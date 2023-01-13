ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Present 251st Real Madrid-FC Barcelona El Clásico on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

First El Clásico on ABC Television Network; Coverage in English and Spanish begins at 1:30 p.m.

ABC will broadcast the 251st El Clásico (Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona) on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. ET from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This 2022-23 Supercopa de España Final match will mark the first El Clásico on ABC Television. ESPN Deportes will televise the game in Spanish. English- and Spanish-language coverage will stream live on ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service.

El Clásico Commentators

English: Rob Palmer (play-by-play), Stewart Robson (analyst) with reporter Alexis Nunes in Riyadh.

Rob Palmer (play-by-play), Stewart Robson (analyst) with reporter Alexis Nunes in Riyadh. Spanish: Fernando Palomo (play-by-play), Mario Kempes (analyst) and reporter Rodrigo Faez on site.

Surround Programming

SportsCenter: Sunday morning (7-9 a.m. ET) edition of the ESPN flagship news program will feature reporting by Nunes from King Fahd International Stadium.

ESPNFC: Host Dan Thomas, analysts Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and Luis Garcia, will present the English-language studio programming – pregame, halftime and postgame – around the match on ABC and ESPN+.

Fuera de Juego: Ricardo Puig, Paco Gabriel de Anda and Alex Pareja will anchor the Spanish-language studio programming around the game on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Jorge Ramos y su Banda: Jorge Ramos, Hernan Pereyra and Moises Llorens will host a postgame edition of the popular live Spanish-language sports program beginning at 4 p.m. ET (approx.) on ESPN Deportes.

Programming for Supercopa de España Final Sunday:

Time (ET) Programming Platforms 7-9 a.m. SportsCenter Alexis Nunes reporting from Riyahd ESPN 1:30 p.m Fuera de Juego Pregame Special – Supercopa de España Final Ricardo Puig, Paco Gabriel de Anda and Alex Pareja ESPN+, ESPN Deportes ESPN FC Pregame Special – Supercopa de España Final Dan Thomas, Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop, Luis Garcia, and reporter Alexis Nunes on site ABC, ESPN+ 2 p.m. Supercopa de España Final – Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson, with Nunes on site Fernando Palomo, Mario Kempes and Rodrigo Faez on site ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. (approx.) Jorge Ramos y su Banda – Supercopa de España Postgame Hernan Pereyra, Jose del Valle and Moises Llorens, with Faez on site ESPN Deportes Fuera de Juego – Supercopa de España Final Postgame ESPN+ ESPNFC – Supercopa de España Final Postgame ESPN+

Game notes:

First edition of El Clasico on ABC Television Network in the United States.

El Clasico is considered the top rivalry in club soccer. First match between the two teams was in 1902.

A win on Sunday ties Real Madrid with FC Barcelona atop Supercopa de España titles at 13.

Real Madrid’s 101 wins lead El Clásico rivalry matchups. FC Barcelona has 97 wins. The series has 52 ties.

With 30 World Cup 2022 players on FC Barcelona (17) and Real Madrid (13) team rosters, Sunday’s Supercopa de España Final represents the largest number of Qatar 2022 players in a club match.

FC Barcelona’s Xavi Hernández seeks first title as coach after winning 25 trophies playing for Barcelona, including six Supercopa de España titles.

About Supercopa de España

Supercopa de España features the top-two clubs from the previous season in LaLiga and Copa del Rey. Real Madrid won LaLiga last year, and FC Barcelona finished second. Real Betis won the 2022 Copa del Rey title against finalist Valencia. The two Copa del Rey representatives in the competition this week lost in the semifinals. The Supercopa de España Final continues ESPN’s expansive coverage of all 380 LaLiga Santander matches each season, available on ESPN+.

2022-23 LaLiga Season Continues

Derbi Vasco – the match between LaLiga’s third-ranked Real Sociedad vs. No. 7 Athletic Club – leads the top games on matchday 17 in LaLiga on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Reporters Steve Lowe (English) and Martin Ainstein (Spanish) will cover the match live from Real Sociedad’s Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Basque Country, Spain. Matchday 17 schedule on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes:

Saturday:

Valladolid vs. Rayo Vallecano at 8 a.m.

Girona vs. Sevilla at 10:15 a.m.

Osasuna vs. Mallorca at 12:30 p.m.

Derbi Vasco: Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Club at 3 p.m.

Sunday:

Getafe vs. Espanyol at 8:15 a.m.

Almeria vs. Atletico de Madrid at 10:15 a.m.

Monday:

Cadiz vs. Elche at 3 p.m.

