million viewers. It notched 7.9 million P18-49 viewers as Georgia clinched its spot in the program’s second consecutive national title game.
The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl scored 21.7 million viewers to become the third-most watched afternoon CFP Semifinal of the CFP era. The Michigan-TCU matchup peaked with 26.9 million viewers as TCU upset Michigan in the game’s closing minutes. The Big Ten-Big 12 battle brought in 7.3 million P18-49 viewers, and half of all P18-49 viewers watching television during this game were tuned into the action. With a 36.1 P2+ share and 50.3 P18-49 share, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl registered the highest share of any CFP Semifinal or Championship on record.
Additional New Year’s Six Superlatives:
- The 2022-23 New Year’s Six averaged nearly 13 million viewers across all six games, up year-over-year and the most-watched New Year’s Six in three years.
- The Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Kansas State drew 9.1 million viewers and 3.0 million P18-49 viewers, the best audience for a noon game leading into the CFP Semifinals on record.
- Friday’s Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson averaged 8.7 million viewers and 2.6 million P18-49 viewers on ESPN and ESPNU, the most-watched non-Semifinal Orange Bowl since 2017 (Wisconsin/Miami) and the best standalone weekday New Year’s Six in primetime since 2017 (Cotton Bowl – USC/Ohio State). The audience for the window was up 14 percent year-over-year.
|Date
|New Year’s Six Bowl Game
|P2+ Viewers
|Platform
|Dec. 31
|College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
|22,446,000
|ESPN
|Dec. 31
|College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
|21,701,000
|ESPN
|Jan. 2
|Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential
|10,187,000
|ESPN
|Dec. 31
|Allstate Sugar Bowl
|9,135,000
|ESPN
|Dec. 30
|Capital One Orange Bowl
|8,689,000
|ESPN
|Jan. 2
|Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
|4,165,000
|ESPN
Additional Holiday Week Highlights:
- TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Notre Dame/South Carolina): 5.8M viewers (best since Jan. 2016)
- Most-watched non-NY6 bowl game on ESPN since 2015-16 season (Jan. 2016)
- Cheez-It Bowl (Oklahoma/Florida State): 5.4M viewers (best since Dec. 2013)
- Valero Alamo Bowl (Texas/Washington): 4.8M viewers (best since Dec. 2019)
- AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Kansas/Arkansas): 3.9M viewers (second-best since Jan. 2016)
- Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (Wake Forest/Missouri): 3.5M viewers (best since Dec. 2008)
Most-Watched Non-NY6 Bowls on ESPN Platforms Through Dec. 31
|Date
|Bowl Game
|P2+ Viewers
|Platform
|Dec. 30
|TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
|5,766,000
|ESPN
|Dec. 29
|Cheez-It Bowl
|5,396,000
|ESPN
|Dec. 29
|Valero Alamo Bowl
|4,779,000
|ESPN
|Dec. 28
|AutoZone Liberty Bowl
|3,914,000
|ESPN
|Dec. 23
|Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
|3,539,000
|ESPN
|Dec. 31
|TransPerfect Music City Bowl
|2,996,000
|ABC
|Dec. 29
|Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
|2,749,000
|ESPN
|Dec. 30
|Duke’s Mayo Bowl
|2,676,000
|ESPN
|Dec. 27
|TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
|2,620,000
|ESPN
|Dec. 28
|TaxAct Texas Bowl
|2,601,000
|ESPN