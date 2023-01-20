Bundesliga Returns on ESPN+



More than 75 players on national team rosters at Qatar 2022 will return this weekend when Bundesliga resumes play following the league’s World Cup and winter breaks. ESPN’s coverage of the post-World Cup Bundesliga season will begin with Matchday 16 games (Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 22) across ESPN platforms.

ESPN+ will stream all matches live in English with select matches each round also available in Spanish. Select matches will air on Walt Disney Company television networks – ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes throughout the remainder of the Bundesliga season. With the resumption of Bundesliga on ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service is home to two of the top-three leagues that sent players to the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Kicking off the second half of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season will be third-ranked RB Leipzig hosting league-leading FC Bayern München this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET, live from Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. The top-three Bundesliga matchup will feature some of the returning World Cup stars, such as RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner(Germany), Christopher Nkunku (France), Dani Olmo (Spain), Joško Gvardiol (Croatia), Abdou Diallo (Senegal), and more. FC Bayern München’s 16 World Cup players, tied for second with Manchester City, include Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala (Germany), Alphonso Davies (Canada), Dayot Upamecano (France), newly signed goalkeeper, Yann Sommer (Switzerland), and more.

Key matchups – all on ESPN+:

After arriving at Eintracht Frankfurt in November 2022, emerging U.S. player Paxten Aaronson ,19, joins his new team as they host FC Schalke at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt (Saturday at 9:30 a.m.)

,19, joins his new team as they host FC Schalke at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt (Saturday at 9:30 a.m.) In a matchup between two top-10 teams in league standings, No. 7 VfL Wolfsburg hosts No. 2 SC Freiburg at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg (Saturday at 9:30 a.m.)

Borussia Dortmund, powered by two young stars – 19-year-old Jude Bellingham (England) and U.S. star Gio Reyna , 20 – host FC Augsburg at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund (Sunday, Jan. 21 at 9:30 a.m.)

(England) and U.S. star , 20 – host FC Augsburg at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund (Sunday, Jan. 21 at 9:30 a.m.) With a league-record 16 players returning from the World Cup, FC Bayern München continues its quest to capture their 11 th straight league title hosting 1. FC Köln (Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 2:30 p.m.)

straight league title hosting 1. FC Köln (Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 2:30 p.m.) FC Augsburg host Joe Scally and Borussia Mönchengladbach (Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 2:30 p.m.).

Daily editions of ESPN FC, exclusively on ESPN+, will include Bundesliga news, highlights, analysis, and opinion. Coverage on Futbol Americas with Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar on ESPN+ (Monday and Thursday) will focus more on players from the CONCACAF region – Gio Reyna, Joe Scally, Paxten Aaronson, Jordan Pefok (USA), Alphonso Davies (Canada), and more.

Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Fri, Jan 20 2:30 p.m. RB Leipzig vs FC Bayern München ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jan 21 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Schalke 04 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Bochum 1848 vs Hertha Berlin ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. 1. FC Köln vs SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ Sun, Jan 22 9:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ Tue, Jan 24 12:30 p.m. FC Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs 1. FC Köln ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Hertha Berlin vs VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ Wed, Jan 25 12:30 p.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs VfL Bochum 1848 ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. FC Augsburg vs Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. SV Werder Bremen vs 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+

More Soccer Across ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes: LaLiga and Eredivisie Jan. 20 – 23; Carabao Cup Continues

LaLiga matches include No. 1 FC Barcelona (vs. Getafe CF) and No. 2 Real Madrid (vs. Athletic Club) on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes this weekend

Carabao Cup Semifinal: Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United on ESPN+ Wednesday

Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. AZ Alkmaar, 2 No. 3 AFC Ajax exclusively on ESPN+

Subscribe to ESPN+ at com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App

LALIGA

No.1 FC Barcelona beat Real Madrid in last week’s Supercopa final (3-1), and now returns league action on Sunday, hosting Getafe at Spotify Camp Nou. No. 2 Real Madrid travels to San Mamés to take on Athletic Club Sunday afternoon. Highlights (all in ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes):

Friday Mallorca vs. Celta de Vigo at 3 p.m. (on ESPN+ only)

Saturday Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Sociedad at 8 a.m. Espanyol vs. Real Betis at 10:15 a.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Valladolid at 12:30 p.m. Sevilla vs. Cadiz at 3 p.m.

Sunday Villarreal vs. Girona at 8 a.m. Elche vs. Osasuna at 10:15 a.m. FC Barcelona vs. Getafe at 12:30 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid at 3 p.m.

Monday Valencia vs. Almeria at 3 p.m.



CARABAO CUP

Four clubs booked their ticket to the semifinals (first leg), including both Newcastle (vs. Southampton) and Manchester United (vs. Nottingham Forest).

Tuesday, Jan. 24: Southampton vs. Newcastle United at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Southampton vs. Newcastle United at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Wednesday, Jan. 25: Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+

EREDIVISIE

No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AZ Alkmaar, No. 3 Ajax Amsterdam are back in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights include (all on ESPN+ in ET):

Saturday PSV Eindhoven vs. Vitesse at 2 p.m.

Sunday FC Twente vs. FC Utrecht at 8:30 a.m. Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Ajax Amsterdam at 8:30 a.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. Fortuna Sittard at 10:45 a.m.



