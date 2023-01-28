Australian Open 2023 Men’s Championship LIVE Tonight on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Tsitsipas on the Doorstep of His First Grand Slam Title, Djokovic Seeks 10th Australian Open Men’s Singles Title

Women’s Doubles Championship Tonight Exclusively on ESPN+ at 11 p.m. ET: No. 1 Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova vs. No.10 Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara

The Australian Open Men’s Championship will be decided live late tonight (early Sunday morning) on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ starting at 3:30 a.m. ET, when No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece meets No. 4 Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Neither Djokovic nor Tsitsipas has lost so far in 2023.

Tsitsipas is bidding to win his first Grand Slam title in his second appearance in a Grand Slam final. At 24, he would become the first Greek player to win a Grand Slam title and the youngest man to win the Australian Open title since 2011 when Djokovic took the prize.

Victory for Djokovic would see him equal Nadal’s all-time record for the most Grand Slam men’s singles titles, including a record-extending 10th Australian Open men’s singles title.

Battle for World Men’s No. 1

For the 2nd consecutive Grand Slam men’s singles final, the winner is guaranteed to become world No. 1 when the new rankings are published on Monday. Tsitsipas will become the 29th player to be ranked No. 1 since the introduction of the ATP rankings in 1973 if he wins tonight. Djokovic will begin his 374th week as world No. 1 if he wins tonight, extending his record for most weeks as world No. 1.

The loser this evening will be ranked at No. 3 on Monday – for Tsitsipas, this would equal his career-high ranking; for Djokovic, this would be his highest ranking since June last year. Current world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will drop to No. 2 tomorrow regardless of the outcome of tonight’s match.

Chris Fowler, John McEnroe and Patrick McEnroe will call the match with Darren Cahill reporting courtside.

Women’s Doubles Championship Saturday Night

ESPN+ at 11 p.m. ET will have live exclusive coverage of the Women’s Doubles Championship featuring No.1 Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova from the Czech Republic taking on No. 10 Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara from Japan.

